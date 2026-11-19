Factory conditions in the central US improved sharply in November, but one regional survey cannot speak for the whole country.

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American factories in the central United States reported a clear pickup in November 2026. The Kansas City Federal Reserve’s monthly factory survey rose to 23 from 16, a gain of 7 points.

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The Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City (one of the 12 regional banks of the US central bank) asks local manufacturers whether conditions are improving or worsening. It published the result on Thursday 19 November 2026.

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Key Facts What. The Kansas City Fed factory survey index rose to 23 in November 2026 from 16.

Wider gauge. Its composite index, a blend of several survey measures, rose to 18 from 11.

Next test. A December reading at or above 23 confirms the gain; 16 or below erases it.

Prediction markets. Polymarket bets: 32% chance November’s national factory gauge lands 54.0 to 54.9 (11:33 a.m. ET).

As of. 19 November 2026, 16:30 UTC.

Factory conditions in the central US improved sharply in November, but one regional survey cannot speak for the whole country.

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What Changed

The manufacturing index stood at 23 for November 2026, up 7 points from 16 in the previous reading. A positive number means more factories report improving conditions than worsening ones.

The survey’s composite index, a blend of several survey measures, climbed to 18 from 11. Both gauges rose by 7 points, so the improvement was not confined to one measure.

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Where It Sits in the Trend

The calendar record holds only the previous reading of 16, so the 7-point jump, a 43.75% rise from that level, is the one comparison we can make with confidence. The composite index at 11 in the previous reading was itself a positive number, so November builds on an already positive base.

Because our economic calendar lists no consensus forecast, the result cannot be called a beat or a miss. It is simply the strongest of the two readings we hold.

Why It Moved

The release data we hold does not name a cause, so none is confirmed here. Surveys of this kind often turn on new orders and production, and a small group of large respondents can lift a regional figure sharply in a single month.

What It Means for Readers Abroad

The Kansas City district covers parts of the central United States, in the Tenth Federal Reserve District. A stronger reading is good news for manufacturers and suppliers there.

Other data on the same day pointed the other way: the Leading Economic Index of the Conference Board (a US business research group), a forward-looking gauge of the national economy, fell 0.3% in October, against a forecast of no change. The Kansas figure is therefore one regional signal, not proof of a national upturn. See also our reports on US jobless claims and US industrial output, or the North America hub.

What Prediction Markets Say

On Polymarket, a platform where people bet real money on outcomes, traders gave 32% to the national ISM (Institute for Supply Management) manufacturing index landing between 54.0 and 54.9 for November, 28% to 55.0 to 55.9 and 16% to 56.0 to 56.9. The market had about US$17,600 traded at 11:33 a.m. ET on 19 November 2026.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What Would Change It

A December reading at or above 23 would confirm that the November gain, a 43.75% rise from 16, is a trend rather than a one-off. A reading at or below 16 would erase it and point to a noisy survey.

The composite index offers a second check: holding at or above 18 would support the improvement, while a fall toward 11 would undercut it.

What Is Not Known Yet

It is not known which parts of the survey, such as new orders or employment, drove the November rise, because the detail was not in the data we hold. It is also not known how the result compares with analyst expectations, since our calendar lists no consensus forecast.

Sources: Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City manufacturing survey, Conference Board, Polymarket, and the RT economic calendar. This is news, not investment advice.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Kansas City Fed manufacturing index?

It is a monthly survey of factory conditions in the district of the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City, in the central United States. A positive number means more firms report improving conditions.

What was the reading for November 2026?

The index was 23, up from 16 in the previous reading. The composite index rose to 18 from 11.

Does the rise show the whole US economy is improving?

No, because the survey covers one regional district. The Conference Board Leading Economic Index fell 0.3% in October, which points the other way.

When is the next reading due?

The next monthly survey is due in December 2026. The Kansas City Fed publishes its release dates on its website.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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