The questions show that the cost and the orders behind the flight are still unanswered, even as a court has already criticised how the expulsion was carried out.

The National Assembly building in Paramaribo, seat of Suriname's 51 lawmakers. File photo, 2022. (Photo: Ymnes, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Politics: Suriname

A Surinamese lawmaker wants to know who ordered the charter plane that flew Mennonite families out of the country, and what it cost. Mahinder Jogi, of the VHP (Progressive Reform Party), put the questions to the National Assembly, Suriname’s parliament, this week, after a judge found that the state acted unlawfully in the expulsion.

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A charter flight on Saturday 31 October 2026 took 55 people from the group, a Christian farming community known as Mennonites, to Bolivia. The government says they had no valid residence status.

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Key Facts Who. Mahinder Jogi, a Surinamese lawmaker, asked parliament for answers.

What. He asks who ordered the flight, where the plane came from, its cost and legality.

Ruling. On 9 November 2026 a judge found the state acted unlawfully by expelling the group early.

Claim. Lawyer Derrick Veira puts preliminary damages near US$4 million; the judge awarded no amount.

As of. 19 November 2026, 08:00 GMT.

The questions show that the cost and the orders behind the flight are still unanswered, even as a court has already criticised how the expulsion was carried out.

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What the Lawmaker Is Asking

On Tuesday, as reported, Jogi asked who ordered the charter of an aircraft, which country the aircraft came from and how much the flight cost. He also asked whether the expulsion broke Suriname’s Vreemdelingenwet, the Aliens Act that governs foreigners’ entry and removal.

His wording was blunt: “Is de uitvoering van de uitzetting in strijd met onze Vreemdelingenwet?” In English: is the way the expulsion was carried out in conflict with our Aliens Act?

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How the Expulsion Unfolded

The government says police cleared the Masonia area, state land used for farming, overnight from Sunday 25 to Monday 26 October 2026, removing more than 63 people from Bolivia and Mexico. They were moved to a reception site in the Para district, and the government said some residence permits expired in 2025 and others in 2026.

A bailiff’s notice served on 20 July 2026 had given the group three months to leave, and a second notice followed a week before the operation. On Thursday 29 October a judge rejected a fast-track action by the farm company that ran the project, Suriname Green Energy Agriculture, to stop the removal.

On Saturday 31 October a charter flight took 55 people to Bolivia, and lawyer Derrick Veira says they may not return for a year. Eight people with Mexican nationality stayed behind, reportedly because they lacked Bolivian visas.

What the Court Found

On Monday 9 November 2026 a cantonal judge, a lower-court judge, ruled that the state acted unlawfully by expelling the group while their request for judicial protection had not been decided. The judge also found it unlawful that Veira was blocked from reaching his clients.

The ruling did not grant the Mennonites unlimited residence rights, and it did not invalidate all earlier government decisions on the farming project. Veira says it is the basis for a damages claim, which he puts at about US$4 million in a preliminary estimate, excluding equipment left behind.

Houses in a village in Suriname’s interior. File photo: Forrestjunky / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0); it is not the Mennonite settlement.

The Government’s Position

The government’s account, given by Commissioner Rishi Akkal of the national police and published on Tuesday 27 October, is that the people had no valid residence status and that deportation preparations followed the immigration rules in force. Police also said they had information on other locations where people without valid status were staying.

The 9 November ruling concerned the timing of the expulsion and the lawyer’s access, and it did not grant unlimited residence rights. The state’s reaction to the ruling is not in the reports we found.

Why It Matters

A damages bill is the clearest consequence: Veira’s preliminary US$4 million estimate is a claim, not a finding, but the court has already said the state acted unlawfully. If Jogi’s questions force the cost and the order chain into the open, they will also show how much public money was spent on the removal.

For the Mennonite families, whose flight to Bolivia has already happened, the open questions now concern liability and compensation. Jogi’s questions add a third: who gave the order and who paid.

What Is Not Known

No answer to Jogi’s questions has been published in the reports we found. We could not find the written questions in the National Assembly’s public records, so his wording is as reported.

We do not know whether the state will appeal the 9 November ruling or when Veira will file the formal damages claim. The cost of the flight and the identity of the operator are also unconfirmed.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Mahinder Jogi ask in the National Assembly?

He asked who ordered the charter of the aircraft, which country it came from, what it cost and whether the expulsion broke the Aliens Act. Those are his questions as reported; no answers have been published.

What did the court rule on 9 November?

A cantonal judge found the state acted unlawfully by expelling the group before their request for judicial protection was heard. The judge also found that blocking lawyer Derrick Veira’s access to his clients was unlawful.

How many people were flown to Bolivia?

A charter flight took 55 people to Bolivia on Saturday 31 October 2026. The government says it removed more than 63 people from Bolivia and Mexico in the Masonia operation, and other reports give 60.

How much compensation is being sought?

Lawyer Derrick Veira puts preliminary damages at about US$4 million, excluding equipment left behind. The judge has not awarded any amount, and the final claim is still being worked out.

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