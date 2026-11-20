Filing is only the first step: the tribunal must still review the papers and issue a ruling, and no date for that decision is known.

Photo: Mónicaale98 / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Politics: El Salvador

President Nayib Bukele and Vice President Félix Ulloa filed in person at the Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE), El Salvador’s election authority, on the night of Thursday 19 November 2026. They asked to be registered as the ticket of Nuevas Ideas, Bukele’s party, for the vote of Sunday 28 February 2027, on the last day of the filing window.

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Supporters of the party gathered outside the tribunal in San Salvador as the two men went in. Bukele, elected in 2019 and re-elected in 2024, now seeks a term that is a year longer than the ones he has served.

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Key Facts Who. President Nayib Bukele and Vice President Félix Ulloa, running for the Nuevas Ideas party.

What. They filed to register as its presidential ticket; the tribunal has not yet registered them.

When. Filed Thursday 19 November 2026; the election is on Sunday 28 February 2027.

As of. Friday 20 November 2026, 06:00 GMT.

Filing is only the first step: the tribunal must still review the papers and issue a ruling, and no date for that decision is known.

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The law requires candidates to file in person, under article 143 of the Electoral Code, which is why both men appeared at the tribunal. The filing deadline fell on that same day.

Outside the building Bukele told the crowd “Haremos historia, otra vez”, which in our translation means “We will make history, again”. He said he needs six more years to keep maintaining what has been built, and he named schools and a hospital.

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He also spoke about the polls. “Winners do not come out of polls,” he said, in our translation, “nobody wins with polls, we need to go out and vote.”

The road to this night began in July 2026, when Nuevas Ideas chose him as its candidate. On Wednesday 30 September 2026 the tribunal, led by magistrate Roxana Soriano, formally called the election and opened a filing window that ran from 1 October to 19 November, as our report on the call described.

The rules he files under are new. On 31 July 2025 the Legislative Assembly approved a constitutional reform, by 57 of 60 votes, that allows indefinite re-election, lengthens the presidential term from five to six years and abolishes the presidential runoff.

If he is registered and wins, he would hold office for six years, and the constitution would not stop him from running again after that. Without a runoff, the presidency is decided in one round, so a field of rivals loses the second round in which it could rally behind a single challenger.

Critics see a warning. Juanita Goebertus, Americas director of the rights group Human Rights Watch, said on 31 July 2025 that El Salvador was taking “the same path as Venezuela”.

Bukele wrote on the social network X that “90%” of developed countries allow indefinite re-election of a head of government, his own claim. Opposition deputy Marcela Villatoro voted against the reform in the chamber.

The comparison has limits: in parliamentary systems such as the United Kingdom’s, a prime minister faces no term limit. El Salvador instead elects its president directly, which is a different system.

Deputies in the Legislative Assembly chamber in San Salvador. (File photo, 2016. Photo: Presidencia El Salvador, via Wikimedia Commons, CC0)

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The tribunal’s job is to organise, direct and supervise the election, a constitutional duty its president Roxana Soriano restated when she called the vote on 30 September. Until it rules, Bukele and Ulloa are applicants, not registered candidates.

On 28 February voters choose a president, a vice president, 60 deputies and municipal councils, 582 posts in all. The tribunal counts 44 mayors among them, along with 60 deputies in the Legislative Assembly, the national parliament.

Every one of those posts is on the same ballot day, so the presidential race sets the tone for the rest. More than 6.5 million Salvadorans are eligible to vote, according to the tribunal’s count of 15 September 2026.

Voting by internet from abroad opens on 30 January 2027, which reaches Salvadorans living in the United States. The full run of deadlines is set out in the TSE electoral calendar, and the next step to watch is the tribunal’s ruling on the filing.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Bukele already a registered candidate?

Not yet. The tribunal has to review his file and issue a ruling before the ticket counts as registered.

Why can he run again?

A constitutional reform passed in 2025 removed the limit on re-election. It also made the term longer and ended the second-round runoff.

Where can Salvadorans abroad vote?

Online, through the tribunal’s internet voting system for citizens living overseas. That includes the large Salvadoran community in the United States.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error