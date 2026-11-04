Democrats Set to Oversee US Aid to Colombia

IBOV 166,191.45 ▼ 0.82% IPC MEX 70,879.44 ▲ 0.08% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.49▲ 0.51% USD/MXN18.72▲ 0.51% USD/CLP977.69▲ 1.16% USD/COP3,238▼ 0.39% USD/PEN3.44▼ 0.08% USD/ARS1,545▼ 0.19% USD/UYU40.22▲ 3.24% USD/PYG6,358▲ 9.88% USD/BOB11.92▲ 1.74% USD/DOP60.57▲ 0.12% USD/CRC449.63▲ 2.27% USD/GTQ7.64▲ 3.16% USD/HNL26.87▼ 0.09% USD/NIO36.62▲ 0.07% USD/VES892.65▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.79▲ 2.67% USD/TTD6.64▲ 1.14% EUR/BRL6.16▲ 0.34% BRENT 98.51 ▲ 4.11% WTI 90.81 ▲ 3.05% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.20 ▼ 3.15% GOLD 4,099 ▲ 0.64% SILVER 51.84 ▼ 0.55% SOY 1,190 ▼ 0.29% CORN 440.75 ▼ 0.79% WHEAT 599.25 ▲ 0.13% COFFEE 277.40 ▼ 0.84% SUGAR 18.60 ▲ 0.70% ORANGE JUICE 136.15 ▲ 3.54% COTTON 78.45 ▲ 0.44% COCOA 5,290 ▼ 3.04% BEEF 214.48 ▼ 1.62% CATTLE 320.58 ▼ 3.45% LITHIUM 60.18 ▼ 2.75% PETR4 45.95 ▼ 2.48% VALE3 62.67 ▲ 0.51% ITUB4 39.97 ▲ 0.65% BBDC4 13.77 ▼ 2.06% ABEV3 15.48 ▲ 1.51% BBAS3 16.49 — 0.00% B3SA3 14.36 ▲ 0.42% WEGE3 48.30 ▼ 3.50% PRIO3 61.54 ▼ 0.97% SUZB3 52.29 ▼ 0.11% RENT3 29.07 ▼ 1.32% AZZA3 14.06 ▲ 0.64% CSAN3 2.50 ▲ 4.60% RAIZ4 27.57 ▲ 1.73% PCAR3 2.39 ▲ 3.91% GMAT3 3.71 ▲ 5.10% PSSA3 43.71 ▼ 2.63% CVCB3 0.82 ▲ 1.23% POSI3 3.11 ▼ 1.89% SLCE3 16.35 ▼ 1.51% NATU3 5.35 ▼ 1.29% BRKM5 3.03 ▼ 0.66% RANI3 8.46 ▼ 1.97% CSNA3 4.05 ▼ 0.74% IBOV 166,191.45 ▼ 0.82% IPC MEX 70,879.44 ▲ 0.08% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.50 ▲ 0.83% USD/MXN 18.75 ▲ 0.70% USD/CLP 977.94 ▲ 1.18% USD/COP 3,238 ▼ 0.39% USD/PEN 3.44 ▼ 0.12% USD/ARS 1,545 ▼ 0.19% USD/UYU 40.22 ▲ 3.24% USD/PYG 6,358 ▲ 9.88% USD/BOB 11.92 ▲ 1.74% USD/DOP 59.79 ▼ 1.17% USD/CRC 449.63 ▲ 2.27% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▲ 3.16% USD/HNL 26.87 ▼ 0.09% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 0.07% USD/VES 892.65 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.94 ▲ 2.77% USD/TTD 6.64 ▲ 1.14% EUR/BRL 6.17 ▲ 0.51% BRENT 98.51 ▲ 4.11% WTI 90.81 ▲ 3.05% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.20 ▼ 3.15% GOLD 4,099 ▲ 0.64% SILVER 51.84 ▼ 0.55% SOY 1,190 ▼ 0.29% CORN 440.75 ▼ 0.79% WHEAT 599.25 ▲ 0.13% COFFEE 277.40 ▼ 0.84% SUGAR 18.60 ▲ 0.70% ORANGE JUICE 136.15 ▲ 3.54% COTTON 78.45 ▲ 0.44% COCOA 5,290 ▼ 3.04% BEEF 214.48 ▼ 1.62% CATTLE 320.58 ▼ 3.45% LITHIUM 60.18 ▼ 2.75% PETR4 45.95 ▼ 2.48% VALE3 62.67 ▲ 0.51% ITUB4 39.97 ▲ 0.65% BBDC4 13.77 ▼ 2.06% ABEV3 15.48 ▲ 1.51% BBAS3 16.49 — 0.00% B3SA3 14.36 ▲ 0.42% WEGE3 48.30 ▼ 3.50% PRIO3 61.54 ▼ 0.97% SUZB3 52.29 ▼ 0.11% RENT3 29.07 ▼ 1.32% AZZA3 14.06 ▲ 0.64% CSAN3 2.50 ▲ 4.60% RAIZ4 27.57 ▲ 1.73% PCAR3 2.39 ▲ 3.91% GMAT3 3.71 ▲ 5.10% PSSA3 43.71 ▼ 2.63% CVCB3 0.82 ▲ 1.23% POSI3 3.11 ▼ 1.89% SLCE3 16.35 ▼ 1.51% NATU3 5.35 ▼ 1.29% BRKM5 3.03 ▼ 0.66% RANI3 8.46 ▼ 1.97% CSNA3 4.05 ▼ 0.74%
since 2009
Thursday, November 5, 2026
Colombia Latin America

