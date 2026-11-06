Iron Ore Futures Fall 1.8% as China Mills Hold Back | Iron Ore Wrap, Nov 5

IBOV 168,481.49 ▲ 1.38% IPC MEX 71,087.56 ▲ 0.38% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.51▲ 0.14% USD/MXN18.63▼ 0.67% USD/CLP975.74▼ 0.29% USD/COP3,237▲ 0.31% USD/PEN3.44▼ 0.15% USD/ARS 1,545 — 0.00% USD/UYU40.31▲ 3.48% USD/PYG6,358▲ 8.23% USD/BOB11.81▲ 0.40% USD/DOP60.50▲ 0.33% USD/CRC448.27▲ 1.89% USD/GTQ7.64▲ 3.24% USD/HNL26.88▲ 3.25% USD/NIO36.62▲ 2.77% USD/VES893.88▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.99▲ 2.90% USD/TTD6.72▲ 2.39% EUR/BRL6.14▲ 0.20% BRENT 98.34 ▲ 0.05% WTI 90.91 ▲ 0.43% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.26 ▲ 0.19% GOLD 4,071 ▼ 1.04% SILVER 51.95 ▼ 0.55% SOY 1,195 ▲ 1.14% CORN 442.25 ▲ 0.51% WHEAT 590.50 ▼ 1.46% COFFEE 280.15 ▲ 1.08% SUGAR 18.25 ▼ 1.67% ORANGE JUICE 138.95 ▲ 8.17% COTTON 78.54 ▼ 0.22% COCOA 5,239 ▲ 1.12% BEEF 214.18 ▼ 0.10% CATTLE 318.70 ▼ 1.95% LITHIUM 61.01 ▲ 1.38% PETR4 45.39 ▼ 1.22% VALE3 63.89 ▲ 1.95% ITUB4 40.60 ▲ 1.58% BBDC4 14.15 ▲ 2.76% ABEV3 15.50 ▲ 0.13% BBAS3 17.12 ▲ 3.82% B3SA3 14.37 ▲ 0.07% WEGE3 48.23 ▼ 0.14% PRIO3 60.61 ▼ 1.51% SUZB3 53.24 ▲ 1.82% RENT3 30.00 ▲ 3.20% AZZA3 14.85 ▲ 5.62% CSAN3 2.78 ▲ 11.20% RAIZ4 27.30 ▼ 0.98% PCAR3 2.37 ▼ 0.84% GMAT3 3.90 ▲ 5.12% PSSA3 44.40 ▲ 1.58% CVCB3 0.83 ▲ 1.22% POSI3 3.05 ▼ 1.93% SLCE3 16.67 ▲ 1.96% NATU3 5.26 ▼ 1.68% BRKM5 3.07 ▲ 1.32% RANI3 8.46 — 0.00% CSNA3 4.42 ▲ 9.14% IBOV 168,481.49 ▲ 1.38% IPC MEX 71,087.56 ▲ 0.38% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.52 ▲ 0.18% USD/MXN 18.62 ▼ 0.70% USD/CLP 975.74 ▼ 0.29% USD/COP 3,236 ▲ 0.27% USD/PEN 3.44 ▼ 0.15% USD/ARS 1,545 — 0.00% USD/UYU 40.31 ▲ 3.48% USD/PYG 6,358 ▲ 8.23% USD/BOB 11.81 ▲ 0.40% USD/DOP 60.50 ▲ 0.33% USD/CRC 448.27 ▲ 1.89% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▲ 3.24% USD/HNL 26.88 ▲ 3.25% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 2.77% USD/VES 893.88 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.99 ▲ 2.90% USD/TTD 6.72 ▲ 2.39% EUR/BRL 6.14 ▲ 0.23% BRENT 98.34 ▲ 0.05% WTI 90.91 ▲ 0.43% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.26 ▲ 0.19% GOLD 4,071 ▼ 1.04% SILVER 51.95 ▼ 0.55% SOY 1,195 ▲ 1.14% CORN 442.25 ▲ 0.51% WHEAT 590.50 ▼ 1.46% COFFEE 280.15 ▲ 1.08% SUGAR 18.25 ▼ 1.67% ORANGE JUICE 138.95 ▲ 8.17% COTTON 78.54 ▼ 0.22% COCOA 5,239 ▲ 1.12% BEEF 214.18 ▼ 0.10% CATTLE 318.70 ▼ 1.95% LITHIUM 61.01 ▲ 1.38% PETR4 45.39 ▼ 1.22% VALE3 63.89 ▲ 1.95% ITUB4 40.60 ▲ 1.58% BBDC4 14.15 ▲ 2.76% ABEV3 15.50 ▲ 0.13% BBAS3 17.12 ▲ 3.82% B3SA3 14.37 ▲ 0.07% WEGE3 48.23 ▼ 0.14% PRIO3 60.61 ▼ 1.51% SUZB3 53.24 ▲ 1.82% RENT3 30.00 ▲ 3.20% AZZA3 14.85 ▲ 5.62% CSAN3 2.78 ▲ 11.20% RAIZ4 27.30 ▼ 0.98% PCAR3 2.37 ▼ 0.84% GMAT3 3.90 ▲ 5.12% PSSA3 44.40 ▲ 1.58% CVCB3 0.83 ▲ 1.22% POSI3 3.05 ▼ 1.93% SLCE3 16.67 ▲ 1.96% NATU3 5.26 ▼ 1.68% BRKM5 3.07 ▲ 1.32% RANI3 8.46 — 0.00% CSNA3 4.42 ▲ 9.14%
since 2009
Friday, November 6, 2026
Markets Uncategorized

