Telcel Staff Form Rival Union Over Layoffs

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MEXICO · BUSINESS

Key Facts The company Telcel is the Mexican mobile arm of América Móvil, the telecom group of billionaire Carlos Slim.

What happened Telcel workers made public a new union, registered with Mexico’s labour registry on 3 September 2026.

The complaint The union says three members were fired after joining; Telcel has not commented.

The goal It wants to replace the existing union as Telcel’s contract holder.

Power Index Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 70.8 points (November 2026 edition).

Workers at Telcel, the Mexican mobile carrier owned by the Carlos Slim group América Móvil, have made public a new union to take on layoffs and workplace changes. The Sindicato de Trabajadoras y Trabajadores de Telefonía Móvil y Datos, or Mobile Telephony and Data Workers’ Union, received its official registration from the Federal Center for Labor Conciliation and Registration, Mexico’s labour registry, on Thursday 3 September 2026.

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For US readers, the story matters because América Móvil trades in New York under the ticker AMX, and a labour fight inside its home market can touch costs and morale. Our América Móvil explainer shows how much of the group rests on Mexico.

What Happened

The new union grew out of Telcel’s customer service centres in the capital region, which the union calls Section 9. That region covers Mexico City, the State of Mexico, Hidalgo and Morelos.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 with 70.8 points. Strongest pillar: economic relationships (90); weakest: state capacity & security (46). Alignment group: Hedging. Watch21 homicides per 100,000; organised crime at 7.7 of 10. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Benjamín Yair Ortiz Sánchez is its general secretary. He describes it as a union created under Mexico’s labour law that aims to represent workers nationwide.

The union received advice from Francisco Hernández Juárez, long-time leader of the Telephonists’ Union of the Mexican Republic, known by its Spanish initials STRM. It also joined the National Workers’ Union (UNT), a federation of independent unions.

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What the Workers Say

The founders list several grievances: changed productivity measures, new work schedules and rest days, and charges to staff for phone equipment after alleged administrative errors. They also say the existing union ignored them, and that some were left out of its WhatsApp groups.

The union says that three of its members have been dismissed. It describes the dismissals as retaliation for joining and has asked the authorities to look into them.

Telcel and América Móvil have not commented in the public reports we reviewed. We could not confirm the dismissals independently, so they remain the union’s account.

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Who Holds the Contract Today

Telcel’s collective contract, the labour deal that sets pay and conditions, is held by the Sindicato de Trabajadores de Servicios, Comunicaciones y Transporte de la República Mexicana. More than 20,000 workers are covered by that contract nationwide.

Under Mexico’s labour reform, a rival union can challenge an existing contract only by showing support among covered workers and winning a vote. The new union says its first target is to gather 30% of the unionised workforce.

In Plain English Collective contract: the deal that sets pay and conditions for all covered workers.

the deal that sets pay and conditions for all covered workers. Representation vote: a ballot where workers choose which union holds that contract.

a ballot where workers choose which union holds that contract. Independent union: one not tied to the company or to the long-standing union.

Why It Matters

Mexico’s labour reform opened the door to independent unions, and a challenge inside a company this large would be a test of how far that door opens. Slim’s group has been at the centre of earlier Mexican labour debates, including his call for a 12-hour shift plan.

Trade tensions with Washington also keep Mexican labour rights in focus, since the US-Mexico-Canada trade agreement carries worker-rights rules. A Telcel dispute is not a trade case, but it adds to the picture of how Mexico treats organising workers.

What It Means for You

If you hold AMX shares or an emerging-market fund with América Móvil, this is a small signal for now. A few dismissals and a union of modest size do not change earnings, though a successful contract challenge could raise labour costs in time.

Telcel customers and visitors to Mexico should see no change, because the dispute concerns customer service centre staff and not the network. Readers working with Mexican call centres or telecom suppliers may want to watch whether the dispute spreads to other regions.

What Is Not Known

It is not known how many workers have joined the new union, or whether it can reach the 30% mark. Neither is it known whether Telcel will respond to the dismissal claims or take them to a labour court.

The incumbent union has not set out its position in the reports we reviewed. The date of any representation vote, if one is ever requested, is also unknown.

More: Mexico news in English and our Mexico City guide, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Is the New Telcel Union?

It is the Sindicato de Trabajadoras y Trabajadores de Telefonía Móvil y Datos, a union of mobile telephony and data workers. It was registered on Thursday 3 September 2026 and is led by Benjamín Yair Ortiz Sánchez.

Why Did Telcel Workers Form It?

They cite changes to productivity evaluations, schedules and rest days, and charges for phone equipment. They also say the existing union did not defend them and that three members were dismissed.

Can the New Union Replace the Old One?

Only if it wins a representation vote, which first requires support from a share of covered workers. The new union says it is aiming for 30% of the unionised workforce.

Does This Affect Telcel Customers?

The reports describe no service impact. The dispute concerns working conditions inside Telcel’s customer service centres, not network operations.

Sources: Federal Center for Labor Conciliation and Registration of Mexico (union registry), registration of 3 September 2026; statements by the union’s general secretary, Benjamín Yair Ortiz Sánchez, 4 November 2026; Telephonists’ Union of the Mexican Republic (STRM), advisory role.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief

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