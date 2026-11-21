The president wants a reconciliation body first and a rewritten constitution later, a sequence that follows the violence around last year’s election.

Moshi town with Mount Kilimanjaro above the clouds. (Photo: Prosper Phissoo, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

TANZANIA · POLITICS

Tanzania is close to naming a National Reconciliation Commission, President Samia Suluhu Hassan said on Friday 20 November 2026. She told senior police officers at the Police School in Moshi, the town at the foot of Mount Kilimanjaro, that the commission would be announced soon.

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Hassan also said she wants a revised or new constitution before 2030. For US readers the stakes are practical, because lasting calm in a fast-growing East African economy matters to travellers, investors and regional security.

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Key Facts Who Samia Suluhu Hassan, president of Tanzania since March 2021.

What Her government is preparing a National Reconciliation Commission, to be announced soon.

When She spoke on Friday 20 November 2026 at the Police School in Moshi.

Target A revised or new constitution before 2030, with 2028 or 2029 as her window.

The president wants a reconciliation body first and a rewritten constitution later, a sequence that follows the violence around last year’s election.

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Hassan said the idea of a commission came from the inquiry into events during and after the general election of 29 October 2025. That inquiry, led by former Chief Justice Mohamed Chande Othman, handed her a report, and in April 2026 she announced a reconciliation commission and a separate criminal investigation.

She said then that reconciliation had been a pledge for her first 100 days in office but was delayed by the unrest. She also told the government to use the Chande findings as the base for a process toward a new constitution, which the inquiry itself had urged by 2028.

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On Friday she said the government has opened talks with religious leaders, political parties and civil groups to choose who will sit on the commission. She said its job will be to help bring the nation together, hear what troubles citizens and discuss which parts of the constitution need to change.

Progress since April has come in steps. On 9 July 2026 Zanzibar’s ruling party CCM (Chama Cha Mapinduzi) and the opposition party ACT-Wazalendo signed a seven-point political deal for the islands.

On 30 July Hassan met leaders of 18 parties at State House, the president’s office in Dar es SalaamChadema, Tanzania’s main opposition party, was not among them, and its secretary-general John Mnyika has demanded the release of chairman Tundu Lissu before any talks.

Doyo Hassan Doyo, secretary-general of the small National League for Democracy, warned that tough conditions set by some parties could stall progressThe strongest warning came from the Legal and Human Rights Centre, a Tanzanian rights group.

Its director of advocacy and access to justice, Fulgence Masawe, said reconciliation without stating what happened and who was responsible “tends to repeat itself”.The Moshi meeting is the annual conference of the force’s senior officers, and Hassan used it to set out police reform directives.

She said the government is still carrying out the inquiry’s recommendationsThe president said her government wants the constitution question settled “by 2028, 2029”, a window that matches the inquiry’s call for a text by 2028.

The government has not said when the commission will be named, how many members it will have or what powers it will hold. The criminal inquiry led by Justice Shaban Lila continues on its own track, and the president has said the two bodies are separate.

She has also promised to meet party leaders three times a year, which gives the opposition a recurring place at the table if it chooses to attend. For travellers, Moshi is the usual base for Kilimanjaro climbs, so a calmer political climate supports the tourism that depends on foreign visitors.

For investors, the commission will show whether the government can turn talks into a deal that the main opposition will accept.

More: Tanzania news in English, every day from The Rio Times. Background: Tanzania’s key political players and the Lissu court judgment.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Is Tanzania’s Reconciliation Commission?

It is a government-backed body meant to rebuild trust after the unrest around the 2025 election and to discuss constitutional change. Its members and powers have not yet been announced.

When Could Tanzania Get a New Constitution?

The president’s target is a revised or new text before 2030, after the commission has done its work. She has pointed to 2028 or 2029, not the coming year.

Does the Commission Replace the Criminal Inquiry?

No. The president has said the two are separate, and the criminal investigation continues.

Sources: Statements by President Samia Suluhu Hassan at the annual conference of senior police officers, Moshi, 20 November 2026; handover of the Chande inquiry report, 23 April 2026; Zanzibar political agreement between CCM and ACT-Wazalendo, 9 July 2026; meeting of the president with 18 party leaders, 30 July 2026.

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