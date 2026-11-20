A supercell storm damaged the roofs of most homes in Tupanciretã, and the mayor says three deaths are related to it.

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Brazil: Weather

A supercell thunderstorm tore through Tupanciretã, a farming town in central Rio Grande do Sul, southern Brazil, between 03:00 and 03:40 on Friday 20 November 2026. Mayor Gustavo Terra says three deaths are related to the storm and that it damaged the roofs of about 8,000 of the town’s 8,600 homes, an initial estimate.

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Rio Grande do Sul is one of Brazil’s main grain-growing states, so storm damage there matters to anyone who buys Brazilian soybeans, wheat or rice. Governor Eduardo Leite announced R$2 million (about US$337,000, at 5.94 reais per dollar) in emergency aid on 20 November, according to the state government.

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Key Facts Who. Residents of Tupanciretã, a farming town in Rio Grande do Sul, southern Brazil.

What. Supercell storm with 114 km/h gusts; the mayor says three deaths are related, dozens injured.

Where. Tupanciretã; the mayor’s initial estimate is about 8,000 of 8,600 homes affected.

When. Between 03:00 and 03:40, Friday 20 November 2026; R$2 million (about US$337,000) aid announced.

As of. 20 November 2026, 18:15 UTC

A supercell storm damaged the roofs of most homes in Tupanciretã, and the mayor says three deaths are related to it.

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The state civil defence agency, Defesa Civil RS, which issues warnings and coordinates help across Rio Grande do Sul, logged the storm as a supercell. A supercell is a rotating thunderstorm that can produce hail and violent wind.

The storm hit between 03:00 and 03:40, a short window for so much damage. An automatic weather station run by Inmet, Brazil’s national weather institute, recorded gusts of 114 km/h in Tupanciretã.

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A gust of 114 km/h is about 71 mph, a wind strong enough to damage buildings. Gusts are short bursts, so the figure shows the peak at one station rather than the whole storm.

Mayor Gustavo Terra says three deaths are related to the storm. According to the municipality, a fourth death is unrelated to it.

Dozens of people were injured, and officials describe their figures as preliminary and liable to change. The authorities have not named the victims, and this report does not either, out of respect for the families.

Volunteers sort donated clothing during a relief effort in Rio Grande do Sul. (File photo; not the Tupanciretã scene) Photo: Nayana Magalhães/GEA, CC BY 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons

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The authorities have not said how old the victims were or how they died, and they have not given a final count of the injured. Readers should treat every number here as an early figure.

Mayor Terra puts the damage to roofs at about 8,000 of the town’s 8,600 homes, an initial estimate. There is no consolidated official count yet, and none had been published by Friday afternoon.

Access to the hospital was impaired after the storm. Electricity and water supplies were also cut in the town.

Without power and water, families in the town face a hard first day, whatever the state of their homes. The agency has not said when services will return.

Governor Eduardo Leite announced R$2 million (about US$337,000, at 5.94 reais per dollar) in emergency aid on Friday 20 November, according to the state government. He said the money would cover immediate needs, and a regional crisis office has been set up.

Because no cost estimate for the damage exists yet, it is too early to compare the aid with the losses. The figure is best read as a first response, not a final one.

State officials said they were in contact with Brazil’s national civil defence and the army about humanitarian help. That points to a response beyond the state’s own resources, though the scale of any national role is not yet known.

The cause is still a preliminary hypothesis: a microburst, a sudden column of sinking air that spreads out at the ground and can flatten roofs. A tornado has not been ruled out, and neither explanation has been confirmed.

The difference matters for recovery, because a tornado or microburst can damage a narrow strip heavily while leaving other streets lightly touched. The agency has not said how many families are homeless, and it has not given a cost for the damage.

For the grain trade, the immediate concern is roads and power rather than crops, since the damage so far is reported in the town itself. No figures on losses to farms or stored harvests have been published.

The next step is a full damage count by the state agency, which is still working in the town. It has not given a date for a final assessment.

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Frequently Asked Questions

How many people died in the Tupanciretã storm?

Mayor Gustavo Terra says three deaths are related to the storm. According to the municipality, a fourth death is unrelated, and all figures are preliminary.

Was it a tornado?

That has not been confirmed. The preliminary hypothesis is a microburst, a sudden column of sinking air, and a tornado has not been ruled out.

Who is helping the town?

Governor Eduardo Leite announced R$2 million (about US$337,000) in emergency aid, and the state has set up a regional crisis office. Officials are also in contact with national civil defence and the army.

Sources Published Friday 20 November 2026 · Source: Mayor of Tupanciretã; Defesa Civil RS (state civil defence) bulletins of 20 November 2026 (defesacivil.rs.gov.br); Rio Grande do Sul state government (estado.rs.gov.br); Inmet station data

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