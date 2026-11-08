IBOV 168,498.45 ▲ 1.39% IPC MEX 71,393.57 ▲ 0.43% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.51▼ 0.03% USD/MXN18.60▼ 0.14% USD/CLP 975.74 — 0.00% USD/COP 3,240 — 0.00% USD/PEN3.44▲ 0.02% USD/ARS1,545▼ 0.03% USD/UYU40.31— 0.00% USD/PYG 6,358 — 0.00% USD/BOB 11.81 — 0.00% USD/DOP60.63▲ 0.07% USD/CRC 448.27 — 0.00% USD/GTQ 7.64 — 0.00% USD/HNL26.88— 0.00% USD/NIO 36.62 — 0.00% USD/VES895.29▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.99▲ 2.78% USD/TTD6.72▲ 2.44% EUR/BRL6.14▲ 0.21% BRENT 96.65 ▼ 1.70% WTI 89.73 ▼ 1.21% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.32 ▲ 1.58% GOLD 4,116 ▲ 1.01% SILVER 52.52 ▲ 1.38% SOY 1,196 ▲ 0.57% CORN 441.00 ▼ 0.11% WHEAT 588.75 ▼ 0.42% COFFEE 280.15 ▲ 1.08% SUGAR 18.25 ▼ 1.67% ORANGE JUICE 130.55 ▲ 1.63% COTTON 78.54 ▼ 0.22% COCOA 5,119 ▼ 1.20% BEEF 214.05 ▼ 0.16% CATTLE 318.38 ▼ 2.05% LITHIUM 60.91 ▲ 1.21% PETR4 45.36 — 0.00% VALE3 64.04 — 0.00% ITUB4 40.53 — 0.00% BBDC4 14.20 — 0.00% ABEV3 15.48 — 0.00% BBAS3 17.13 — 0.00% B3SA3 14.39 — 0.00% WEGE3 48.19 — 0.00% PRIO3 60.48 — 0.00% SUZB3 53.40 ▲ 2.12% RENT3 30.29 — 0.00% AZZA3 14.76 ▲ 4.98% CSAN3 2.77 — 0.00% RAIZ4 28.00 ▲ 2.56% PCAR3 2.40 ▲ 0.42% GMAT3 3.80 — 0.00% PSSA3 44.35 ▲ 1.46% CVCB3 0.84 ▲ 2.44% POSI3 3.09 ▼ 0.64% SLCE3 16.61 ▲ 1.59% NATU3 5.17 — 0.00% BRKM5 3.20 — 0.00% RANI3 8.53 ▲ 0.83% CSNA3 4.41 — 0.00% IBOV 168,498.45 ▲ 1.39% IPC MEX 71,393.57 ▲ 0.43% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.51 ▼ 0.03% USD/MXN 18.60 ▼ 0.16% USD/CLP 975.74 — 0.00% USD/COP 3,240 — 0.00% USD/PEN 3.44 ▲ 0.02% USD/ARS 1,545 ▼ 0.03% USD/UYU 40.31 ▲ 3.23% USD/PYG 6,358 — 0.00% USD/BOB 11.81 — 0.00% USD/DOP 60.63 ▲ 0.07% USD/CRC 448.27 — 0.00% USD/GTQ 7.64 — 0.00% USD/HNL 26.88 ▲ 3.19% USD/NIO 36.62 — 0.00% USD/VES 895.29 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.99 ▲ 2.78% USD/TTD 6.72 ▲ 2.44% EUR/BRL 6.14 ▲ 0.21% BRENT 96.65 ▼ 1.70% WTI 89.73 ▼ 1.21% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.32 ▲ 1.58% GOLD 4,116 ▲ 1.01% SILVER 52.52 ▲ 1.38% SOY 1,196 ▲ 0.57% CORN 441.00 ▼ 0.11% WHEAT 588.75 ▼ 0.42% COFFEE 280.15 ▲ 1.08% SUGAR 18.25 ▼ 1.67% ORANGE JUICE 130.55 ▲ 1.63% COTTON 78.54 ▼ 0.22% COCOA 5,119 ▼ 1.20% BEEF 214.05 ▼ 0.16% CATTLE 318.38 ▼ 2.05% LITHIUM 60.91 ▲ 1.21% PETR4 45.36 — 0.00% VALE3 64.04 — 0.00% ITUB4 40.53 — 0.00% BBDC4 14.20 — 0.00% ABEV3 15.48 — 0.00% BBAS3 17.13 — 0.00% B3SA3 14.39 — 0.00% WEGE3 48.19 — 0.00% PRIO3 60.48 — 0.00% SUZB3 53.40 ▲ 2.12% RENT3 30.29 — 0.00% AZZA3 14.76 ▲ 4.98% CSAN3 2.77 — 0.00% RAIZ4 28.00 ▲ 2.56% PCAR3 2.40 ▲ 0.42% GMAT3 3.80 — 0.00% PSSA3 44.35 ▲ 1.46% CVCB3 0.84 ▲ 2.44% POSI3 3.09 ▼ 0.64% SLCE3 16.61 ▲ 1.59% NATU3 5.17 — 0.00% BRKM5 3.20 — 0.00% RANI3 8.53 ▲ 0.83% CSNA3 4.41 — 0.00%
since 2009
Monday, November 9, 2026
Mexico Latin America

Ex-Election Chief Denies Role in 2006 Fraud

By · · 4 min read
National Palace on the Zócalo, Mexico City
The National Palace on the Zócalo, Mexico City. File photo. photo. The Palacio Nacional, the government palace on the Zócalo square in Mexico City, 2015. Photo: Daniel Case, CC BY-SA 3.0, Wikimedia Commons.