Iron Ore Futures Fall 1.8% as China Mills Hold Back | Iron Ore Wrap, Nov 5

By · November 5, 2026 · 6 min read
Open-pit iron ore mine in Minas Gerais, Brazil (file image)

Key Facts

  • Deep slump: Vale’s New York shares, our proxy for iron ore, closed at US$11.45, which is 35.7% below the 17.82 peak of 20 April.
  • Thursday’s move: The shares edged up 0.17%, a small bounce after touching a 12-month low of US$10.98 on 3 November.
  • Main cause: Chinese steelmakers are buying only what they must because margins are thin and steel demand is soft.
  • Wider panic: The S&P 500 fell 4.36% and the VIX fear gauge jumped 69.66% to 28.18, yet Vale barely moved.
  • Rivals: Rio Tinto, the Anglo-Australian miner, lost 1.66% to US$83.16, while Brazilian prices for CSN Mineração were not yet available for this session.
  • History: After 50 earlier falls this large, Vale’s shares were higher 20 sessions later only 24 times, or 48%.

Today’s Focus

Iron ore, the rust-red rock that becomes steel, is stuck near its lowest level in a year. Vale, Brazil’s mining giant and one of the world’s largest exporters, trades in New York at US$11.45, which is 14.68% lower than 20 sessions ago.

The reason sits in China, which buys most of the world’s seaborne iron ore. Its steel mills are making little profit, so they are running down stockpiles instead of buying new cargoes.

Thursday, November 5, 2026 was a day of broad panic elsewhere, yet Vale held steady at +0.17%. That suggests much of the bad news was already in the price.

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What matters today. Iron ore is a bet on Chinese construction, and mills that will not restock leave Brazil’s biggest exporter with no price support.

01 The session in one read

Wall Street had a bruising day on Thursday, November 5, 2026, with the S&P 500 down 4.36%. Iron ore stayed out of the panic, at least in Brazilian-linked shares.

Vale’s New York shares rose 0.17% to US$11.45, their second gain in a row. That is a small bounce after touching 10.98 on 3 November, the lowest close in 12 months.

In China, the picture was weaker: steel mills are making little profit and are buying cargoes only as needed.

