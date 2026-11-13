Paraguay Adds Prosecutors to Ueno Bank Cases

PARAGUAY · UENO BANK

Key Facts What Attorney General Emiliano Rolón added two prosecutors to the teams on failed digital lender Ueno Bank and ex-president Santiago Peña cases.

When His office announced it on Thursday 12 November 2026, six days after the Senate removed Peña.

Teams The team on Ueno Bank and the Vázquez Group, the business group linked to it, now has eight prosecutors; the Peña team has seven.

Abroad Prosecutors are seeking help from the United States, Luxembourg and Argentina to trace money.

Power Index Paraguay ranks 10th of 14 in Paraguay ranks 10th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 35.0 points (November 2026 edition).

Paraguay’s top prosecutor has reinforced the investigations into a collapsed bank and a removed president.

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Paraguay’s attorney general, Emiliano Rolón, has added two prosecutors to the teams investigating the collapse of Ueno Bank, a Paraguayan digital lender, and the criminal cases against former president Santiago Peña. His office, the Public Ministry, announced the move on Thursday 12 November 2026.

Ueno had almost 3 million customers before the Central Bank of Paraguay placed it in a resolution process in early November. For US readers the case matters because Paraguay’s Senate removed the president within days of the bank’s collapse, and Paraguayan prosecutors are seeking help from the United States in tracing money.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Paraguay ranks 10th of 14 with 35.0 points. Strongest pillar: state capacity & security (55); weakest: future resources (13). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Who Was Added

Under Resolution 4610 of 2026, prosecutor Belinda Bobadilla Biscouto joins the team on criminal case 89/2026, titled “Federico Miguel Vázquez and others for breach of trust and other offences”. That team now has eight prosecutors, including Francisco Cabrera, Silvio Corbeta Dinamarca, Jorge Arce Rolandi and Yeimy Adle.

Under Resolution 4611 of 2026, prosecutor Marlene González joins the team on case 92/2026, titled “Santiago Peña Palacios and others for breach of trust and other offences”. That team now has seven prosecutors, including Elena Fiore Franco and Silvia González Vester.

Both teams work under deputy attorney general Nancy Salomón Marín. The Public Ministry has given no further detail on what the newcomers will handle.

The Central Bank of Paraguay headquarters in Asunción, September 2009. Photo: Cmasi, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

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How the Cases Grew

The Central Bank of Paraguay announced on 3 November 2026 that it had begun a resolution process for Ueno, and it filed a criminal complaint with prosecutors, who opened a case. The Senate removed Peña from office on Friday 6 November 2026 after an impeachment trial for poor performance of his duties.

A judge ordered pretrial detention for him on Saturday 7 November after prosecutors formally charged him, and he has not been convicted of anything.

In Plain English Breach of trust (lesión de confianza) is a Paraguayan offence for abusing a position of trust to cause financial harm. Resolution process is the central bank’s procedure to take control of a failing bank and protect depositors. Public Ministry is Paraguay’s prosecution service, led by the attorney general. Vázquez Group is the business group linked to Ueno Bank, named in case 89/2026.

What It Means for You

For investors with exposure to Paraguay, a larger prosecution team suggests that both inquiries are being reinforced while Ueno remains in the central bank’s resolution process. Because prosecutors also seek help abroad, the money trail may extend beyond Paraguay.

Our earlier reports include Raid on Failed Ueno Bank Finds Hidden Safe and Ueno Bank Case Charges 27, Liability Open, and more is on our Paraguay news page.

What Is Not Known

The Public Ministry has not said whether more prosecutors will join or when any case could reach trial. The final cost to depositors and to the state is not yet known.

Everyone named in these cases is presumed innocent until a court rules. Breach of trust is the main offence named in the two case titles.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is investigating Ueno Bank in Paraguay?

Teams of prosecutors under Attorney General Emiliano Rolón, coordinated by deputy attorney general Nancy Salomón Marín. Two more prosecutors were added, his office announced on 12 November 2026.

Is Santiago Peña still president of Paraguay?

No. The Senate removed him on Friday 6 November 2026 after an impeachment trial. A judge later ordered pretrial detention; he has not been convicted.

Sources: Public Ministry of Paraguay, Resolutions FGE 4610/2026 and 4611/2026; Central Bank of Paraguay; Senate of Paraguay (senado.gov.py).