Luis Carlos Ugalde, who led Mexico’s Federal Electoral Institute (IFE) during the 2006 presidential vote, replied on Sunday 8 November 2026, asking where the instructions are that he supposedly gave. He was answering President Claudia Sheinbaum, who has named him as the person who carried out an alleged scheme to hand the presidency to Felipe Calderón, a conservative who took office in December 2006.

The row matters to US readers because it reopens a founding dispute of modern Mexican politics, 20 years on. Calderón won by under 0.6 percentage points in 2006, and the country’s electoral tribunal declared him president-elect on 5 September 2006.

Key Facts

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  • Who. Luis Carlos Ugalde led the IFE, Mexico’s former national election authority, during the 2006 vote.
  • Trigger. Ex-president Vicente Fox spoke publicly of his political role in 2006; Sheinbaum cited it on 3 November.
  • Response. Ugalde says Fox never controlled the IFE or took part in counting votes.
  • Reply. Morena, the ruling party, says Ugalde will be remembered as the main accomplice of fraud.
  • Power Index. Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 70.8 points (November 2026 edition).

The man who ran Mexico’s 2006 election board says he did not carry out a fraud, four days after the president blamed him.

What Ugalde Said

Ugalde wrote on X that the IFE was not controlled by its president but run by a board of nine electoral councillors, with party representatives watching and a professional civil service spread across the country. He said that Vicente Fox, then Mexico’s president, harmed the climate of the election with his arrogant attitude, but did not control the institute or take part in counting votes.

The tone of the exchange is hard, and Ugalde says that blaming him personally for a fraud demands more than an accusation. His reply is published in a message thread on X.

How Morena Answered

Citlalli Hernández, who chairs Morena’s elections commission, replied that Ugalde will always be remembered as the main accomplice of one of the most painful electoral frauds in Mexican history. She added that imposing Calderón as president cost blood and pain and began decades of violence.

Morena is the ruling party of Presidents Sheinbaum and her predecessor Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who lost the 2006 race. López Obrador and his supporters have long called it a fraud.

National Palace and flag on the Zócalo, Mexico City
The National Palace and the national flag on the Zócalo. File photo.

How the Row Restarted

The controversy flared after an interview in which Fox spoke about his involvement in favour of the PAN (National Action Party, a conservative party) to keep López Obrador from the presidency. On 3 November, Sheinbaum said at her morning press conference that his remarks confirmed fraud in 2006.

A day later, she named Ugalde directly as the person who carried out the operation, in her reading. Ugalde’s reply came on 8 November.

What the Record Shows

The IFE’s first count gave Calderón a lead of roughly 244,000 votes, or 0.58 percentage points. The electoral tribunal later put the margin at 233,831 votes, about 0.56 points, and declared him president-elect on 5 September 2006.

The tribunal found the election valid but warned that the president’s public statements had put its fairness at risk. Both of those points are on the public record, and the question of fraud remains a political one.

What It Means for You

The fight shows how the 2006 election still shapes Mexican politics. US investors and diplomats can read it as a sign that questions about electoral institutions stay live.

More on Mexico’s politics is in our guide Mexico Politics: Key Players in 2026 and our Mexico coverage. Both explain who holds power.

What Is Not Known

The dispute is over how to read events from two decades ago, and we saw no new official document settle it. It is not known whether Sheinbaum’s government will take any formal step on 2006.

Related coverage: our brazil role in latin america explained guide.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Luis Carlos Ugalde?

He was the president of Mexico’s Federal Electoral Institute (IFE) during the 2006 presidential election. Felipe Calderón won that vote.

Was the 2006 election declared fraudulent?

No. The electoral tribunal declared Calderón president-elect on 5 September 2006, with a margin of about 0.56 points. López Obrador’s camp called it a fraud.

Sources: Mexico’s Electoral Tribunal, TEPJF, declaration of validity of the 2006 presidential election, 5 September 2006 (te.gob.mx); Instituto Nacional Electoral archive of the 2005–2006 federal election (portalanterior.ine.mx); public statements of Luis Carlos Ugalde on X and of President Claudia Sheinbaum, 3–4 November 2026; Morena.

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This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. How we use AI · Report an error

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Calderón IFE Luis Carlos Ugalde Mexico 2006 election Mexico politics MORENA Sheinbaum Vicente Fox

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