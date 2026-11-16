Uruguay News Today, Orsi in Madrid
URUGUAY · NEWS TODAY
Uruguay’s top news on Monday 16 November 2026 is President Yamandú Orsi’s trip to Madrid, where he toured Real Madrid’s stadium on Sunday. Teledoce, a Uruguayan TV channel, reports that he is due to meet Spain’s prime minister, Pedro Sánchez, at about 13:45 local time (12:45 GMT).
At home, annual inflation is 4.87% and the central bank has lifted its benchmark rate to 6%. Uruguayans also vote on Sunday 22 November for three directors of the state social security bank.
Key Facts
- Madrid President Yamandú Orsi toured Real Madrid’s stadium on Sunday 15 November during a visit to Spain.
- Next Talks with Spain’s prime minister, Pedro Sánchez, are scheduled for Monday 16 November, about 13:45 Madrid time.
- Vote Uruguayans elect three of seven directors of the state social security bank on Sunday 22 November.
- Prices Inflation was 4.87% in the 12 months to October, above the central bank’s 4.5% target.
- Rates The central bank raised its benchmark rate to 6% from 5.75% on 8 October.
- Power Index Uruguay ranks 7th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 45.2 points (November 2026 edition).
This story is part of our coverage of the Spain election 2026. The live odds, the polls and every report on the 29 November vote are in our Spain election 2026 dossier.
A presidential visit to Madrid, a Sunday vote on the pension bank and inflation above target are the three stories shaping Uruguay this week.
The Big Picture
Orsi, a former mayor of Canelones department and a leader of the left-wing Frente Amplio coalition, took office on 1 March 2025, according to the Uruguayan presidency. On 15 November, Montevideo Portal, a Uruguayan news site, linked his Spanish trip to a US$5.7 billion investment by the energy company Solaria.
Teledoce reported on 16 November that Solaria signed an agreement on 14 October to build a data-centre park and a solar plant in Uruguay. The central bank, formally the Banco Central del Uruguay (BCU), has a different aim: bringing inflation back to its 4.5% target, inside a tolerance band of 3% to 6%.
The statistics institute INE put October inflation at 4.87%, up from 4.68% in September, so prices run 0.37 points above the target. The bank raised its benchmark rate by 0.25 points to 6% on 8 October, the BCU said in a statement that day.
The BCU said the move aims to keep inflation expectations anchored and to limit how long temporary energy and food price rises last. It added that the move is not meant to reverse the direct effect of those temporary rises.
Orsi Takes Uruguay’s Pitch to Madrid
On Sunday 15 November, Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez received Orsi at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium, Montevideo Portal reported that evening. Pérez gave him a personalised club shirt and a silver replica of the stadium, and Orsi thanked him on Instagram.
Teledoce said on Monday that Orsi will meet Prime Minister Sánchez at La Moncloa, the seat of the Spanish government, at about 13:45 Madrid time. It cited the official Spanish agenda for the time and gave no topics for the talks.
El Cronista, a business daily, wrote on 16 November that Orsi will also take part on Monday in an economic forum whose sponsors include Solaria. Montevideo Portal put Solaria’s planned Uruguayan investment at US$5.7 billion.
Uruguay Votes on Its Pension Bank
On Sunday 22 November, Uruguayans elect three of the seven directors of the Banco de Previsión Social (BPS), the state social security bank, according to the Electoral Court, the Corte Electoral. One director represents active workers, one retirees and one the companies that pay contributions.
The court’s list of registered ballots, published on 22 October, shows two lists for workers, three for retirees and four for companies, nine in all. El Observador, a Uruguayan daily, has reported in 2026 that voting is compulsory and that not voting can bring a fine.
Inflation and Interest Rates
INE said consumer prices rose 4.87% in the 12 months to October, up from 4.68% in September, and 0.59% in October alone. That is above the central bank’s 4.5% target but inside its 3% to 6% tolerance band.
The BCU raised its benchmark rate from 5.75% to 6% on 8 October, after holding it at 5.75% in August. Our arithmetic puts the rate about 1.1 points above annual inflation.
Why It Matters
A 6% benchmark rate against 4.87% inflation means savers in pesos earn about 1.1 points above price rises, while households and firms that borrow in pesos pay more. For a US investor in Uruguayan peso bonds or in emerging-market funds, the BCU’s statement of 8 October shows a central bank tightening to hold its 4.5% goal.
The Solaria project is the other number to follow, because Montevideo Portal attached US$5.7 billion to it on 15 November. The same report linked the project to Orsi’s trip.
What to Watch Next
The first date is Sunday 22 November, when the Corte Electoral runs the BPS vote and later publishes the count. The second is the BCU’s next rate meeting, expected in November with the exact day not confirmed.
The Sánchez meeting on Monday 16 November is the nearest event, and its outcome is not yet public. We will update this page when the Spanish or Uruguayan governments publish a readout.
What Is Not Known
No agenda or outcome has been published for the Madrid talks. The exact day of the BCU’s November rate meeting is not confirmed.
What It Means for You
If you travel to Uruguay or hold its assets, the near-term markers are a rate that rose this month and inflation drifting above target. Day-to-day life for visitors is unaffected by the BPS vote, which only concerns people registered with the system.
More background is in our reports on Uruguay’s October inflation, the 22 November pension-board vote and the Solaria data-centre deal. Our guide to who holds power in Uruguay explains the main players, and the Uruguay news hub carries every report.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is the main news in Uruguay today?
President Yamandú Orsi is in Madrid, where he toured Real Madrid’s stadium on Sunday 15 November. Teledoce says he meets Spain’s prime minister on Monday 16 November.
What is Uruguay’s inflation rate?
INE reported 4.87% for the 12 months to October 2026, up from 4.68% in September. The central bank’s target is 4.5%.
What is Uruguay’s interest rate?
The central bank’s benchmark rate is 6%. The BCU raised it by 0.25 points from 5.75% on 8 October 2026.
When is the Uruguay social security vote?
The vote is on Sunday 22 November 2026. Voters choose three of the seven directors of the BPS, the state social security bank.
Sources: Banco Central del Uruguay, rate statement, 8 October 2026; INE, consumer price index, October 2026, 5 November 2026; Corte Electoral, registered ballots, 22 October 2026; Montevideo Portal, 15 November 2026; Teledoce, 16 November 2026; El Cronista, 16 November 2026.
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error