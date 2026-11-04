Explosive Hits Toll Booth on Cali Highway

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COLOMBIA · SECURITY

Key Facts The place Mediacanoa toll, in the town of Yotoco, on the Cali-Buga highway.

What happened Two men on a motorcycle threw an explosive at 3:45 a.m. on Wednesday 4 November 2026.

The damage The blast wrecked the roof over two lanes; police report no injuries.

The pattern It is the third toll attack in under a month, after two at El Mango toll in Cauca.

Power Index Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 51.1 points (November 2026 edition).

Attackers on a motorcycle threw an explosive at the Mediacanoa toll station in Colombia’s Valle del Cauca department before dawn on Wednesday 4 November 2026. No one was hurt, but the blast tore up two toll lanes on a main road between Cali and the central Andes.

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For US readers, the attack matters because the road links Cali, Colombia’s third-largest city, with the central highlands and the coffee region. It follows two bomb attacks on a toll in neighbouring Cauca department, and our earlier report covers 78 bombs seized near a toll in Nariño.

What Happened

The blast hit the Mediacanoa toll at about 3:45 a.m., at kilometre 36 on the Cali-Buga highway in Yotoco, a town in Valle del Cauca. Two men on a red motorcycle threw the device and rode off toward Yumbo, a city near Cali.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Colombia ranks 6th of 14 with 51.1 points. Strongest pillar: military means (91); weakest: diplomatic & cultural influence (28). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (BB-); 26 homicides per 100,000; organised crime at 7.8 of 10. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The explosion damaged the roof over two lanes, and debris blocked them for a time. Traffic was later restored.

Police said they are working with other authorities to strengthen protection on this road corridor. They are still looking for the two men and asked the public to call 123, the national emergency line, or 107, the anti-terrorism line.

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A Third Toll Attack in Under a Month

On Monday 12 October 2026 a car bomb wrecked the El Mango toll on the Pan-American Highway, the main road south to Ecuador, in Cauca. The army reported three civilians injured.

On Saturday 31 October 2026 a motorcycle bomb hit the provisional toll booths there again and left two people with minor injuries. The government blamed the Carlos Patiño front, a unit of FARC dissidents.

The FARC was a guerrilla army that signed a peace deal in 2016, and the dissidents are former members who rejected it. Police have not linked the Mediacanoa attack to any group, and several armed groups are active in Valle del Cauca.

A False Alarm in Cali

At about 9:00 a.m. the same day, police found an abandoned cargo truck on the Simon Bolivar highway in Cali, near the Alfonso López neighbourhood. Bomb-disposal officers inspected it and confirmed it held no explosives.

The driver ignored police orders, abandoned the truck and fled on foot. Police have not tied the truck to the toll attack, and the check shows how tense the region is after three toll attacks in under a month.

What It Means for You

If you plan a trip to Cali, the coffee region or the Pacific coast, expect police checks and possible short delays on this road. US travellers should check the US State Department travel advisory for Valle del Cauca and Cauca before driving.

For investors, toll roads run by private concession companies are now a visible target. The attacks test the government’s security plan for the south-west.

What Is Not Known

It is not known who threw the explosive, what substance it contained, or whether the attackers belong to an armed group. No group has claimed the attack, and no one has been arrested.

The cost of the damage has not been stated. It is also unclear whether the three toll attacks are one coordinated campaign.

More: Colombia news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Happened at the Mediacanoa Toll?

Two men on a red motorcycle threw an explosive at the toll in Yotoco at about 3:45 a.m. on Wednesday 4 November 2026. The blast damaged two lanes, and police report no injuries.

Who Is Behind the Toll Attacks?

No group has been named for the Mediacanoa attack, and no arrests have been made. The government blamed an earlier toll attack in Cauca on a FARC dissident group.

Is It Safe to Drive in Southwest Colombia?

Traffic at Mediacanoa was restored after the blast. US travellers should check the US State Department travel advisory for Valle del Cauca and Cauca before road trips.

Sources: Departamento de Policía Valle del Cauca, Colombian National Police, statements on the Mediacanoa toll attack, 4 November 2026; Ministry of Transport and Colombian Army statements on the El Mango toll attacks, 12 and 31 October 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief

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