Democrats Set to Oversee US Aid to Colombia

By · November 4, 2026 · 5 min read
The west front of the US Capitol in Washington, DC, with the dome under a blue sky and a lawn in front
The west front of the US Capitol in Washington, DC, where Congress sits. File photo (Martin Falbisoner, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons).
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COLOMBIA · POLITICS

Key Facts

  • The shift Democrats won the US House and Senate on 3 November 2026, taking control of both chambers.
  • The lawmakers Likely new chairs of foreign-policy committees include Democrats Gregory Meeks (House) and Chris Coons (Senate).
  • The timing New chairs take over when the new Congress starts in January 2027, so nothing changes yet.
  • The stakes Colombia’s aid depends on Congress, which funds US assistance for security and drug control.
  • Power Index Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 51.1 points (November 2026 edition).

After Democrats won both chambers of the US Congress on 3 November 2026, the lawmakers who review US aid to Colombia are expected to change in January 2027. The likely new leaders stress human rights and the 2016 peace deal, but the final policy is not yet set.

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For US readers, the shift matters because Congress decides how many US tax dollars go to Colombia and on what terms. Our guide to Colombia’s key players explains who governs in Bogotá today.

What Happened

Democrats took control of the House of Representatives and the Senate in the midterm elections on Tuesday 3 November 2026. The result ends Republican control of both chambers and hands the new majority the power to choose committee chairs.

Committee chairs are not final until the new Congress is sworn in and each party picks its leaders. Still, the senior Democrats on the foreign-affairs panels are the likely candidates, and they are the likely successors.

Who Is Likely to Lead

In the House, Gregory Meeks of New York, the top Democrat on the House Foreign Affairs Committee (the panel that writes foreign-policy and aid law), chaired it in 2021 and 2022 and is a leading contender to return. The post is now held by Republican Brian Mast, and Joaquin Castro of Texas, the top Democrat on its Western Hemisphere subcommittee, is the likely successor to Republican María Elvira Salazar there.

In the Senate, Chris Coons of Delaware, a senior Democrat on the Foreign Relations Committee, is a leading contender to chair it, in place of Republican Jim Risch. Tim Kaine of Virginia, the top Democrat on its Western Hemisphere subcommittee, is the likely successor to Republican John Curtis there.

A grand hall with white arched walls, a ceiling painted with a colourful mural of historical figures and a chandelier
A hall of the Capitolio Nacional in Bogotá, the building that houses Colombia’s Congress, during a 2013 art exhibition. File photo (Sastoqueart, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons).

Money Committees Matter Most

Aid is paid for by spending bills, so the panels on State Department funding matter as much as the foreign-affairs committees. Lois Frankel of Florida and Brian Schatz of Hawaii, the top Democrats on the House and Senate State Department funding panels, are the likely chairs.

These Democrats have stressed human rights, the peace agreement with the former FARC rebels (the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia) and civilian programmes. They differ in emphasis from the Republican chairs they would replace.

Why Colombia Is Watching

Relations with Washington have been strained since September 2025, when the US government declared in September 2025 that Colombia had “failed demonstrably” to meet its drug-control duties. Colombia’s new conservative president, Abelardo de la Espriella, took office on Friday 7 August 2026 in Cali and has promised closer ties with Washington.

A Democratic Congress cannot overrule the White House on foreign policy. It can, however, attach conditions to aid and call officials to testify.

What It Means for You

If you invest in Colombian companies or bonds, watch for changes in security and drug-control funding, because they shape how Washington treats the government in Bogotá. Aid cuts or conditions would be a political signal first and a budget issue second.

Travelers need not change plans, since we expect no direct effect on entry rules or travel advisories. Businesses that work with US-funded programmes in Colombia should expect more questions about human rights and the peace deal.

What Is Not Known

It is not known who will formally hold each chair, since committee leaders are chosen after the new Congress is sworn in. The size of future US aid to Colombia is also unknown, because the spending bills for the next year are not written yet.

It is also unclear whether the new majority will challenge the White House on Colombia policy. Final seat counts in both chambers may still change as some races are tallied.

More: Colombia news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who Will Oversee US Aid to Colombia?

Democrats won both chambers on 3 November 2026, so Democratic lawmakers are expected to chair the key committees from January 2027. Names such as Gregory Meeks and Chris Coons are widely expected, but chairs are not yet official.

Will US Aid to Colombia Be Cut?

Nothing is decided yet, and the spending bills for next year are not written. Democrats stress human rights and the peace deal, but the final policy is not yet set.

When Does the New Congress Take Over?

The new Congress is sworn in in January 2027. Until then, the current Republican chairs stay in their posts.

Sources: US House of Representatives, committee information, 4 November 2026; House Foreign Affairs Committee, 4 November 2026; Congressional Research Service (Congress’s non-partisan research arm), Colombia’s Antidrug Efforts, September 2025.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief

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