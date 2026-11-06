Steel Stocks Fall 3.5% as Mexico, Brazil Mills Slide | Steel Wrap, Nov 5

Key Facts Six-month low: the steel-producers fund SLX closed at its lowest level in at least six months, down 3.52% on Thursday 5 November 2026 at US$96.23.

the steel-producers fund SLX closed at its lowest level in at least six months, down 3.52% on Thursday 5 November 2026 at US$96.23. Mexico and Brazil sold hard: Ternium, Mexico’s biggest steelmaker, fell -5.37% and Brazil’s Gerdau fell -4.57%, while CSN’s New York shares barely moved at -0.01%.

Ternium, Mexico’s biggest steelmaker, fell -5.37% and Brazil’s Gerdau fell -4.57%, while CSN’s New York shares barely moved at -0.01%. Main cause is the market, not the mills: the S&P 500 fell 4.36% and the VIX fear gauge jumped 69.66% to 28.18, so investors dumped cyclical shares everywhere.

the S&P 500 fell 4.36% and the VIX fear gauge jumped 69.66% to 28.18, so investors dumped cyclical shares everywhere. Slow-burn problem: Chinese steel sold cheaply abroad keeps Brazil oversupplied, and US tariffs on steel still squeeze Mexican manufacturers.

Chinese steel sold cheaply abroad keeps Brazil oversupplied, and US tariffs on steel still squeeze Mexican manufacturers. A long slide: SLX sits 15.3% below its 2 June peak of 113.57 and 12.2% lower than 60 sessions ago.

SLX sits 15.3% below its 2 June peak of 113.57 and 12.2% lower than 60 sessions ago. History offers mild comfort: after 110 earlier falls this size, SLX was higher 20 sessions later in 58 cases, but the worst outcome was a further 44.3% drop.

Today’s Focus Steel shares across the Americas had their worst day in months on Thursday 5 November 2026, and the cause was far bigger than any single mill. A broad stock-market rout pulled the SLX fund, which holds steel producers worldwide, to its lowest close in at least six months. Steel makers are what investors call cyclical: their profits rise and fall with building, car-making and the wider economy. When fear spikes, as the VIX did, cyclical shares are the first to be sold. The fall also landed on weak foundations. Brazil’s mills still battle a flood of cheap Chinese steel, and Ternium’s Mexican customers still pay US tariffs on metal. Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Markets story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. What matters today. Steel is a bet on growth, and on Thursday the market chose safety, so Latin America’s steel names will follow Wall Street’s mood before they follow their own results.

01 The session in one read

Latin American steel fell in sympathy with a market that lost its nerve on Thursday 5 November 2026. The SLX fund closed 3.52% lower at its weakest in at least six months.

Gerdau, Brazil’s largest steelmaker, lost -4.57% for a second straight daily fall. Ternium, which sells mostly to Mexican factories, lost -5.37%.

For an outside investor the lesson is simple. Steel shares are a leveraged way of betting on the world economy, and on days of panic they fall faster than the market.

Assessment — Market panic on top of weak foundations MEDIUM The most likely reading is that a global flight from risk did most of the damage, while Brazil’s import problem explains why Gerdau and CSN have fallen further than the sector over recent weeks. Ternium’s solid third-quarter report makes its fall look like forced selling rather than bad news, so a calmer Wall Street could bring a quick partial rebound. The variable to watch is the VIX, because steel will not recover while fear stays this high.

Steel — the daily wrap.

Follow this story Get an email when there’s news on Markets Email address Follow Free. One email a day at most, and only when there is news. This also signs you up to our weekday newsletter, The LatAm Brief. Nothing arrives until you click the confirmation link, and you can stop either with one click. Privacy policy

02 The board

Ternium was the weakest name, closing at US$48.64. Gerdau ended at US$4.39, which is 16.2% below its 20 October high of 5.24.

CSN’s New York-listed shares were the odd one out at US$0.7799, almost unchanged at -0.01%. That calm is misleading, because the stock has lost 36.59% over 20 sessions and set a 12-month low of 0.71 on 3 November.

Asset Level Change Steel (SLX ETF) US$96.23 -3.52% Gerdau US$4.39 -4.57% CSN (ADR) US$0.7799 -0.01% Ternium US$48.64 -5.37%

Source: RT close, 2026-11-05. Where a commodity has no spot feed, an exchange-traded tracker or leading producer is shown as a labelled proxy.

Live Market Intelligence The live market board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Latin America — Cross-Market Board Ibovespa · benchmark 168,498.45 +1.39% L 165,910 day range H 169,073 +9.89% over 12 months Market breadth · 3 names 67% advancing 2 ▲ advancing 1 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.51 +0.01% USD / MXN 18.62 -0.73% USD / CLP 975.74 -0.29% USD / COP 3,240 +0.41% USD / ARS 1,545 +0.00% Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil 168,498.45 +1.39% S&P/BMV IPC Mexico 70,968.43 -0.17% S&P IPSA Chile 10,536.40 +0.68% S&P MERVAL Argentina 2,848,945 — MSCI COLCAP Colombia 2,485.26 +0.03% Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 168,498.45 +1.39% +9.89% 166,191.45 169,073 165,910 — IPSA 10,536.40 +0.68% — 10,465.25 10,617 10,511 — IPC MEX 70,968.43 -0.17% +13.08% 71,087.56 71,469 70,635 145,640,378 MERVAL 2,848,945 — -4.19% 2,859,051 — — — COLCAP 2,485.26 +0.03% — — — — — USD/BRL 5.51 +0.01% +2.75% 5.51 5.53 5.48 — EUR/BRL 6.13 +0.10% -0.33% 6.13 6.17 6.12 — USD/MXN 18.62 -0.73% +0.16% 18.76 18.81 18.57 — USD/CLP 975.74 -0.29% +3.43% 978.59 983.51 973.55 — USD/COP 3,240 +0.41% -15.45% 3,227 3,252 3,219 — USD/PEN 3.44 -0.15% +3.80% 3.45 3.46 3.42 — USD/ARS 1,545 +0.00% +6.50% 1,545 1,545 1,545 — USD/UYU 40.31 +3.48% +2.73% 38.95 40.31 40.22 — USD/PYG 6,358 +8.23% -8.70% 5,875 6,358 6,358 — USD/BOB 11.81 +0.40% +75.39% 11.76 11.92 11.81 — USD/DOP 60.56 +0.43% -5.45% 60.30 60.59 59.79 — USD/CRC 448.27 +1.89% -8.45% 439.97 449.63 448.27 — USD/GTQ 7.64 +3.24% +2.07% 7.40 7.64 7.64 — Largest moves today USD/PYG 6,358 +8.23% USD/UYU 40.31 +3.48% USD/GTQ 7.64 +3.24% USD/CRC 448.27 +1.89% IBOV 168,498.45 +1.39% USD/MXN 18.62 -0.73% IPSA 10,536.40 +0.68% USD/DOP 60.56 +0.43% The session read The Ibovespa rose 1.39%, with breadth positive — 2 of 3 names higher. IPSA led, while IPC MEX lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 5 Nov 2026 Copper Fund Drops 3.2% as Miners Slump Read →

03 Why it moved

First and heaviest: a broad flight from risk. The S&P 500 fell 4.36% and has lost 4.75% in five sessions, while the VIX, Wall Street’s fear gauge, rose 63.84% over the same five days. Confidence in this cause is high, because steel fell alongside everything that depends on growth.

Second, the usual comforts did not help. Ten-year US Treasury yields eased by 4 basis points to 4.85% and the dollar index was flat at 101.56, both normally friendly to commodity producers, while gold rose 0.81% in its fund, the classic sign of investors seeking shelter. Oil’s fund rose 1.93% on the day but is down 11.88% over five sessions, a reminder that demand fears are broad.

Third, the structural weight on Brazil. In April 2024 Brazil set import quotas on 11 steel products, with a 25% tariff on volumes above the limit, after imports ran more than 30% above their 2020-22 average. Gerdau’s chief executive said the industry had exhausted every other legal mechanism before asking for that protection.

We could not confirm whether the quotas were renewed, so treat this as background; our confidence that it explains the Brazilian weakness is medium.

Ternium is the counter-example. Its third-quarter report showed higher shipments and higher revenue per tonne, and it expects fourth-quarter operating profit in line with the third. So its drop of -5.37% reads as market-wide selling, not a company problem.

