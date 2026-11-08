The National Palace on the Zócalo, Mexico City. File photo. photo. The Palacio Nacional, the government palace on the Zócalo square in Mexico City, 2015. Photo: Daniel Case, CC BY-SA 3.0, Wikimedia Commons.

Luis Carlos Ugalde, who led Mexico’s Federal Electoral Institute (IFE) during the 2006 presidential vote, replied on Sunday 8 November 2026, asking where the instructions are that he supposedly gave. He was answering President Claudia Sheinbaum, who has named him as the person who carried out an alleged scheme to hand the presidency to Felipe Calderón, a conservative who took office in December 2006.

The row matters to US readers because it reopens a founding dispute of modern Mexican politics, 20 years on. Calderón won by under 0.6 percentage points in 2006, and the country’s electoral tribunal declared him president-elect on 5 September 2006.

Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Mexico story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. Who. Luis Carlos Ugalde led the IFE, Mexico’s former national election authority, during the 2006 vote.

Trigger. Ex-president Vicente Fox spoke publicly of his political role in 2006; Sheinbaum cited it on 3 November.

Response. Ugalde says Fox never controlled the IFE or took part in counting votes.

Reply. Morena, the ruling party, says Ugalde will be remembered as the main accomplice of fraud.

Power Index. Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 70.8 points (November 2026 edition).

The man who ran Mexico’s 2006 election board says he did not carry out a fraud, four days after the president blamed him.

What Ugalde Said

Ugalde wrote on X that the IFE was not controlled by its president but run by a board of nine electoral councillors, with party representatives watching and a professional civil service spread across the country. He said that Vicente Fox, then Mexico’s president, harmed the climate of the election with his arrogant attitude, but did not control the institute or take part in counting votes.

The tone of the exchange is hard, and Ugalde says that blaming him personally for a fraud demands more than an accusation. His reply is published in a message thread on X.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 with 70.8 points. Strongest pillar: economic relationships (90); weakest: state capacity & security (46). Alignment group: Hedging. Watch21 homicides per 100,000; organised crime at 7.7 of 10. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

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How Morena Answered

Citlalli Hernández, who chairs Morena’s elections commission, replied that Ugalde will always be remembered as the main accomplice of one of the most painful electoral frauds in Mexican history. She added that imposing Calderón as president cost blood and pain and began decades of violence.

Morena is the ruling party of Presidents Sheinbaum and her predecessor Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who lost the 2006 race. López Obrador and his supporters have long called it a fraud.

The National Palace and the national flag on the Zócalo. File photo.

How the Row Restarted

The controversy flared after an interview in which Fox spoke about his involvement in favour of the PAN (National Action Party, a conservative party) to keep López Obrador from the presidency. On 3 November, Sheinbaum said at her morning press conference that his remarks confirmed fraud in 2006.

A day later, she named Ugalde directly as the person who carried out the operation, in her reading. Ugalde’s reply came on 8 November.

What the Record Shows

The IFE’s first count gave Calderón a lead of roughly 244,000 votes, or 0.58 percentage points. The electoral tribunal later put the margin at 233,831 votes, about 0.56 points, and declared him president-elect on 5 September 2006.

The tribunal found the election valid but warned that the president’s public statements had put its fairness at risk. Both of those points are on the public record, and the question of fraud remains a political one.

What It Means for You

The fight shows how the 2006 election still shapes Mexican politics. US investors and diplomats can read it as a sign that questions about electoral institutions stay live.

More on Mexico’s politics is in our guide Mexico Politics: Key Players in 2026 and our Mexico coverage. Both explain who holds power.

What Is Not Known

The dispute is over how to read events from two decades ago, and we saw no new official document settle it. It is not known whether Sheinbaum’s government will take any formal step on 2006.

Related coverage: our brazil role in latin america explained guide.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Luis Carlos Ugalde?

He was the president of Mexico’s Federal Electoral Institute (IFE) during the 2006 presidential election. Felipe Calderón won that vote.

Was the 2006 election declared fraudulent?

No. The electoral tribunal declared Calderón president-elect on 5 September 2006, with a margin of about 0.56 points. López Obrador’s camp called it a fraud.

Sources: Mexico’s Electoral Tribunal, TEPJF, declaration of validity of the 2006 presidential election, 5 September 2006 (te.gob.mx); Instituto Nacional Electoral archive of the 2005–2006 federal election (portalanterior.ine.mx); public statements of Luis Carlos Ugalde on X and of President Claudia Sheinbaum, 3–4 November 2026; Morena.

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