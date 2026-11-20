Argentina’s stocks and its government debt are being priced around one date, the presidential vote of 24 October 2027, and Friday’s sell-off showed how nervous that makes investors.

Markets: Argentina

Argentine company shares traded in New York fell about 3% on Friday 20 November 2026, extending a slide that has cost Grupo Financiero Galicia, a leading Argentine bank, 15% since 13 November. The drop sharpens a question for Luis Caputo, Argentina’s economy minister: what will investors charge to lend to his Treasury before and after the October 2027 presidential election?

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Brazil’s main New York-listed market fund fell 3.3% in the same session, so part of the move was regional. Argentina also faces a notable deadline, because one of its dollar bonds falls due five days after the vote.

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Key Facts Who. Argentine company shares listed in New York, and the Economy Ministry’s Treasury, led by Luis Caputo.

What. Galicia (bank), YPF (oil) and Banco Macro (bank) shares fell about 3%; the peso weakened 0.9%.

Where. Wall Street and Buenos Aires; two Treasury dollar bonds maturing in October 2027 and October 2028.

Prediction markets. President Javier Milei wins 2027: 43.5% on Polymarket (US$319,000 traded), 20 Nov, 6:28 p.m. ET.

As of 20 November 2026, 23:30 GMT

Argentina’s stocks and its government debt are being priced around one date, the presidential vote of 24 October 2027, and Friday’s sell-off showed how nervous that makes investors.

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In 2026 the Treasury has sold dollar bonds including the AO27, which pays a 6% coupon (annual interest rate on the face value). In its call for the 13 May auction, the Finance Secretariat, the Economy Ministry’s debt office, set a maximum price for the AO27 bond equal to an effective annual yield of 5.12%.

AO27 matures on Friday 29 October 2027. A longer sibling, AO28, falls due on Tuesday 31 October 2028.

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Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Argentina ranks 4th of 14 with 60.2 points. Strongest pillar: future resources (68); weakest: economic relationships (23). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (B-); inflation of 42%; public debt at 80% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

At a second-round sale announced on 29 June, the Secretariat sold US$100 million of AO28 at an effective annual yield of 7.83%, after receiving bids for US$691 million. The bond priced at US$967 per US$1,000 of face value, and US$2 billion of AO28 was outstanding after the sale.

The two bonds straddle the election, which the electoral code sets for the fourth Sunday of October, so Sunday 24 October 2027. AO27 therefore repays investors five days after Argentines choose a president, while AO28 is repaid a year later under whoever wins.

That gap turns the pair into a political thermometer. The yield an investor earns for lending between the two maturity dates is called the forward rate, and a higher figure means investors want more pay for trusting the next government.

The forward rate is not an official statistic, and estimates differ by method, so no single figure is settled. The EMBI index below is the steadier gauge.

File photo: the Argentine flag above a historic building in Buenos Aires, not from Friday’s market session.

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The wider gauge of Argentine risk has swung sharply. JPMorgan’s EMBI index, which tracks the extra yield investors demand on Argentine dollar bonds over US Treasuries, stood at 939 basis points on 6 November and 829 on 12 November.

A basis point is one hundredth of a percentage point, so 939 means a premium of 9.39 points. The reading on Friday was not available from an official source at the time of writing.

Prices in New York show Friday’s mood. American depositary receipts (ADRs, certificates that let US investors hold foreign shares) of Galicia closed at US$25.29, down 3.0%, YPF, the oil company, at US$32.32, down 2.9%, and Banco Macro, another bank, at US$49.86, down 3.2%.

The Global X MSCI Argentina fund, which holds a broad basket of Argentine firms, lost 3.0% to US$64.56. Galicia’s ADR is down 9.0% since Wednesday’s close, against 5.1% for the Brazil fund.

The currency moved too. The peso weakened 0.9% to about 1,580 per dollar, on the exchange-rate quote of the data provider RT.

Argentine shares in New York move with that rate and with Wall Street’s appetite for risk, so American holders feel both at once. A weaker peso also raises the cost of the Treasury’s dollar debts in local terms, which is why the market watches the two together.

The pressure matters most for the Treasury’s plans after the vote, because any bond sold now that runs beyond October 2027 will be priced partly on how investors judge the election. At its June sale AO28 paid an effective yield of 7.83%, against the 5.12% ceiling set for AO27 in May.

The next fixed date is the election itself, on Sunday 24 October 2027. AO27 follows on Friday 29 October 2027, when the Treasury owes its holders the final payment.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the AO27 bond?

It is a Treasury bond paid in US dollars, with a 6% coupon, that matures on 29 October 2027. The Finance Secretariat sold it at auction in 2026.

Why does the election date matter for bonds?

AO27 is repaid five days after the 24 October 2027 vote, while AO28 is repaid a year later. Investors read the gap in their yields as a sign of how much they trust the next government.

Can US investors trade these shares?

Yes, Galicia, YPF and Banco Macro trade in New York as ADRs, while the bonds discussed here are dollar bonds issued by the Treasury.

Sources: Secretaría de Finanzas, Ministerio de Economía, auction call for 13 May 2026 (https://www.argentina.gob.ar/node/501071); Secretaría de Finanzas, result of the second round of the AO28 auction, 29 June 2026 (https://www.argentina.gob.ar/node/506056); Código Electoral Nacional, article 53; JPMorgan EMBI Argentina index; RT market data for 20 November 2026; Polymarket (polymarket.com/event/argentina-presidential-election-winner), read 20 November 2026.

In depth Argentina's economy in 2026

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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