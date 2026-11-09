Mozambique Attacks Kill at Least 19 People

Mozambique · Security

At least 19 people, almost all of them civilians, were killed in ten days of attacks on villages near Mueda town in northern Mozambique, a conflict monitor reports.

Fighters of Islamic State Mozambique, a local militant group linked to the Islamic State jihadist movement, killed at least 19 people between 21 and 31 October 2026 in villages along the border of Mueda and Muidumbe districts, in Mozambique’s northern Cabo Delgado province, according to ACLED, an independent conflict-monitoring group. Almost all of the dead were civilians going about daily life, including two cashew nut buyers and young people brewing a local drink.

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Key Facts What happened At least 19 people were killed in attacks between 21 and 31 October 2026.

Where Villages straddling the Mueda and Muidumbe districts, in Cabo Delgado, Mozambique’s northernmost province.

Who All but one of the dead were civilians; the attackers were Islamic State Mozambique, a local militant group.

Wider pattern The group was active in nine of Cabo Delgado’s districts during October.

Still open The figure is a minimum count by an independent monitor, not an official toll.

What Happened in Mueda and Muidumbe

ACLED, the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project, says Islamic State Mozambique fighters attacked at least seven locations in an area straddling the Mueda-Muidumbe border between 21 and 31 October. It counts at least 19 people killed.

All but one of the victims were civilians going about their daily lives. Among the dead were two cashew nut buyers, killed beneath a cashew tree, and young people brewing napa, a local drink they sell.

The only clash with state forces was at Ntuchi village, about 10 kilometres from Mueda town. Otherwise the attackers moved without being stopped for more than ten days, ACLED says.

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Why the Attacks Alarm Analysts

Mueda town hosts a significant detachment of the Defence Armed Forces of Mozambique, known as FADM. ACLED says the militants’ presence in the area was known locally but did not trigger an appropriate response, and that the attacks illustrate weaknesses in intelligence and response times raised by the European Union mission.

ACLED notes that Islamic State media claims described the victims as Christians, in a part of the province historically dominated by the Makonde, an ethnic group. It calls this likely a deliberate attempt to provoke tensions between communities.

Brigadier General Sérgio Estrela, who commands the European Union’s military assistance mission in Mozambique, named three problems holding the army back on 27 October: a centralised command that slows response, weak intelligence, and logistical and financial limits. Our report on families fleeing attacks in the north shows how the violence is already pushing people from their homes.

A street scene at a roundabout in Pemba, the capital of Cabo Delgado province, in 2020. Photo: Voice of America, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

A Wider Pattern in October

ACLED says Islamic State Mozambique was active in nine districts of Cabo Delgado in October. At the start of the month it received a ransom of US$53,000 for a kidnapping in Montepuez district.

The group had deployed up to 100 fighters to Montepuez, but they made their way back to their stronghold in Macomia district around 26 October without being stopped by state forces. ACLED says the group’s preference for small, mobile units makes a slow, centralised military response especially costly.

What It Means for You

ACLED notes that as of 30 September TotalEnergies, the French energy company, had 10,000 workers on site at its Mozambique liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Palma district and was considering faster expansion. ACLED does not link the Mueda attacks to the project, but investors may ask whether violence in the interior could move toward the coast.

ACLED says the attackers targeted rural communities in the two districts. For the wider picture, see our guide to foreign powers and investors in Mozambique, our report on the people displaced by the conflict and our Mozambique coverage.

What Is Not Known

ACLED’s figure is a minimum count, and its update does not give the victims’ names or the number of attackers. We found no official government toll for these attacks.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Islamic State Mozambique?

It is a local insurgent group linked to the Islamic State jihadist movement and active in Cabo Delgado. It operated in nine of the province’s districts in October 2026, according to ACLED.

Where are Mueda and Muidumbe?

Both are districts in Cabo Delgado, Mozambique’s northernmost province, which borders Tanzania. The attacks happened in villages along the line between them.

Who is ACLED?

The Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project is an independent group that tracks political violence worldwide. Its Mozambique Conflict Monitor publishes regular updates on Cabo Delgado.

Sources: ACLED, Mozambique Conflict Monitor Update: November 2026 (https://acleddata.com/update/mozambique-conflict-monitor-update-november-2026), read 9 November 2026, including its account of remarks by the commander of the European Union military assistance mission in Mozambique on 27 October 2026.

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