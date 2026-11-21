Brazil’s president won re-election, but the lower house he must work with is split into blocs that each fall far short of a majority, and the fiscal vote is days away.

Politics: Brazil

The Brazilian Senate finished voting on a fiscal package on Wednesday 18 November 2026 and sent it to the Chamber of Deputies, the lower house of Congress, where no party comes near a majority. It is the first big test for President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva since he won a fourth term in October.

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Hugo Motta, the Chamber’s Speaker and a member of the conservative Republicanos party, announced on Wednesday 18 November that he will call an extraordinary session to start debate on Monday 23 November. The same day, José Guimarães, the minister who handles relations with Congress, said the government expects the vote by Tuesday 24 November and wants the text kept exactly as the Senate wrote it.

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Key Facts Who. Lula, Brazil’s re-elected president, and the National Congress, the two-chamber legislature.

What. The Senate passed a fiscal bill; the Chamber, the lower house, debates it from Monday 23 November.

Prediction markets. Polymarket, a betting market: 68.5% odds of a Brazilian Supreme Court nominee by 31 December (4:44 am ET).

Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 21 November 2026, 09:30 GMT.

Brazil’s president won re-election, but the lower house he must work with is split into blocs that each fall far short of a majority, and the fiscal vote is days away.

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Lula, who was born on 27 October 1945, starts a fourth term as Brazil’s president on Tuesday 5 January 2027, the Senate’s own news service, Agência Senado, reported on 25 October 2026. The fiscal package would, by the government’s estimate, improve the 2027 primary balance (the budget result before debt interest) by US$7.6 billion to US$9.4 billion (R$45.1 billion to R$56.1 billion at R$5.95 per US$, the 20 November close), the same service said on 18 November 2026.

The strain with Congress is not new, because on Wednesday 29 April 2026 the Senate rejected Lula’s Supreme Court nominee, the government’s Attorney General, Jorge Messias, by 42 votes to 34, its first such rejection in 132 years. The seat, left empty when Supreme Court justice Luís Roberto Barroso retired in October 2025, was still open on 27 October, the Senate’s radio service said.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Lula won the runoff on Sunday 25 October with about 64 million votes (51.8% of valid votes) against about 60 million for Senator Flávio Bolsonaro of the conservative Liberal Party (PL), son of former president Jair Bolsonaro. On election night he said: “I did not choose Congress; it was the people who chose it, and it is with it that I will work.”

The plenary of Brazil’s Chamber of Deputies in Brasília. (Archive photo)

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Voters also chose a Congress that does not belong to him: in the 513-seat Chamber that takes office on 1 February 2027, the PL won the largest bench with 121 seats, and the federation, an alliance of Lula’s Workers’ Party (PT) with two smaller parties, came second with 88, the Senate’s news service reported on 5 October 2026. União Progressista, the alliance of the centre-right União Brasil and PP (Progressistas) parties, won 87, and a majority needs 257, so the two largest blocs combined reach only 209.

That arithmetic rules out governing from the left alone. Every major bill, starting with the fiscal package, has to be bargained across blocs.

The package is bill PLP 299/2026 (Projeto de Lei Complementar, a complementary bill), and its main text passed the Senate on Thursday 12 November by 45 votes to 31. Six days later it finished with 69 votes for and 2 against, after a deal between Eduardo Braga, the senator who wrote the committee report (the rapporteur), and opposition leader Rogério Marinho.

Braga belongs to the centre party MDB (Brazilian Democratic Movement) and represents Amazonas, while Marinho leads the opposition for the PL and represents Rio Grande do Norte. The government’s leader, Senator Teresa Leitão of the Workers’ Party, praised the deal.

In years of spending containment, the bill holds real growth in spending, meaning after inflation, to 2% instead of the 2.5% set by the 2023 fiscal framework, the rule that limits how fast federal spending can grow. It also lets the government leave up to R$10.5 billion (about US$1.8 billion) of diesel subsidy, tied to the Middle East conflict, out of its 2026 target.

Senate president Davi Alcolumbre, of the centre-right União Brasil party, called passage “a victory for Brazil, for politics and for the National Congress”. Marinho argued that there were “different paths” to fiscal adjustment, yet he withdrew one challenge once the deal was struck, the Senate’s news service said.

Dario Durigan has run the Finance Ministry since March 2026, when Fernando Haddad, then finance minister, left to run for governor of São Paulo, and the official gazette (Diário Oficial da União) recorded the change on 20 March 2026. Lula’s cabinet for the new term is still unannounced as of 21 November, and the Chamber’s debate on the package comes first.

What Prediction Markets Say Polymarket, a platform where users bet real money, priced a 68.5% chance at 4:44 a.m. ET on 21 November 2026 that Lula announces a Brazilian Supreme Court nominee by 31 December, with US$15,636 traded on this market. These prices are bets, not polls.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What does the fiscal package do?

It tightens the cap on spending growth in years of containment and lets the government leave some diesel subsidy out of its 2026 target. The Chamber must still approve it.

Does Lula have a majority in the lower house?

No. His Workers’ Party alliance is only the second-largest bloc, behind the PL.

Sources: Brazilian Senate news service (25 October 2026, 29 April 2026, 18 November 2026, 5 October 2026); Senate radio service (27 October 2026); Polymarket.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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