Peñarol Faces Crowded Club Presidency Race

IBOV 168,498.45 ▲ 1.39% IPC MEX 71,393.57 ▲ 0.43% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.51▲ 0.02% USD/MXN18.59▼ 0.22% USD/CLP 975.74 — 0.00% USD/COP3,238▼ 0.08% USD/PEN3.43▼ 0.25% USD/ARS1,545▼ 0.03% USD/UYU40.31— 0.00% USD/PYG 6,358 — 0.00% USD/BOB 11.81 — 0.00% USD/DOP60.63▲ 0.07% USD/CRC 448.27 — 0.00% USD/GTQ 7.64 — 0.00% USD/HNL26.88— 0.00% USD/NIO 36.62 — 0.00% USD/VES895.29▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.83— 0.00% USD/TTD6.72▲ 2.44% EUR/BRL6.15▲ 0.40% BRENT 96.30 ▼ 2.05% WTI 89.55 ▼ 1.41% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.31 ▲ 1.42% GOLD 4,103 ▲ 0.69% SILVER 52.34 ▲ 1.04% SOY 1,195 ▲ 0.48% CORN 441.75 ▲ 0.06% WHEAT 587.50 ▼ 0.63% COFFEE 280.15 ▲ 1.08% SUGAR 18.25 ▼ 1.67% ORANGE JUICE 130.55 ▲ 1.63% COTTON 78.54 ▼ 0.22% COCOA 5,119 ▼ 1.20% BEEF 214.05 ▼ 0.16% CATTLE 318.38 ▼ 2.05% LITHIUM 60.91 ▲ 1.21% PETR4 45.36 — 0.00% VALE3 64.04 — 0.00% ITUB4 40.53 — 0.00% BBDC4 14.20 — 0.00% ABEV3 15.48 — 0.00% BBAS3 17.13 — 0.00% B3SA3 14.39 — 0.00% WEGE3 48.19 — 0.00% PRIO3 60.48 — 0.00% SUZB3 53.40 ▲ 2.12% RENT3 30.29 — 0.00% AZZA3 14.76 ▲ 4.98% CSAN3 2.77 — 0.00% RAIZ4 28.00 ▲ 2.56% PCAR3 2.40 ▲ 0.42% GMAT3 3.80 — 0.00% PSSA3 44.35 ▲ 1.46% CVCB3 0.84 ▲ 2.44% POSI3 3.09 ▼ 0.64% SLCE3 16.61 ▲ 1.59% NATU3 5.17 — 0.00% BRKM5 3.20 — 0.00% RANI3 8.53 ▲ 0.83% CSNA3 4.41 — 0.00% IBOV 168,498.45 ▲ 1.39% IPC MEX 71,393.57 ▲ 0.43% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.51 ▲ 0.02% USD/MXN 18.61 ▼ 0.10% USD/CLP 975.74 — 0.00% USD/COP 3,238 ▼ 0.08% USD/PEN 3.43 ▼ 0.35% USD/ARS 1,545 ▼ 0.03% USD/UYU 40.31 ▲ 3.23% USD/PYG 6,358 — 0.00% USD/BOB 11.81 — 0.00% USD/DOP 60.63 ▲ 0.07% USD/CRC 448.27 — 0.00% USD/GTQ 7.64 — 0.00% USD/HNL 26.88 ▲ 3.19% USD/NIO 36.62 — 0.00% USD/VES 895.29 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.83 ▲ 2.67% USD/TTD 6.72 ▲ 2.44% EUR/BRL 6.15 ▲ 0.40% BRENT 96.30 ▼ 2.05% WTI 89.55 ▼ 1.41% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.31 ▲ 1.42% GOLD 4,103 ▲ 0.69% SILVER 52.34 ▲ 1.04% SOY 1,195 ▲ 0.48% CORN 441.75 ▲ 0.06% WHEAT 587.50 ▼ 0.63% COFFEE 280.15 ▲ 1.08% SUGAR 18.25 ▼ 1.67% ORANGE JUICE 130.55 ▲ 1.63% COTTON 78.54 ▼ 0.22% COCOA 5,119 ▼ 1.20% BEEF 214.05 ▼ 0.16% CATTLE 318.38 ▼ 2.05% LITHIUM 60.91 ▲ 1.21% PETR4 45.36 — 0.00% VALE3 64.04 — 0.00% ITUB4 40.53 — 0.00% BBDC4 14.20 — 0.00% ABEV3 15.48 — 0.00% BBAS3 17.13 — 0.00% B3SA3 14.39 — 0.00% WEGE3 48.19 — 0.00% PRIO3 60.48 — 0.00% SUZB3 53.40 ▲ 2.12% RENT3 30.29 — 0.00% AZZA3 14.76 ▲ 4.98% CSAN3 2.77 — 0.00% RAIZ4 28.00 ▲ 2.56% PCAR3 2.40 ▲ 0.42% GMAT3 3.80 — 0.00% PSSA3 44.35 ▲ 1.46% CVCB3 0.84 ▲ 2.44% POSI3 3.09 ▼ 0.64% SLCE3 16.61 ▲ 1.59% NATU3 5.17 — 0.00% BRKM5 3.20 — 0.00% RANI3 8.53 ▲ 0.83% CSNA3 4.41 — 0.00%
since 2009
Monday, November 9, 2026
Uruguay Latin America

Peñarol Faces Crowded Club Presidency Race

By · · 4 min read
Floodlit stands of Peñarol's Estadio Campeón del Siglo packed with fans on a match night
Fans fill the stands at Peñarol's Estadio Campeón del Siglo on 30 March 2016. Photo: Jimmy Baikovicius, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

Club Atlético Peñarol, one of the best-known football clubs in Uruguay, is heading into a crowded election. Members of the Montevideo club choose a new board and president on Saturday 12 December 2026, and the sitting president has not said if he will run.