Assessment — Weak demand, not panic, is driving it MEDIUM

The slide is a slow grind driven by Chinese mills’ reluctance to buy, not a sudden shock, and Thursday’s calm in Vale’s shares supports that reading. The variable to watch is whether Chinese mills start restocking before the 10.98 low of 3 November gives way.

Iron Ore daily market wrap.
Iron Ore — the daily wrap.

02 The board

Vale is our stand-in for iron ore because its shares move closely with the price of the ore it digs.

The board shows Vale steady while Rio Tinto, the Anglo-Australian rival, slipped 1.66% to US$83.16. Brazilian prices for CSN Mineração, a smaller Brazilian iron-ore miner, were not yet available for this session, so we do not show them.

Asset Level Change
Iron ore (Vale) US$11.45 +0.17%
Rio Tinto US$83.16 -1.66%

Source: RT close, 2026-11-05. Where a commodity has no spot feed, an exchange-traded tracker or leading producer is shown as a labelled proxy.

Live Market IntelligenceThe live market boardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board.

Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence

Latin America — Cross-Market Board

Regional
Nov 6, 2026 · 17:49
Ibovespa · benchmark
168,481.49 +1.38%
L 165,910day rangeH 169,073
+9.81% over 12 months
Market breadth · 3 names
67% advancing
2 ▲ advancing1 declining ▼
Currencies, rates & key inputs
USD / BRL
5.52
+0.18%
USD / MXN
18.62
-0.70%
USD / CLP
975.74
-0.29%
USD / COP
3,236
+0.27%
USD / ARS
1,545
+0.00%
Latin America scoreboard
IndexLastTodayStrength
IbovespaBrazil 168,481.49 +1.38%
S&P/BMV IPCMexico 71,087.56 +0.38%
S&P IPSAChile 10,536.40 +0.68%
S&P MERVALArgentina 2,848,945
MSCI COLCAPColombia 2,466.03 -0.74%
Full instrument board
InstrumentLastChangeYoYPrev.HighLowVolume
IBOV 168,481.49 +1.38% +9.81% 166,191.45 169,073 165,910
IPSA 10,536.40 +0.68% 10,465.26 10,617 10,511
IPC MEX 71,087.56 +0.38% +12.87% 70,819.80 71,469 70,635 85,157,451
MERVAL 2,848,945 -4.19% 2,859,051
COLCAP 2,466.03 -0.74%
USD/BRL 5.52 +0.18% +2.92% 5.51 5.53 5.48
EUR/BRL 6.14 +0.23% -0.20% 6.13 6.17 6.12
USD/MXN 18.62 -0.70% +0.19% 18.76 18.81 18.57
USD/CLP 975.74 -0.29% +3.43% 978.59 983.51 973.55
USD/COP 3,236 +0.27% -15.57% 3,227 3,252 3,219
USD/PEN 3.44 -0.15% +3.81% 3.45 3.44 3.42
USD/ARS 1,545 +0.00% +6.50% 1,545 1,545 1,545
USD/UYU 40.31 +3.48% +2.73% 38.95 40.31 40.22
USD/PYG 6,358 +8.23% -8.70% 5,875 6,358 6,358
USD/BOB 11.81 +0.40% +75.39% 11.76 11.92 11.81
USD/DOP 60.50 +0.33% -5.54% 60.30 60.59 59.79
USD/CRC 448.27 +1.89% -8.45% 439.97 449.63 448.27
USD/GTQ 7.64 +3.24% +2.07% 7.40 7.64 7.64
Largest moves today
USD/PYG 6,358 +8.23%
USD/UYU 40.31 +3.48%
USD/GTQ 7.64 +3.24%
USD/CRC 448.27 +1.89%
IBOV 168,481.49 +1.38%
COLCAP 2,466.03 -0.74%
USD/MXN 18.62 -0.70%
IPSA 10,536.40 +0.68%
The session read
The Ibovespa rose 1.38%, with breadth positive — 2 of 3 names higher. IPSA led, while COLCAP lagged.
From The Rio Times
Related coverage · 5 Nov 2026
Copper Fund Drops 3.2% as Miners Slump
Read →

03 Why it moved

First and heaviest: Chinese steelmakers are holding back. Their margins are thin and demand for finished steel is soft, so they buy only what they need.

