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Friday, November 13, 2026
Markets North America

US October Producer Prices Rise 0.3%

By · · 4 min read
US October Producer Prices Rise 0.3%

Rio Times Markets · United States

Key Facts

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What. The Producer Price Index, which tracks what US businesses receive for output, rose 0.3% in October 2026.

Versus forecast. The monthly gain missed the 0.4% consensus (analyst forecast). The annual rate of 6.5% missed 6.6%.

Trend. September’s monthly rise was 1.4% (revised). The annual rate climbed from 6.3% to 6.5%, the highest since November 2022.

Why. Food prices rose 1.3% and trucking prices jumped, while energy slipped 0.1% and the margins shops and wholesalers add fell 0.2%.

What ends it. A November gain above 0.5% would point to renewed pressure. A reading near 0.3% would support the cooling.

US producer prices rose 0.3% in October 2026, a smaller gain than the 0.4% analysts expected, but the yearly rate hit 6.5%, its highest since November 2022.

What Changed

The US Producer Price Index (PPI) measures what US businesses receive for their goods and services before they reach shop shelves. The US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), the government statistics agency, reported on 13 November 2026 that it rose 0.3% in October from September, against a 0.4% forecast.

September was revised to a 1.4% gain. Over 12 months the index rose 6.5%, up from 6.3% in September and 0.1 point below the 6.6% forecast.

Core PPI, which leaves out food and energy, rose 0.3% on the month, in line with forecasts and down from 0.8% in September. Its annual rate held at 5.0%, matching both the forecast and September.

Why Producer Prices Moved

BLS said goods prices rose 0.5% in October after a 2.5% jump in September, and food prices rose 1.3%. Energy prices edged down 0.1%, with diesel fuel falling 7.9%.

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Services prices rose 0.2%, and BLS said three-fourths of that rise came from a 2.0% increase in transportation and warehousing. Truck freight alone rose 3.9%, while the margins that shops and wholesalers add fell 0.2%.

A measure that leaves out foods, energy and trade services (the margins shops and wholesalers add) rose 0.5% for a second month, and its annual rate was 4.9%. So the cooling in the headline figure came mainly from energy and those margins.

What It Means for You

For a reader abroad, this is the price businesses receive before consumers pay, so it hints at what US shop prices may do next. A 6.5% yearly rise is the largest since 7.4% in November 2022, so cost pressure has not gone away.

Exporters selling to US businesses may see firmer prices if these costs keep passing through. The cooling in October is real, yet one month does not make a trend.

What Would Change the Picture

A November monthly gain above 0.5%, the pace of the measure that excludes food, energy and trade services, would point to a pause in the cooling. A reading near the 0.3% of October would support the view that monthly pressure is fading.

On the yearly measure, a figure below the 6.3% of September would mark a genuine turn. A figure above 6.5% would extend the climb.

What Is Not Known Yet

It is not yet known whether trucking costs will keep rising or whether food prices will stay high. The 1.4% September gain was revised, and later revisions could change the monthly picture again.

Sources: US Bureau of Labor Statistics, Producer Price Index news release for October 2026, 13 November 2026; forecasts from the RT economic calendar, our feed of scheduled data releases. This is news, not investment advice.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did US producer prices do in October 2026?

The Producer Price Index rose 0.3% from September and 6.5% from a year earlier. The monthly gain was below the 0.4% forecast.

Is US producer price inflation slowing?

The monthly pace slowed from 1.4% in September to 0.3% in October. The yearly rate still rose, to 6.5% from 6.3%, the highest since November 2022.

What is core PPI and how did it move?

Core PPI leaves out food and energy, which swing widely. It rose 0.3% in October and 5.0% over 12 months, both in line with forecasts.

What drove the October increase?

BLS pointed to goods prices, up 0.5%, and transportation and warehousing services, up 2.0%. Energy fell 0.1% and trade margins fell 0.2%.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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