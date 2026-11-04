Global HIV Chief to Chair London Institute

UGANDA · HEALTH AND DEVELOPMENT

Key Facts Who Winnie Byanyima, a Ugandan who runs UNAIDS, the United Nations agency leading the global HIV response.

What happened IIED, a London research group, named her chair of its board of trustees.

When She starts in January 2027, after leaving UNAIDS on 31 December 2026.

Why it matters UNAIDS gets an interim head on 1 January 2027 while a search for her successor begins.

The International Institute for Environment and Development, known as IIED, announced on Tuesday 3 November 2026 that Winnie Byanyima will chair its board of trustees. The London-based research institute works on climate, nature and fair development, and has done so for more than 50 years.

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For US readers, the news shows who will carry on a leading voice in global health and development as UNAIDS changes leaders. UNAIDS is the United Nations agency that coordinates the world’s response to HIV and AIDS, and Byanyima has run it since 2019.

What Happened

IIED said Byanyima will take over from Paul George when his term as chair ends in January 2027. The board of trustees is the group that oversees the institute’s strategy and finances.

IIED’s executive director, Tom Mitchell, said she brings “exceptional experience, a lifelong commitment to social justice and sustainable development and a global perspective.” George called her “an outstanding leader with a transparent passion for our mission.”

Byanyima said she was “honoured to join IIED as it continues to advocate for change during a difficult time for the sustainable development sector and multilateralism itself.” Multilateralism means countries working together through bodies such as the United Nations.

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The UNAIDS Handover

On 27 October 2026, UNAIDS said Byanyima had told its governing board she will complete her service as executive director on 31 December 2026. The UN Secretary-General will appoint an interim executive director from 1 January 2027, while the board begins the selection process for the next one.

The same board rejected a proposal to close UNAIDS under the UN80 reform plan, which aims to streamline the United Nations system. UNAIDS said it “will not be sunset” and will instead be transformed and strengthened.

Who Is Winnie Byanyima

Byanyima is a Ugandan who is currently a United Nations Under-Secretary-General, a top UN rank, and the executive director of UNAIDS. She sat for 11 years in Uganda’s parliament, where she founded the country’s first caucus, or organised group, of women lawmakers.

Her career also includes senior roles at Oxfam International, a global anti-poverty charity, the United Nations Development Programme and the African Union Commission. IIED adds that she co-chaired the World Economic Forum, a Swiss business and policy forum, and advised the Group of Seven and Group of 20 presidencies, the rotating leaders of major economies, on gender equality and inequality.

What It Means for You

For Americans who follow global health or Africa policy, the appointment shows a leading African figure moving into a new international role. It does not change any US funding or any programme by itself.

IIED is a research body that shapes policy ideas, not a company or a lender. Its influence comes through reports, advice to governments and work with communities in developing countries.

What Is Not Known

It is not known who will serve as interim head of UNAIDS or who will be chosen as the permanent executive director. The board has only said that a selection process will begin.

IIED’s statement does not say what Byanyima will focus on as chair. Trustees oversee strategy rather than run the institute day to day, so her role will be set by the board’s agenda.

More: Uganda news in English, every day from The Rio Times, and our guide to news from across Africa.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who Is the New Chair of IIED?

Winnie Byanyima, a Ugandan who leads UNAIDS, was named chair of IIED’s board of trustees on 3 November 2026. She takes over from Paul George in January 2027.

What Is IIED?

The International Institute for Environment and Development is a London-based research institute. It works on climate, nature and sustainable, fair development.

When Does Byanyima Leave UNAIDS?

UNAIDS said she will complete her service as executive director on 31 December 2026. An interim head will be appointed from 1 January 2027.

Does This Change US HIV Funding?

No, the appointment does not change any US funding or programme. It is a board role at a research institute.

Sources: International Institute for Environment and Development, announcement of the new chair of its board of trustees, 3 November 2026; UNAIDS, statement of its Programme Coordinating Board, 27 October 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief