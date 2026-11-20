A zinc mine shut after a fatal flood in 2022 now has a state-owned holder, but the government has not said when it will produce again.

Entrance of the Perkoa zinc mine, May 2022. Photo: EKokou, Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0

Burkina Faso Mining

Burkina Faso’s government on Thursday 19 November 2026 granted an industrial zinc mining permit for the Perkoa mine to SOPAMIB Perkoa SA, a company of the state mining holding Société de participation minière du Burkina Faso. The decree, adopted by the Council of Ministers (the national cabinet), gives a mine idle since a deadly 2022 flood a new, state-owned holder.

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The government’s record of the Council of Ministers of 19 November projects 576,000 tonnes of polymetallic concentrate (a processed ore holding several metals) over four years. It follows a July gold permit for another state company, part of a return of the state to direct management of mining.

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Key Facts Who. SOPAMIB Perkoa SA, a unit of state mining holding SOPAMIB, receives the zinc permit.

What. A large-scale zinc permit; 576,000 tonnes of concentrate planned over four years.

Money. Investment of 37 billion CFA francs (US$62 million); forecast turnover US$450 million.

Open. No restart date, financier or operator has been published.

As of. 20 November 2026, 18:30 GMT.

A zinc mine shut after a fatal flood in 2022 now has a state-owned holder, but the government has not said when it will produce again.

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Perkoa lies in Réo commune, Sanguié province, in the Nando region, and it earlier held a 20-year permit granted to Nantou Mining Burkina Faso SA, the mine’s former operator, according to the government’s record of the Council of Ministers of 19 November. Nantou suspended industrial extraction after the tragedy of 16 April 2022.

On that day heavy rain flooded the underground mine and trapped eight miners, six Burkinabè, one Zambian and one Tanzanian. The government said in June 2022 that all eight had been found dead after more than two months of searching, Le360 Afrique, a Moroccan news site, reported on 21 June 2022.

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Wakat Séra, a Burkinabè news site, reported on 23 September 2022, citing a post on the Facebook page Mine Actu Burkina, that the mine was closing until further notice, days after the 14 September verdict in the trial over the deaths in Koudougou, a city in Burkina Faso. The 19 November record says the long suspension cost local jobs and tax and customs revenue.

On Wednesday 8 November 2023 the Council of Ministers withdrew the operating permits of Perkoa, Guiro, Yéou and Kalsaka, according to its record of that day. The government said then that Perkoa could not resume work despite state support, and that a court had ordered Nantou Mining liquidated in November 2022.

The 19 November record names three aims: to secure the national mining heritage, to relaunch the local economy and to guarantee operations that meet the strictest environmental and safety requirements. It gives no restart date.

The record projects investment of 37 billion CFA francs (about US$62 million) and forecast turnover of 270 billion CFA francs (about US$450 million). CFA francs are the West African CFA franc, pegged to the euro at 655.957 per euro, and this article converts them at 598 CFA francs per US$.

Sunrise over the Inata gold mine in northern Burkina Faso, a different mine from Perkoa. (File photo) Photo: darrylkeith, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons

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The state budget would receive a direct contribution of 84.83 billion CFA francs (about US$142 million), about 31% of forecast turnover, according to the record. The Fonds minier de développement, the mining development fund, would receive 2.70 billion CFA francs (about US$4.5 million) over the life of the project.

The record counts 400 direct jobs and about 850 indirect jobs created or consolidated. It ties them to the stated aim of relaunching the local economy around Réo.

On Thursday 9 July 2026 the Council granted SOPAMIB Bouboulou SA, a SOPAMIB subsidiary, an industrial gold mining permit for the Bouboulou project in Yako commune. Investment there is 32 billion CFA francs (about US$54 million), according to the government’s record of that Council meeting.

Burkina24, a Burkinabè news site, described the Bouboulou permit as the return of the state to direct management of its mining resources. Perkoa is another state-led project, four months later.

The record does not say who will finance the 37 billion CFA francs (about US$62 million) or who will run the mine day to day. It also gives no restart date and says nothing about what happens to the former workers.

No critic, union or opposition figure has published a counter-view in the sources we reviewed. The record names no next dated step, so no checkpoint can be confirmed.

A permit is the legal start, not a restart of production, and every figure above is a government projection. For the wider mining picture, see Burkina Faso’s gold exports and our Burkina Faso coverage.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is SOPAMIB?

SOPAMIB is the Société de participation minière du Burkina Faso, the state mining holding company. It now owns the company that holds the Perkoa permit.

Why was Perkoa shut?

The flood of April 2022 led the mine’s former operator to stop industrial extraction. The state later withdrew the old permit.

When will Perkoa reopen?

The government’s record gives no restart date. It also does not say who will finance and run the mine.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error