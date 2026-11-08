Thieves Drill Into a Chilean Bank’s Vault

Photo: TomasVial / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Thieves drilled through a wall into a branch of BCI, a major Chilean bank, in downtown Concepción, in southern Chile, and cut into its vaults, Chile’s prosecutor’s office said on Sunday 8 November 2026. The first estimate of the haul is 3 billion pesos (about US$3.1 million), and no arrests had been announced by midday in Chile.

Key Facts How The gang drilled through a wall from a neighbouring building, then cut into the vaults with oxy-fuel equipment.

Haul Prosecutors’ first estimate is 3 billion pesos (about US$3.1 million), pending the bank’s own count.

Suspects At least five people took part, said the PDI, Chile’s civilian detective police.

Status No arrests had been announced by Sunday midday in Chile, and the investigation is under way.

Power Index Chile ranks 3rd of 14 in Chile ranks 3rd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 62.9 points (November 2026 edition).

What Happened in Concepción

The robbery came to light on Sunday 8 November 2026 at a branch of BCI, short for Banco de Crédito e Inversiones, one of Chile’s large private banks. At least five people arrived in vehicles and entered through a hole in a wall that separates the bank from a neighbouring building, prosecutors said.

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Mario Elgueta, a prosecutor from the regional prosecutor’s office in Biobío, the region around Concepción, said the job was clearly planned in advance. He said the group spent several hours inside the bank.

Once inside, the thieves used oxy-fuel cutting equipment, the kind that slices through steel with a gas flame, to open the vaults. The PDI is checking security cameras and interviewing bank employees.

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Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Chile ranks 3rd of 14 with 62.9 points. Strongest pillar: state capacity & security (86); weakest: diplomatic & cultural influence (38). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

In Plain English BCI Banco de Crédito e Inversiones, one of the biggest private banks in Chile.

PDI Policía de Investigaciones, Chile’s civilian detective police.

Fiscalía Chile’s prosecutor’s office, which leads criminal cases.

Oxy-fuel cutting Burning through metal with a hot gas flame, known in Spanish as oxicorte.

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How Much Was Taken

The first estimate from prosecutors is about 3 billion pesos, roughly US$3.1 million at about 976 pesos per US dollar, Friday’s market close. Early reports gave figures from 2 billion pesos (about US$2.0 million) to 4 billion pesos (about US$4.1 million), so the number may still move.

Prosecutors said the final amount depends on the bank’s own count and on forensic experts. The case is a physical break-in at a single branch.

A road bridge over the Biobío River near Concepción, Chile, in a December 2013 photo. Photo: Pablo Contreras H. / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0).

Who Is Investigating

Juan Luis Fonseca, the PDI’s provincial chief in Concepción, said a group of no fewer than five people took part in the robbery. He said officers are examining security cameras and interviewing bank employees.

The Fiscalía, as Chile’s prosecutor’s office is called, is working with the PDI on the case. As of Sunday midday in Chile we had seen no announcement of arrests.

What It Means for You

The case is a physical break-in at one branch, so there is no sign of any effect on card payments. We have not confirmed whether any customer property was lost.

Our guide to Concepción explains the city, in southern Chile. Our report on BCI’s failed bid to reclaim a mistaken check covers another recent legal matter involving the bank.

What Is Not Known

It is not yet known who the suspects are, how they left or what the final amount is. The exact hour of the break-in is also unclear, because early accounts give different times.

More coverage of the country is on our Chile page. We will rewrite this report as prosecutors release more detail.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much was stolen from the BCI bank in Concepción?

Prosecutors’ first estimate is about 3 billion pesos (about US$3.1 million). The final figure depends on the bank’s count and on forensic work.

How did the thieves get into the BCI vault?

They drilled through a wall from a neighbouring building, then used oxy-fuel cutting equipment on the vaults. The PDI is checking security cameras.

Have there been arrests in the BCI robbery?

None had been announced as of Sunday midday in Chile. The PDI is reviewing camera footage and interviewing bank staff.

Sources: Chile’s prosecutor’s office (Fiscalía Regional del Biobío) and the PDI, statements of 8 November 2026; Banco de Crédito e Inversiones; market data, Friday 6 November 2026 close.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. How we use AI · Report an error