Mills are buying only what they need, which keeps pressure on prices.

Second: the longer China story. Vale’s chief executive, Gustavo Pimenta, has said China’s steel output has probably peaked above 1 billion tonnes a year, with India, Southeast Asia, Europe and the US expected to fill the gap.

The usual drivers do not explain Thursday. The dollar index was flat at 101.56 and the US 10-year yield eased 4 basis points to 4.85%, which normally helps commodities.

Oil rose 1.93% in the USO fund and the gold fund added 0.81% as investors sought safety. Iron ore did not join in because its buyers are Chinese mills, not Western investors.

Overall, we are medium-confident that weak Chinese buying is the main cause.

04 The trend behind it

This is a continuation, not a new phase. Vale’s shares are 20.6% lower than 60 sessions ago and 35.7% below the 17.82 peak of 20 April.

The past five sessions brought a 2.42% gain, a small recovery from a deep hole. Rio Tinto tells the same story, down 10.91% in 20 sessions and 25.8% below its 12-month high of 112.04 on 13 May.

Our own price history offers a sober check. Since 2007, after 50 earlier falls of at least this size in Vale’s shares, the price was higher 20 sessions later in 24 cases, or 48%, with a median change of -2.3% and a worst case of -37.7%.

Rio Tinto shows the same coin-toss: in 56 earlier cases, 28 were higher after 20 sessions, with a median of +1.0% and a worst of -57.6%. History is not a forecast, but it says deep falls do not reliably bounce.

05 What it means for Latin America

Brazil feels this most. Iron ore is among its biggest exports, so a weaker price trims the dollars flowing into the country and the tax and dividend income tied to Vale.

Vale shareholders, including Brazilian pension funds, have watched the shares fall 14.68% in 20 sessions. A steadier ore price would ease pressure on the real, though Thursday’s global equity rout is the louder force on Latin American currencies.

Savers elsewhere in the region are less exposed, but Chile and Peru, which export copper and other metals to the same Chinese buyers, face the same demand question.

06 The names to watch

Vale is the barometer. It is 4.3% above its 12-month low of 10.98, so any slip below that level would mark a fresh low.

Rio Tinto, at 20.9% above its low of 68.78 on 20 November 2025, shows that the global miners are also under pressure.

07 What would end it

The picture changes when Chinese mills start rebuilding stockpiles, which usually follows better steel margins or fresh government support for construction. Until then, the downside test is 10.98 for Vale and the first hurdle on the way up is the 20-session slide it has yet to recover.

Watch Chinese port stocks in weekly data. Asked whether it stops, the honest answer is not yet: demand has to turn first, and Thursday offered only a pause.

08 What to watch

  • Vale at 10.98: The 3 November low is the line between a pause and a new leg down.
  • Chinese mill buying: Restocking by steelmakers is the single event that would lift prices.
  • Global equities: Another sharp fall after the VIX jump to 28.18 could drag mining shares down regardless of ore.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why does Vale stand in for iron ore?

Vale is one of the world’s largest iron ore exporters, and its shares track the price of the ore closely, so they work as a proxy.

Why is iron ore falling?

Chinese steelmakers have thin margins and weak demand for steel, so they are delaying purchases and running down their stockpiles.

What does it mean for Brazil?

Iron ore is one of Brazil’s biggest exports, so lower prices reduce export income and the profits of Vale and its shareholders.

Will the price recover?

History is not a forecast, but after 50 similar falls Vale’s shares were higher 20 sessions later only 48% of the time.

Market data: The Rio Times

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief

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