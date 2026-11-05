Brazil Parts Maker Jumps 10% Despite a Loss

BRAZIL MARKETS · EARNINGS

Published Thursday, 5 November, 4:40 p.m. ET · Source: Iochpe-Maxion quarterly results, B3 exchange trading data

Key Facts — The move Shares of Iochpe-Maxion rose 9.92% to R$9.42 (US$1.72) on Thursday 5 November 2026.

— Third quarter Net revenue grew 15.8% to R$4.4 billion (US$800 million); shareholders’ net loss was R$16.1 million (US$2.9 million).

— Why it rose A German competition-law fine provision came in below what the market feared, removing a long-running worry.

— What to watch The adjusted operating margin of 10.9% must hold once one-off costs fade in the next quarter.

A Brazilian parts maker reported a shareholder loss, and its shares still jumped 10%. Investors cared more about what the loss left out.

Iochpe-Maxion reported a loss for its shareholders in the third quarter and its stock still ran like a winner. The Brazilian maker of wheels and structural parts for trucks and cars traded on Thursday 5 November 2026 at R$9.42 (US$1.72), up 9.92% from R$8.57 the day before.

The jump put a spotlight on Brazil’s B3 stock exchange and on a German legal worry. Our Brazil economy guide has the wider picture, and we convert at R$5.483 per US$1 (RT market data, a market-data provider, 5 November).

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What Did the Company Report?

Net revenue reached R$4.4 billion (US$800 million), up 15.8% from a year earlier. Adjusted EBITDA, a measure of operating profit before interest, tax and depreciation, rose 22.6% to R$480.5 million (US$88 million).

That left an adjusted margin of 10.9%. Reported EBITDA, which counts one-off costs, was about R$386 million (US$70 million), a margin of 8.8%.

The gap is roughly R$94 million (US$17 million) of one-off items, mostly provisions. They left a net loss attributable to shareholders of R$16.1 million (US$2.9 million), against a profit of R$35.1 million (US$6.4 million) a year earlier.

Financial costs also weighed, at R$193.1 million (US$35 million), up from R$144.6 million (US$26 million) a year earlier. Part of that came from liability-management costs, the price of reshuffling its debt.

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Why Did Investors Cheer a Loss?

Because the loss came from costs, not from the business. Bank analysts pointed to strong sales in North America, where commercial-truck demand is recovering, and in Asia.

The second reason is Germany. The company set aside money for a fine there under competition law, and the amount came in below what the market had feared. Bradesco BBI, a Brazilian investment bank, said that removes a heavy weight on the shares.

Not everyone agreed on the quarter. JPMorgan, the US bank, called it weak, with reported EBITDA 14% to 16% below its estimate and the consensus. Citi, another US bank, admitted the result missed expectations but praised the solid operating pace.

Without the one-offs, JPMorgan said, recurring EBITDA would have been R$481 million (US$88 million), 5% above its forecast. That is the number bulls point to.

What Does It Mean for US Readers?

The winner is anyone betting on a North American truck recovery: part of the company’s growth came from that market. The loser is the investor who judges only by net profit, which turned negative.

For dollar-based buyers the real matters too. A weaker real against the dollar would trim any gain made in reais.

What Is Not Known

The size of the German fine provision is not stated in the figures we could confirm. Nor is it clear whether the 10.9% adjusted margin can hold once the one-off costs fade.

The next test is the fourth-quarter report: a margin near 10.9% and fewer provisions would confirm the recovery. A margin slipping well below 10.9% would weaken the rally’s main argument.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Iochpe-Maxion shares rise despite a loss?

Sales grew 15.8% and adjusted operating profit rose 22.6%. The loss came from one-off costs, including a German competition-law fine provision that was smaller than feared.

What was Iochpe-Maxion’s third-quarter result?

It reported a net loss attributable to shareholders of R$16.1 million (US$2.9 million) on net revenue of R$4.4 billion (US$800 million). A year earlier it earned R$35.1 million (US$6.4 million).

Sources: Iochpe-Maxion third-quarter results; B3 exchange trading data; RT market data; bank analyst reports.