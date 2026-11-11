Petrobras Pays US$2.7 Billion as Rates Hold

IBOV 171,336.99 ▼ 0.52% IPC MEX 71,905.78 ▲ 0.05% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.58▼ 0.01% USD/MXN18.58▼ 0.23% USD/CLP983.69▲ 1.70% USD/COP3,294▲ 0.60% USD/PEN3.42▲ 0.32% USD/ARS1,545▼ 0.03% USD/UYU40.43▲ 3.48% USD/PYG6,196▲ 2.20% USD/BOB11.68▲ 0.19% USD/DOP60.46▲ 0.10% USD/CRC445.62▲ 1.24% USD/GTQ7.64▲ 3.18% USD/HNL26.89▲ 0.13% USD/NIO36.62▲ 1.17% USD/VES899.36▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.69▲ 2.46% USD/TTD6.72▲ 2.30% EUR/BRL6.23▲ 0.80% BRENT 91.86 ▲ 0.40% WTI 86.20 ▲ 0.19% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.32 ▲ 1.57% GOLD 4,065 ▲ 0.87% SILVER 52.93 ▲ 3.57% SOY 1,226 ▲ 0.10% CORN 449.00 — 0.00% WHEAT 602.75 ▲ 1.69% COFFEE 266.75 ▼ 2.50% SUGAR 18.15 ▼ 0.33% ORANGE JUICE 146.15 ▲ 5.64% COTTON 78.28 ▼ 0.63% COCOA 4,852 ▼ 3.04% BEEF 222.55 ▲ 2.94% CATTLE 326.68 ▼ 0.51% LITHIUM 59.98 ▼ 2.23% PETR4 44.95 ▼ 0.53% VALE3 64.80 ▼ 1.98% ITUB4 41.20 ▼ 1.25% BBDC4 14.54 ▼ 0.95% ABEV3 15.79 ▲ 1.15% BBAS3 17.10 ▲ 0.47% B3SA3 14.48 ▼ 2.49% WEGE3 50.95 ▲ 0.41% PRIO3 60.02 ▲ 1.06% SUZB3 54.46 ▲ 0.48% RENT3 29.79 ▼ 3.37% AZZA3 14.73 ▼ 2.58% CSAN3 2.68 ▼ 3.25% RAIZ4 0.30 ▼ 98.77% PCAR3 2.56 ▲ 5.35% GMAT3 3.81 ▼ 0.52% PSSA3 46.67 ▲ 2.23% CVCB3 0.86 ▼ 1.15% POSI3 3.15 ▲ 3.96% SLCE3 17.09 ▼ 1.21% NATU3 5.55 ▼ 2.80% BRKM5 2.92 ▼ 3.31% RANI3 8.45 ▼ 3.54% CSNA3 4.38 ▼ 2.45% IBOV 171,336.99 ▼ 0.52% IPC MEX 71,905.78 ▲ 0.05% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.58 ▼ 0.01% USD/MXN 18.58 ▼ 0.26% USD/CLP 983.69 ▲ 1.70% USD/COP 3,294 ▲ 0.60% USD/PEN 3.42 ▲ 0.32% USD/ARS 1,545 ▼ 0.03% USD/UYU 40.43 ▲ 3.48% USD/PYG 6,196 ▲ 2.20% USD/BOB 11.68 ▲ 1.36% USD/DOP 60.46 ▲ 0.10% USD/CRC 445.62 ▲ 1.58% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▲ 3.18% USD/HNL 26.89 ▲ 0.13% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 1.17% USD/VES 899.36 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.69 ▲ 2.46% USD/TTD 6.72 ▲ 2.30% EUR/BRL 6.23 ▲ 0.80% BRENT 91.86 ▲ 0.40% WTI 86.20 ▲ 0.19% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.32 ▲ 1.57% GOLD 4,065 ▲ 0.87% SILVER 52.93 ▲ 3.57% SOY 1,226 ▲ 0.10% CORN 449.00 — 0.00% WHEAT 602.75 ▲ 1.69% COFFEE 266.75 ▼ 2.50% SUGAR 18.15 ▼ 0.33% ORANGE JUICE 146.15 ▲ 5.64% COTTON 78.28 ▼ 0.63% COCOA 4,852 ▼ 3.04% BEEF 222.55 ▲ 2.94% CATTLE 326.68 ▼ 0.51% LITHIUM 59.98 ▼ 2.23% PETR4 44.95 ▼ 0.53% VALE3 64.80 ▼ 1.98% ITUB4 41.20 ▼ 1.25% BBDC4 14.54 ▼ 0.95% ABEV3 15.79 ▲ 1.15% BBAS3 17.10 ▲ 0.47% B3SA3 14.48 ▼ 2.49% WEGE3 50.95 ▲ 0.41% PRIO3 60.02 ▲ 1.06% SUZB3 54.46 ▲ 0.48% RENT3 29.79 ▼ 3.37% AZZA3 14.73 ▼ 2.58% CSAN3 2.68 ▼ 3.25% RAIZ4 0.30 ▼ 98.77% PCAR3 2.56 ▲ 5.35% GMAT3 3.81 ▼ 0.52% PSSA3 46.67 ▲ 2.23% CVCB3 0.86 ▼ 1.15% POSI3 3.15 ▲ 3.96% SLCE3 17.09 ▼ 1.21% NATU3 5.55 ▼ 2.80% BRKM5 2.92 ▼ 3.31% RANI3 8.45 ▼ 3.54% CSNA3 4.38 ▼ 2.45%
since 2009
Wednesday, November 11, 2026
Brazil Latin America

Petrobras Pays US$2.7 Billion as Rates Hold

By · · 5 min read
Petrobras P-51 oil platform at sea off Brazil
File photo, undated. The Petrobras P-51 oil platform off the coast of Brazil. Photo: Divulgação Petrobras / Agência Brasil, CC BY 3.0 BR, Wikimedia Commons.
The Big Read · Brazil · Wednesday 11 November 2026

Key Facts

Payout. Petrobras’s board approved R$15.3 billion (US$2.7 billion) on 10 November 2026, 12% below August.

Per share. R$1.1873 a share (US$0.21), paid on 22 February and 22 March 2027.

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Selic. The Copom, the central bank’s rate committee, held the Selic at 13.75% on 4 November 2026, unanimously.

Inflation. Consumer prices rose 4.58% in the 12 months to September, above the 4.5% upper limit.

Prediction markets. Polymarket, a prediction market, prices no December Selic change at 91.0% (11 November, 1:05 a.m. Eastern Time).

Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

Oil company Petrobras will pay shareholders about US$2.7 billion in 2027 while Brazil’s central bank keeps its benchmark Selic interest rate at 13.75% because inflation, at 4.58%, is above its 4.5% ceiling.

In Plain English

  • Petrobras: Brazil’s state-controlled oil company, and one of the biggest dividend payers on the country’s stock market.
  • Copom and Selic: The Copom is the central bank committee that sets the Selic, Brazil’s benchmark interest rate.
  • ADR: A certificate traded in New York that lets Americans own foreign shares in dollars.
  • IPCA: Brazil’s official consumer price index, published by the national statistics agency IBGE.
  • B3: The São Paulo stock exchange, where Petrobras shares trade in reais.

How Much Petrobras Will Pay Shareholders

Petrobras, Brazil’s state-controlled oil company, will pay shareholders R$15.3 billion (US$2.7 billion) as an advance on its 2026 remuneration. Its board approved the payout on Tuesday 10 November 2026, at R$1.1873 a share (US$0.21).

The sum is about 12% below the R$17.4 billion (US$3.1 billion) approved in August. We convert reais at RT market data’s 10 November close of 5.58 per US dollar; RT market data is a market data provider.

The cash comes in two equal instalments on 22 February and 22 March 2027, and each grows with the Selic from 31 December 2026. Holders of ADRs, certificates that let Americans own the shares in dollars, are paid from 1 March and 29 March 2027.

Production reached a record quarterly average of about 3.5 million barrels of oil equivalent a day in the third quarter, announced on 28 October. Petrobras must say by 10 December whether the payout counts as dividends or as interest on equity, a company payout that is tax-deductible for the company.

Why Brazil’s Central Bank Kept the Selic at 13.75%

Brazil’s central bank held its benchmark Selic rate at 13.75% on Wednesday 4 November 2026, in a unanimous vote. The Copom is its monetary policy committee.

Consumer prices measured by the IPCA rose 4.58% in the 12 months to September, against a 3% target with a 4.5% upper limit. The committee projects inflation of 3.5% for the second quarter of 2028.

With inflation above the ceiling, a quick return to rate cuts looks unlikely. Holders of Brazilian bonds and cash gain from the high rate, while credit-dependent companies in cyclical sectors lose.

The Banco Central do Brasil headquarters towers in Brasília against a clear sky
File photo: the Banco Central do Brasil headquarters in Brasília. The photo does not show the events described.
Live Company IntelligencePetroleo Brasileiro Petrobras SA ADR — the full investor dossierCompany overview and the latest Rio Times coverage.

What Prediction Markets Say

On Polymarket, a prediction market where users trade real money on outcomes, the ‘Bank of Brazil decision in December’ market (US$69,526 traded) priced no change in the Selic at 91.0% at 1:05 a.m. ET on 11 November. A quarter-point cut was priced at 6.7%, a cut of half a point or more at 1.4%, a quarter-point rise at 0.7% and a larger rise at 0.6%.

For January 2027 the ‘no change’ price is 65.0% (US$13,415 traded), so traders see more room for movement later. These prices are bets, not polls or official forecasts.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What Links These Stories

Both stories turn on the Selic, Brazil’s benchmark interest rate. Petrobras’s instalments grow with it from 31 December 2026, so a rate held at 13.75% adds to what shareholders eventually receive.

Oil links them too, because the central bank blames dearer Middle East oil for part of the inflation problem, while higher oil prices usually help producers such as Petrobras. Shareholders and bondholders gain from this mix, while credit-dependent companies and anyone needing cash before 22 February lose.

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What It Means for US Readers

US investors can hold Petrobras through its ADRs. Dollar holders carry currency risk, because a weaker real shrinks the dollar value of a payout set in reais.

ADR holders should check the record date, the day by which they must own shares to qualify, with their broker. Income tax may apply, and the choice between dividends and interest on equity changes the tax bill.

What to Watch Next

Petrobras holds a results webcast on Wednesday 11 November at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Brazil’s statistics agency IBGE publishes October inflation on Thursday 12 November.

The next Copom decision falls on Wednesday 9 December 2026, and Petrobras must say by 10 December how it classes the payout.

What Is Not Known

We could not open the central bank’s own statement and minutes, so we report only the decision, the vote and the projections. No market reaction to the payout has been reported.

It is not known whether the central bank will cut, hold or raise in December.

Sources

Petrobras Investor Relations, Dividends · Banco Central do Brasil, Copom minutes · The Rio Times, Petrobras third-quarter 2026 shareholder payout · The Rio Times, Brazil Copom minutes, Selic 13.75%

In depth

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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Frequently Asked Questions

When will Petrobras pay the shareholder payout?

B3 holders are paid on 22 February and 22 March 2027, and ADR holders from 1 March and 29 March 2027. Each instalment is adjusted by the Selic from 31 December 2026.

Why did Brazil hold the Selic at 13.75%?

Inflation was 4.58% in the 12 months to September, above the 4.5% ceiling. The 4 November vote was unanimous.

What are the next dates to watch?

October inflation is due Thursday 12 November. The next Copom rate decision is Wednesday 9 December 2026.

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