Uganda Army Chief Plans to Step Down

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UGANDA · POLITICS

Key Facts Who General Muhoozi Kainerugaba commands Uganda’s army and is the son of President Yoweri Museveni.

What He said on 6 November 2026 he will hand over command “in a few months.”

Timing He also said he will stay “at least for another year” and gave no handover date.

Unknown No successor has been named by the army or the president’s office.

Uganda’s army chief, General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, said on Friday 6 November 2026 that his time in command is coming to an end. He said he will hand the office to “a qualified officer” in a few months, and that he will stay “at least for another year.”

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Muhoozi is the son of President Yoweri Museveni, so any change at the top of the army is read as a signal about who will lead Uganda next. For US readers, Uganda is an East African state where the army chief is the president’s son, so any change at the top matters to diplomats and investors.

What Happened

Muhoozi made the announcement in a post on X, the social media platform, on Friday, writing: “My time as CDF is coming to an end.” CDF stands for Chief of Defence Forces, the officer who commands the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF), the national army, under the president as commander in chief.

He added: “I have accomplished all the tasks my God gave me.” He said he would “dedicate my life to Christ” after the handover.

He also wrote that his heroes have always been UPDF soldiers and that “we are struggling to improve their accommodation.” We could not find any army or government reply to those lines.

He also told followers that he is “still around” and will remain “at least for another year.” His words leave open whether he means a year as chief or a year in uniform.

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The Pay Proposal

Muhoozi also proposed that every UPDF private be paid 2 million Ugandan shillings (Ush2,000,000, about US$500) as a basic salary, starting in the next financial year. It is a proposal, not an approved pay scale, and his post announced no funding.

We use a rounded rate of 4,000 shillings per US dollar, because quotes for the shilling differ between data providers. The dollar figure is therefore approximate.

Who Muhoozi Is

President Yoweri Museveni, who has ruled Uganda since 1986, appointed Muhoozi chief of defence forces on 21 March 2024. The chief commands the whole army under the president, so the post is among the most powerful in the country.

In late August 2026 Muhoozi said in posts on X, the social media platform, that he will run for president in 2031. In the posts we found, he did not link his army exit to that bid.

Our guide to Uganda’s key players explains who holds power around the president. It is a useful map if the handover turns into a succession story.

What It Means for You

If you follow Uganda as an investor or a traveller, nothing changes this week. Muhoozi remains chief for now, and no handover date has been announced.

A handover would end the term as chief that began in March 2024, so the name of his successor is the next thing to watch. Governments and companies that work with the UPDF will also want to know whether the next chief changes its priorities.

The pay proposal may matter more to soldiers than the handover date, since a salary for every private would reach the whole force. It would need money from the government budget before it could take effect.

What Is Not Known

It is not known who will replace Muhoozi, or whether President Museveni, who appoints the chief, has agreed the timing. It is not known whether the army or the president’s office will comment.

It is also unclear whether Muhoozi plans to leave the army altogether or only to give up the top post. He has given no date, and his own words (“a few months” and “at least for another year”) point to different timetables.

More: Uganda news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Muhoozi Leaving Uganda’s Army Now?

No. He said he will hand over command in a few months and stay at least for another year, and he gave no date.

Who Is Muhoozi Kainerugaba?

He is a general and the son of President Yoweri Museveni. He has led the army as chief of defence forces since March 2024.

Who Will Replace Him?

No successor has been named. He said only that the next chief will be “a qualified officer.”

Sources: Public posts by General Muhoozi Kainerugaba on X, 6 November 2026 and late August 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief