Uganda Visa and Residency Rules for Foreigners 2026

The Independence Monument park in central Kampala, pictured in May 2015. Photo: Ruslik0 / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Americans need an electronic visa to enter Uganda, and the cheapest option is US$50 for a single entry. Before booking, they must also weigh a State Department Level 4 “Do Not Travel” advisory and a US entry ban on non-citizens who have recently been in the country.

This guide, checked against Uganda’s immigration directorate and US health agencies on 11 November 2026, covers visas, residence and work permits, the yellow fever rule and safety. Fees come from Uganda’s immigration pages and may change.

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Key Facts Visa US citizens need an e-visa from the official portal before travel; single entry costs US$50, and none is issued on arrival.

Health The CDC, the US health protection agency, bars non-US citizens who were in Uganda in the past 21 days.

Advisory The US Embassy said on 26 May 2026 the State Department set Uganda to Level 4, Do Not Travel, over Ebola.

Yellow fever Uganda dropped the certificate on 2 October 2026; CDC pages still call it required.

In Plain English

Uganda’s immigration directorate, formally the Directorate of Citizenship and Immigration Control, runs the visa system. The CDC, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, sets US health rules for travellers.

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How to Get a Uganda Tourist E-Visa

Uganda’s immigration directorate says tourists apply online at visas.immigration.go.ug and pay by Visa or MasterCard card. Its 2021 notice states that no visas are issued on arrival and advises applying at least ten days before travel.

The directorate says the single-entry tourist visa costs US$50. The directorate also says all payments are subject to a bank charge.

The same 2021 notice lists multiple-entry visas from US$100 for six to twelve months. The directorate’s current multiple-entry page differs on longer terms, so check the portal before paying.

The directorate’s 2021 list of visa-exempt countries names 39 states and does not include the United States. That list is more than five years old, so check it before relying on it.

The East Africa Tourist Visa

The East African Tourist Visa costs US$100, the directorate says, and covers Uganda, Kenya and Rwanda only. The directorate says it is valid for three months from issue.

The directorate states that the visa cannot be extended inside the country. It beats three separate US$50 single-entry visas only for a trip that really crosses all three borders.

Work and Residence Permits for Foreigners

Uganda’s homepage says an entry permit allows the holder to live and work in the country. The directorate says a work permit is always sponsored by an organisation or company that holds a mandatory organisation code.

The directorate publishes its fees in a 2021 schedule, which our tools could not read. We therefore give no permit fee here.

Permit classes and fees should be confirmed with the directorate’s public relations office before applying. Employers, not workers, normally start the application.

The Yellow Fever Certificate Question

On 2 October 2026 the directorate published an official notice headlined “Yellow Fever Vaccination Certificate is No Longer Mandatory for Entry into Uganda”. We covered the change in our earlier report on the yellow fever card.

The CDC’s Uganda travel page still says the vaccine is required for arriving travellers aged one year and over. The directorate’s own East Africa Tourist Visa page also still lists a yellow fever certificate as an attachment.

The CDC recommends the vaccine for all travellers aged nine months and over, whatever the entry rule says. Airlines may apply their own checks, so carrying the certificate costs little.

Ebola and Safety Advisories

The CDC’s Level 2 notice, updated 28 August 2026, advises enhanced precautions for Uganda over Bundibugyo virus disease, an Ebola-family illness with no approved vaccine or treatment. The US Embassy in Kampala said on 26 May 2026 that the State Department had raised its Uganda advisory to Level 4, “Do Not Travel”, because of the outbreak.

The embassy alert also said the CDC then had a Level 1 notice for Uganda, which the agency raised to Level 2 by 28 August. Level 4 is the State Department’s highest warning, reserved for places it tells citizens not to visit.

What It Means for US Readers

The CDC says non-US citizens, including US green card holders, who have been in Uganda within 21 days before departure will not be allowed into the United States. They must wait at least 21 days outside the country after leaving Uganda.

US citizens who have been in Uganda in that window are routed through Washington Dulles, Atlanta or New York JFK for health screening, the CDC says. Screening includes a questionnaire, a temperature check and 21 days of text-message reminders from the agency.

Americans can reach the State Department on +1-888-407-4747 from the US and Canada, or +1-202-501-4444 from elsewhere, the CDC page lists. The US Embassy is at 1577 Ggaba Road in Kampala, its health alert says, and current contacts are on ug.usembassy.gov.

Residents and business travellers should also watch Uganda’s economy and politics, which we track in our guides to who runs Uganda’s economy and who holds power in 2026. Our report on the central bank’s rate decision shows how costs are moving, and the expat cities hub lists our other relocation guides.

What Is Not Known

We could not open the State Department’s own Uganda advisory page, so the current level should be confirmed at travel.state.gov before booking. We also do not know how long the US entry restriction will last, since the CDC calls it temporary and gives no end date.

Whether airlines and border officers have fully dropped the yellow fever check is unclear, because official pages conflict. Current work permit fees by class are not confirmed.

Sources: Uganda Directorate of Citizenship and Immigration Control, yellow fever notice, 2 October 2026; tourist visa; East African Tourist Visa; e-visa notice, 14 October 2021. US CDC, returning travelers, 30 October 2026; Uganda travel page; Ebola notice, 28 August 2026. US Embassy Kampala health alert, 26 May 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much is a Uganda tourist visa for Americans? The immigration directorate lists a single-entry tourist visa at US$50, plus a bank charge. The East African Tourist Visa for Uganda, Kenya and Rwanda costs US$100. Can I get a Uganda visa on arrival? No. The directorate’s notice says no visas are issued on arrival, and tourists apply online at visas.immigration.go.ug at least ten days before travel. Do I need a yellow fever certificate for Uganda? Uganda’s immigration directorate said on 2 October 2026 that it is no longer mandatory. CDC pages still list it as required, and the CDC recommends the vaccine anyway. Can I return to the US after visiting Uganda? US citizens can, but are routed through Dulles, Atlanta or JFK for screening, the CDC says. Non-citizens, including green card holders, are barred for 21 days after leaving Uganda.

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