04 The trend behind it

This is a continuation, not a new phase. SLX is down 5.00% over five sessions, 5.62% over 20 and 12.2% over 60, and sits 15.3% below its 12-month high of 113.57 set on 2 June.

The cushion is still large. The fund is 26.9% above its 12-month low of 75.82 from 20 November 2025, so this is a deep pullback inside a year that has been kind to steel.

Our own history gives a sober guide. Since 2007 there have been 110 independent earlier cases when SLX fell this much in 20 sessions; 20 sessions later it was higher in 58 of them (53%), with a median gain of 1.0%. The worst case was a further fall of 44.3%, and history is not a forecast.

05 What it means for Latin America

Brazil is the more fragile story. Gerdau is 34.7% above its March low of 3.26 but 16.2% below its October high, and CSN has fallen 63.2% from its 28 January peak of 2.12, so shareholders in both have lived through a hard year.

Mexico has a steadier thread. Ternium kept gaining market share at home in the third quarter and spent US$398 million on investment, including its new Pesquería slab mill near Monterrey, due to start in early 2027.

The drag there is American. Management said on its second-quarter call that US Section 232 steel tariffs (a US trade-law power to tax imports on security grounds) still hurt its Mexican manufacturing customers, and Mexico is pressing for their removal.

For savers in Sao Paulo or Mexico City, the point is that local steel stocks are being priced by Wall Street fear first and by domestic building and car demand second.

06 The names to watch

Gerdau is the best gauge of Brazilian sentiment. It has now fallen on two sessions in a row, and a close below 4.00 would put the March low of 3.26 back in view.

CSN is the one to watch for a bounce or a break, since it is only 9.8% above its 3 November low of 0.71. Usiminas, the third Brazilian producer, belongs to the same oversupply story, though we have no verified price for it today.

Ternium is the quality name in the group. Its Pesquería mill and steady guidance are the reasons long-term holders may see Thursday’s fall as an opportunity rather than a warning.

07 What would end it

The first test is the US jobs report due today, Friday 6 November, which will show whether the economy is cooling fast enough to justify the panic. A VIX that drifts back well below 28.18 would signal that forced selling is over.

On the chart, SLX has support at the 75.82 low from last November, with the 113.57 June peak as the distant ceiling. Nearer in, a close back above Thursday’s 96.23 would show buyers returning.

The honest answer is that the market shock may fade within days, but Brazil’s cheap-import problem will not. Watch for any renewed Brazilian tariff decision and for confirmation that Pesquería starts on schedule in early 2027.

08 What to watch

US jobs report: Today’s payrolls figure will show whether fear of a slowdown is justified and could steer cyclical shares.

Today’s payrolls figure will show whether fear of a slowdown is justified and could steer cyclical shares. VIX fear gauge: A fall from 28.18 would point to the end of forced selling in steel and other cyclical stocks.

A fall from 28.18 would point to the end of forced selling in steel and other cyclical stocks. Brazilian steel protection: Any news on import quotas or tariffs against Chinese steel directly affects Gerdau, CSN and Usiminas.

Any news on import quotas or tariffs against Chinese steel directly affects Gerdau, CSN and Usiminas. Ternium and US tariffs: Mexico’s push to remove Section 232 tariffs and the early-2027 Pesquería start will shape Ternium’s next leg.

Related: our doing business in brazil a complete guide.

Further reading: our ine leadership change mexico 2027 election explained.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Latin American steel stocks fall on Thursday 5 November 2026?

Mainly because the S&P 500 fell 4.36% and the VIX jumped 69.66%, so investors sold cyclical shares. Brazil’s oversupply from cheap Chinese steel adds a slower drag.

What is the SLX fund?

SLX is an exchange-traded fund holding steel producers around the world. It closed Thursday at its lowest level in at least six months.

Is Ternium in trouble?

Not on its own results. Its third-quarter sales rose and it expects fourth-quarter operating profit in line with the third, so Thursday’s fall looks market-driven.

Does a fall like this usually continue?

History is mixed. After 110 earlier falls of this size SLX was higher 20 sessions later 53% of the time, but the worst case was a further 44.3% drop.

Market data: The Rio Times

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief

LatAm Markets: Live Signals → — real-time movers, turnover leaders and FX across Latin America.