Rio Times Markets · United States

The US job market is not breaking, but the weekly count of new jobless claims is edging higher. New US claims for jobless benefits rose to 203,000 in the week ended 14 November 2026, above the 197,000 analysts expected.

The count of people still collecting benefits rose faster, to 1,763,000 in the week ended 7 November. For readers abroad, weekly claims are the earliest hard signal of whether the world’s largest economy is cooling.

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Key Facts The figure New US jobless claims were 203,000 in the week ended 14 November 2026, seasonally adjusted.

Versus forecast Analysts expected 197,000; the prior week was revised up to 202,000 from 200,000.

The trend The four-week average rose to 197,750 from 195,750, smoothing out weekly noise.

Continuing claims People still on benefits reached 1,763,000 in the week ended 7 November, above the 1,710,000 forecast.

What ends it A next reading near 197,000 would show the rise was a blip.

US jobless claims rose to 203,000 in the week ended 14 November 2026, above forecasts, while the four-week average climbed to 197,750.

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What Changed

New US claims for unemployment insurance, the weekly count of people applying for jobless benefits, were 203,000 in the week ended 14 November 2026. That was 1,000 more than the previous week’s revised 202,000 and 6,000 above the 197,000 consensus (average analyst forecast) on the RT economic calendar, our feed of official release dates and forecasts.

The US Department of Labor, the federal employment agency, also revised the earlier week up by 2,000 from 200,000. The figures are seasonally adjusted, which removes regular calendar patterns such as holiday hiring.

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Where It Sits in the Trend

The four-week average, which smooths out weekly noise, rose by 2,000 to 197,750. The previous week’s average was itself revised up by 500, to 195,750.

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Continuing claims, which count people still receiving benefits a week after their first claim, rose by 70,000 to 1,763,000. That was 53,000 above the 1,710,000 forecast, and the insured unemployment rate stayed at 1.1% of covered workers.

Why It Moved

The release does not state a cause, so the reason for the rise is not confirmed. Weekly claims are noisy and can swing by several thousand from one week to the next.

The Labor Department release does not break the rise down by state or industry. Late-year seasonal swings can lift weekly claims, though this release does not confirm that as the reason.

What It Means for Readers Abroad

For Latin America and Africa, US employment matters because it feeds American consumer spending, interest-rate expectations and the dollar. A softer US job market would eventually weigh on demand for imports and commodities.

At this level, the data do not show a wave of job losses. The rise is small, but both initial and continuing claims came in above forecast, so the reading leans towards a slowly cooling labour market.

What Would End the Rise

A next weekly reading back near the 197,000 forecast, with continuing claims below the previous 1,693,000, would suggest the increase was noise. Readings holding at or above 203,000 and 1,763,000 would confirm a firmer upward trend.

The four-week average moving above its current 197,750 would show the increase is spreading beyond a single week. Several more weekly readings are needed to settle the question.

What Is Not Known Yet

It is not known which states or industries accounted for the rise, because the figures released here do not show that detail. The data also do not show whether people who lost jobs have since found new ones.

More: North America news in English, every day from The Rio Times. Related: US consumer prices rose 0.4% in October.

Sources: US Department of Labor weekly unemployment insurance claims release of 19 November 2026; forecasts and earlier values from the RT economic calendar. This is news, not investment advice.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many Americans filed new jobless claims in mid-November 2026?

There were 203,000 in the week ended 14 November, seasonally adjusted. That was 1,000 more than the revised prior week and 6,000 above the forecast.

What are continuing jobless claims?

They count people still receiving unemployment benefits a week after their first claim. The latest figure was 1,763,000 for the week ended 7 November.

Why do jobless claims matter outside the United States?

They are an early read on US layoffs. Investors in Latin America and Africa watch them because US growth and the dollar affect emerging markets.

What would show whether layoffs are rising?

Initial claims holding at or above 203,000, or a four-week average above 197,750, would point to a firmer trend. A return towards 197,000 would point to noise.