US Auto Union Presses Mexico on Low Wages

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MEXICO · TRADE AND LABOR

Key Facts Who The United Auto Workers (UAW), the main US car-industry union, led by President Shawn Fain.

The demand Higher pay for Mexican car workers, written into the rules of the USMCA trade deal.

Mexico’s pay floor The legal minimum is 315.04 pesos a day, about US$16.91 at 18.6285 pesos per US$1.

The trade deal On 1 July 2026 Washington declined to renew the USMCA, so it is now reviewed every year.

Power Index Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 70.8 points (November 2026 edition).

The US auto union, the United Auto Workers (UAW), says low pay in Mexican car plants pulls factory jobs out of the United States. It wants wage rules written into the USMCA, the North American trade deal that ties together the United States, Mexico and Canada.

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For US readers this is a fight over who builds the cars sold in America and what they cost. The answer will shape car prices, jobs in Michigan and Ohio, and the future of Mexico’s biggest export industry.

Why The Union Targets Mexican Wages

The UAW represents workers at Ford, General Motors and Stellantis, the three big Detroit carmakers. Its leaders argue that carmakers can move work to Mexico because pay there is a fraction of US pay.

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The union calls this a race to the bottom that hurts workers on both sides of the border. Its slogan is equal pay for equal work, meaning the same job should earn a fair wage wherever it is done.

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What The Union Wants In The Trade Review

The UAW has told US trade officials it will not back a new deal without labor and economic commitments. It also wants penalties for companies that move jobs abroad and stronger enforcement of the labor promises already in the treaty.

Fain has also said Washington should walk away from the deal if the union’s demands are ignored.

Where The USMCA Review Stands

The USMCA joint review took place on Wednesday 1 July 2026. Jamieson Greer, the US Trade Representative, said Washington did not agree to renew the pact in its current form.

Mexico and Canada both backed a 16-year extension, but the United States did not. The three countries must now review the deal yearly, and it stays in force until 1 July 2036.

What Mexican Car Workers Earn

Mexico raised its legal minimum wage by 13% in January 2026, to 315.04 pesos a day, about US$16.91 or US$2.11 an hour for eight hours. That uses the central bank rate of 18.6285 pesos per US$1 on Wednesday 4 November 2026.

Pay in car plants is usually higher than the legal minimum, and the union says it still sits far below US levels. Wages now sit inside the wider trade fight, as our report on Mexico’s auto-tariff talks explains.

In Plain English, Who Is Who

The UAW is the United Auto Workers, a US labor union. The USMCA, called T-MEC in Mexico, is the trade agreement between the United States, Mexico and Canada that replaced NAFTA in 2020.

The US Trade Representative is the White House office that negotiates trade deals. Mexico’s Economy Ministry leads Mexico’s side, and labor politics inside Mexico are shifting too, as Telcel staff forming a rival union shows.

What It Means for You

If you buy a car, the outcome could change prices, because many models sold in the United States are assembled in Mexico. Higher Mexican pay could raise costs, while tighter rules could push some assembly back north.

If you invest in carmakers or suppliers, wage rules and tariffs are a direct cost risk. If you live or work in Mexico, a pay rise in the car sector could lift wages beyond the factory gate.

What Is Not Known

No wage rule has been published, so its pay level and enforcement are unclear. The next annual review date has not been set.

It is also unclear whether Washington will adopt the union’s demands, because trade officials have not published a position on wages. Carmakers have not said how they would respond.

More: Latin America news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

What does the UAW want from Mexico?

The UAW wants higher pay and stronger labor enforcement in Mexican car plants. It wants those commitments written into the USMCA trade deal.

What is the USMCA?

The USMCA is the trade deal between the United States, Mexico and Canada that took effect in 2020. It replaced NAFTA and is now under yearly review.

How much is Mexico’s minimum wage in US dollars?

It is 315.04 pesos a day, about US$16.91 at 18.6285 pesos per US$1 on 4 November 2026. Car-plant pay is usually higher than this legal minimum.

Will this change US car prices?

It could, but nothing is decided. Higher Mexican labor costs or new tariffs could raise prices on models built in Mexico.

Sources: USMCA joint review, Office of the US Trade Representative, 1 July 2026; Banco de México, FIX exchange rate 18.6285 pesos per US$1, 4 November 2026; National Minimum Wage Commission (Conasami), 2026 minimum wage resolution, December 2025; United Auto Workers, USMCA positions, 2026.

Correction — 5 November 2026: an earlier version cited a 2029 vehicle-production target that we could not confirm; it was removed.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief