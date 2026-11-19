Lawmakers and the National Anti-Money Laundering Commission (Namlac) want to close the remaining legal gaps together before asking international assessors for a better score.

Photo: Ymnes / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Politics: Suriname

Suriname’s parliament and the commission that coordinates its fight against money laundering have agreed to tackle a stack of unfinished laws together rather than one by one. They plan periodic consultations and a joint timeline, with a target of asking international assessors for a better rating in 2027.

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The agreement, reported on Thursday 19 November 2026, is a promise to coordinate, not a new law. The bills are still before parliament, and Suriname has not asked to be re-rated this year.

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Key Facts Who. Faction leaders of Suriname’s parliament and Namlac, the National Anti-Money Laundering Commission, met.

What. They agreed to handle pending anti-money-laundering bills together, with a joint timeline.

Goal. Suriname wants to file a re-rating request with the Caribbean regional watchdog in 2027.

Status. No re-rating request accompanies the fourth follow-up report on Suriname’s progress.

As of. 19 November 2026.

Lawmakers and the National Anti-Money Laundering Commission (Namlac) want to close the remaining legal gaps together before asking international assessors for a better score.

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What Was Agreed in Paramaribo

The meeting brought together faction leaders of De Nationale Assemblee (DNA), Suriname’s 51-seat parliament, the chairs of the committees handling the anti-money-laundering bills, and representatives of Namlac. Manisha Japhsie chaired the session, and Naresh Algoe, DNA’s substitute clerk and focal point for the topic, presented the state of the legislative work.

Three faction leaders took part: Rabin Parmessar of the NDP (National Democratic Party), Asiskumar Gajadien of the VHP (Progressive Reform Party) and Steven Reyme of the A20 faction. Namlac explained which areas still lack legal provisions and implementing measures.

The two sides agreed that bills already in parliament and rules still to be submitted must be handled as a whole, since the provisions depend on one another. Namlac will give technical support on request when lawmakers assess proposed amendments, and DNA will keep Namlac informed about each bill.

They will also hold periodic consultations and work to a joint timeline to finish the remaining provisions. The stated aim is to let Suriname submit a re-rating request in 2027.

Another building of the National Assembly complex in Paramaribo, photographed in October 2022. File photo: Ymnes / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0).

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How Suriname Got Here

The Caribbean Financial Action Task Force (CFATF), the regional group that checks countries’ defences against money laundering and terrorism financing, has kept Suriname under enhanced monitoring since its mutual evaluation. Its third follow-up report, dated October 2025, raised Suriname’s grade on six of the 40 international standards, known as Recommendations.

Recommendation 29 moved from Partially Compliant to Compliant, on a scale that runs from Compliant down to Non-Compliant. Recommendations 1, 10, 23 and 32 moved from Partially Compliant to Largely Compliant, and Recommendation 6 moved from Non-Compliant to Largely Compliant.

The CFATF counts Suriname as Compliant with 10 Recommendations and Largely Compliant with 17. By our count that leaves 13 of the 40 below those two top grades.

Namlac told the meeting that Suriname has not filed a re-rating request with the CFATF’s fourth follow-up report on its progress, so that report is for information only. The parties tied the 2027 goal to closing the gaps and to showing that the laws meet international criteria and work in practice.

Why It Matters Beyond Suriname

A rating like this is a scorecard that banks, regulators and investors abroad can read at a glance. With 27 of 40 Recommendations at the top two grades in October 2025, Suriname’s remaining weak spots are the ones that depend on laws and rules still unfinished.

That is why the pace in parliament now drives the timetable. If DNA and Namlac keep to their joint plan, a 2027 request is possible, according to the parties’ own stated aim.

We have not compared Suriname’s scorecard with its neighbours’ because we found no verified side-by-side figures for the same date. Readers following the country’s wider reform story can find our latest coverage on our Suriname page.

What Is Not Known

We have not seen the draft laws or a list of the exact gaps Namlac named, so we cannot say which bills are furthest along. The meeting is reported by a single Surinamese outlet, and the National Assembly’s website carried no notice of it when we checked on 19 November.

No date has been published for a vote on any of the bills, and neither side has named a month in 2027 for the re-rating request. The only dated target either side has stated is the year 2027.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Suriname’s parliament agree with Namlac?

Faction leaders and Namlac agreed to handle pending anti-money-laundering bills and still-to-come rules as a whole. They will consult regularly and follow a joint timeline.

What is Namlac?

Namlac is the National Anti-Money Laundering Commission, Suriname’s policy body on money laundering, which took part in the meeting with lawmakers. It explained which areas still lack legal provisions and offered technical support on amendments.

Has Suriname asked to be re-rated?

Not yet. Namlac said no re-rating request accompanies the fourth follow-up report, and the parties aim to file one in 2027.

How did Suriname score in the latest published CFATF report?

The report dated October 2025 counts Suriname as Compliant with 10 Recommendations and Largely Compliant with 17. It also upgraded six Recommendations in that round.

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