Key Facts

  • Who. Peñarol, a Montevideo football club, had at least ten electoral lists (groups of board candidates) registered by 30 October.
  • What. Members elect a new board and president of the club.
  • When. Saturday 12 December 2026, in person only, at Palacio Peñarol (the club headquarters) and at regional tables.
  • Open question. Club president Ignacio Ruglio has not said whether he will seek re-election.

Peñarol’s members vote next month in a race with many lists, while the man who runs the club keeps his plans private.

Free daily brief — no card needed
Get every Latin America story in one morning email
We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1.

How the Peñarol Vote Works

The vote is on Saturday 12 December 2026. In September the club was still weighing 5 December as an alternative date.

Members vote in person at Palacio Peñarol, the club’s headquarters in Montevideo, and at tables in the capitals of Uruguay’s departments (regions). Canelones, the department next to Montevideo, has no table because of its proximity to the capital.

The club’s board decided in September not to use electronic voting this time. About 27,000 members are expected to be eligible to vote.

Yellow Art Deco headquarters building of Club Atlético Peñarol in Montevideo
Palacio Peñarol, the club’s headquarters in Montevideo, where members can vote. Photo: Ganímedes, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons (taken 10 May 2014).

The Candidates So Far

At least ten electoral lists, known as slates, had been registered by 30 October. At that point five lists had a named presidential candidate, and a sixth, list 14 led by presidential hopeful Edgardo Lasalvia, was awaiting approval.

Evaristo González, a presidential candidate, heads list 21, called Espacio Siglo XXI, and candidate Santiago Sánchez leads list 6, the group Origen Peñarolense. Pablo Schiavi, another candidate, heads list 66, Movimiento Libertadores 1966, while Freddy García heads list 1414, Por amor a Peñarol.

Carlos Lazzarino, who headed list 135, withdrew in early November, days after agreeing an alliance with Evaristo González. He said the dispute was over the fifth place on the joint ticket, and his group has since backed González.

On 8 November Alejandro González, a member of the current board elected on Ruglio’s list, left the president’s camp and joined Sánchez’s ticket. His group, Viví Peñarol (list 53), backs Sánchez’s candidacy.

The Undecided President

Ignacio Ruglio is the club’s current president, and the list he led in the previous election, number 1891, was not yet registered on 30 October. He has not said whether he will seek re-election.

In July he said he had made up his mind more than a year earlier but did not say what he had decided. In early November he was still holding back his announcement.

What It Means for You

For readers outside Uruguay, this is a contest over who will lead one of Uruguay’s best-known football clubs. No candidate programme is confirmed here, so it is too early to say what would change.

Readers can follow more in our sports section. Our Montevideo city guide and the latest Uruguay inflation data give wider context.

What Is Not Known

It is not known whether Ruglio will run, or who will head the lists that still had no candidate on 30 October. The final number of lists is also unconfirmed.

Candidate details may still change before election day. More lists have been reported since 30 October, so the final count is not confirmed.

Frequently Asked Questions

When is the Peñarol election?

The vote is on Saturday 12 December 2026. In September the club was still weighing 5 December as an alternative.

Who is running for Peñarol president?

Among them are Santiago Sánchez, Evaristo González, Freddy García and Pablo Schiavi, and Edgardo Lasalvia has also put forward a list. Club president Ignacio Ruglio has not yet said whether he will run.

Can members vote online?

No, the club’s board decided in September not to use electronic voting this time. Members vote in person at Palacio Peñarol or at tables in the departmental capitals, except Canelones.

Sources: Peñarol list registrations announced 30 October 2026; decisions of the club board in September 2026; public statements by Carlos Lazzarino (6 November 2026), Alejandro González (8 November 2026) and club president Ignacio Ruglio (July to November 2026).

RT
Ask Rio Times
Latin American culture, food and life.
Open the full Ask Rio Times →

The LatAm Brief

One email, every weekday morning. What moved in Latin American markets, politics and expat life.

Yesterday’s subject line: “Paraguay's Senate ousts its president after a bank failure”

Free. We send a confirmation link first — nothing arrives until you click it. Unsubscribe with one click in any edition. If you stop opening us for 30 days we stop sending by ourselves, as we assume the interest is no longer there. See our privacy policy. We never share your email.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

The Rio Times · Power Map
See who really holds power in Latin America
Click to open the Power Map
Club elections Copa Libertadores Ignacio Ruglio Juan Pedro Damiani Montevideo Peñarol Uruguay Uruguayan football

Brazil runoff date: Sunday, October 25, poll closing times and when results start · Brazil runoff polls: Flávio 51%, Lula 49% · Kalshi and Polymarket odds

Rotate for Best Experience

This report is optimized for landscape viewing. Rotate your phone for the full experience.