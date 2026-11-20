A Colombian-owned bank opens 30 training places for Salvadoran tourism firms and women-led businesses, with applications open until 15 December.

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EL SALVADOR · BUSINESS

Davivienda, part of a Colombian banking group, opened applications on Thursday 19 November 2026 for 30 places in its Salvadoran business-training programme. The places go to tourism companies and to women who run small shops, with applications open until Tuesday 15 December.

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Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Business story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. The bank Davivienda, part of a Colombian banking group, offers training to 30 Salvadoran firms.

The split 15 tourism companies and 15 women-led businesses, with two named partners, Itero and the foundation FEPADE.

The deadline Applications close Tuesday 15 December 2026; the opening session is Tuesday 19 January 2027.

The length Training lasts 2.5 to 4 months, with graduation planned for May 2027.

The dollar El Salvador uses the US dollar, so no currency conversion is needed for US readers.

A Colombian-owned bank opens 30 training places for Salvadoran tourism firms and women-led businesses, with applications open until 15 December.

For US readers, the programme is a small signal of how a bank courts tourism firms in a country that promotes tourism. The women’s track is aimed at the Pacific coast that the government markets as Surf City, a coastal tourism project.

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What Happened

Banco Davivienda El Salvador announced Transforma PYME Davivienda, which the bank calls its first business-training programme. PYME is the Spanish term for small and medium-sized businesses.

The bank runs it with Itero, the partner that leads the tourism track, and with the Fundación Empresarial para el Desarrollo Educativo (FEPADE), a Salvadoran business foundation. The 30 places split into two tracks of 15.

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The Two Tracks

The first track, an innovation school, is for 15 medium-sized tourism companies with at least three years of operation. It covers lodging, hotels, transport, information services and recreation, and the bank lists Surf City, the Ruta Panorámica and the Ruta de las Flores, among the places where eligible firms operate.

This track works in sprints that use design thinking, lean start-up methods and quick prototyping, with Itero as partner. Each company starts from a real problem, such as selling more, fixing an internal process or adopting a technology tool.

The second track is an incubator for 15 women who run businesses or micro-businesses in commerce. They need at least one year of operation in La Libertad, with a focus on Puerto de La Libertad and the coastal zone.

FEPADE is the partner for this track, which covers finance, sales, operations and human resources. The bank places it inside its Mi Empresa Mujer (My Woman Business) strategy.

In Plain English

Davivienda: a Colombian banking group that also operates in El Salvador as Banco Davivienda El Salvador.

a Colombian banking group that also operates in El Salvador as Banco Davivienda El Salvador. Itero: the programme partner that leads the tourism track.

the programme partner that leads the tourism track. FEPADE: a Salvadoran business foundation focused on education, partner for the women’s track.

a Salvadoran business foundation focused on education, partner for the women’s track. Surf City: the government’s coastal tourism project in La Libertad department.

The Calendar

Applications opened on Thursday 19 November 2026 and close on Tuesday 15 December 2026. The 30 chosen participants attend an opening session on Tuesday 19 January 2027.

Training then runs for 2.5 to 4 months, depending on the track, and graduation is planned for May 2027. Davivienda says applicants can check the process on its official page or ask at its branches.

Who Speaks for the Programme

José Ángel López, the bank’s PYME banking manager, said the aim is to give companies tools to strengthen their businesses. Javier Celaya, growth manager at Itero, said each company starts from a challenge it already faces.

Javier Chacón, a FEPADE representative, described the practical focus of the workshops. Rodrigo Samayoa, the bank’s sustainability coordinator, said the benefits also reach families and communities.

What It Means for You

If you plan a trip to El Salvador, the programme is aimed at hotels, transport firms and, on the coast, small shops that visitors use. Better-run local businesses can mean steadier service, though a 15-company class will not change the market quickly.

If you follow Davivienda as an investor, this is a small local step rather than a financial event, and the bank has given no figures on cost or expected income. Investors should treat it as a sign of strategy, not of earnings.

What Is Not Known

It is not known what the programme costs, who pays for it or whether participants get credit from the bank afterwards. The announcement gives no application link and no selection criteria beyond company age and location.

The tourism track accepts firms from several destinations, while the women’s incubator is limited to La Libertad, so the exact geographic reach of the first track is unclear. We will update this story if Davivienda publishes the rules.

More: El Salvador news in English, with the latest El Salvador inflation data and Davivienda’s latest profit report.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Is Transforma PYME Davivienda?

It is a business-training programme that Davivienda calls its first, with 30 slots. Half go to tourism companies and half to women-led businesses.

Who Can Apply?

Tourism firms must be medium-sized and at least three years old. Women-led businesses in commerce must be at least one year old and based in La Libertad.

When Do Applications Close?

Applications run from Thursday 19 November to Tuesday 15 December 2026. Davivienda says it will publish details through its official channels and branches.

Does the Programme Cost Money?

The bank has not published a price or a fee in the public announcement. Applicants should ask Davivienda before they apply.

Sources: Banco Davivienda El Salvador, announcement of Transforma PYME Davivienda (19 November 2026), via the bank’s official channels; statements by Davivienda, Itero and FEPADE representatives quoted in the announcement, 19 November 2026.

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