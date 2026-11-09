Mozambique October Inflation Holds at 6.32%

IBOV 168,498.45 ▲ 1.39% IPC MEX 71,393.57 ▲ 0.43% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.51▲ 0.02% USD/MXN18.61▼ 0.12% USD/CLP 975.74 — 0.00% USD/COP3,238▼ 0.08% USD/PEN3.44▲ 0.02% USD/ARS1,545▼ 0.03% USD/UYU 40.31 — 0.00% USD/PYG 6,358 — 0.00% USD/BOB 11.81 — 0.00% USD/DOP60.63▲ 0.07% USD/CRC448.27— 0.00% USD/GTQ 7.64 — 0.00% USD/HNL26.88— 0.00% USD/NIO 36.62 — 0.00% USD/VES895.29▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.99▲ 0.10% USD/TTD6.72— 0.00% EUR/BRL6.15▲ 0.35% BRENT 96.73 ▼ 1.62% WTI 89.86 ▼ 1.07% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.31 ▲ 1.53% GOLD 4,109 ▲ 0.83% SILVER 52.30 ▲ 0.96% SOY 1,195 ▲ 0.46% CORN 441.25 ▼ 0.06% WHEAT 588.00 ▼ 0.55% COFFEE 280.15 ▲ 1.08% SUGAR 18.25 ▼ 1.67% ORANGE JUICE 130.55 ▲ 1.63% COTTON 78.54 ▼ 0.22% COCOA 5,119 ▼ 1.20% BEEF 214.05 ▼ 0.16% CATTLE 318.38 ▼ 2.05% LITHIUM 60.91 ▲ 1.21% PETR4 45.36 — 0.00% VALE3 64.04 — 0.00% ITUB4 40.53 — 0.00% BBDC4 14.20 — 0.00% ABEV3 15.48 — 0.00% BBAS3 17.13 — 0.00% B3SA3 14.39 — 0.00% WEGE3 48.19 — 0.00% PRIO3 60.48 — 0.00% SUZB3 53.40 ▲ 2.12% RENT3 30.29 — 0.00% AZZA3 14.76 ▲ 4.98% CSAN3 2.77 — 0.00% RAIZ4 28.00 ▲ 2.56% PCAR3 2.40 ▲ 0.42% GMAT3 3.80 — 0.00% PSSA3 44.35 ▲ 1.46% CVCB3 0.84 ▲ 2.44% POSI3 3.09 ▼ 0.64% SLCE3 16.61 ▲ 1.59% NATU3 5.17 — 0.00% BRKM5 3.20 — 0.00% RANI3 8.53 ▲ 0.83% CSNA3 4.41 — 0.00% IBOV 168,498.45 ▲ 1.39% IPC MEX 71,393.57 ▲ 0.43% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.51 ▲ 0.02% USD/MXN 18.61 ▼ 0.10% USD/CLP 975.74 — 0.00% USD/COP 3,238 ▼ 0.08% USD/PEN 3.44 ▲ 0.02% USD/ARS 1,545 ▼ 0.03% USD/UYU 40.31 — 0.00% USD/PYG 6,358 — 0.00% USD/BOB 11.81 — 0.00% USD/DOP 60.63 ▲ 0.07% USD/CRC 448.27 ▲ 2.01% USD/GTQ 7.64 — 0.00% USD/HNL 26.88 ▲ 3.19% USD/NIO 36.62 — 0.00% USD/VES 895.29 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.99 ▲ 2.78% USD/TTD 6.72 ▲ 2.44% EUR/BRL 6.15 ▲ 0.37% BRENT 96.73 ▼ 1.62% WTI 89.86 ▼ 1.07% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.31 ▲ 1.53% GOLD 4,109 ▲ 0.83% SILVER 52.30 ▲ 0.96% SOY 1,195 ▲ 0.46% CORN 441.25 ▼ 0.06% WHEAT 588.00 ▼ 0.55% COFFEE 280.15 ▲ 1.08% SUGAR 18.25 ▼ 1.67% ORANGE JUICE 130.55 ▲ 1.63% COTTON 78.54 ▼ 0.22% COCOA 5,119 ▼ 1.20% BEEF 214.05 ▼ 0.16% CATTLE 318.38 ▼ 2.05% LITHIUM 60.91 ▲ 1.21% PETR4 45.36 — 0.00% VALE3 64.04 — 0.00% ITUB4 40.53 — 0.00% BBDC4 14.20 — 0.00% ABEV3 15.48 — 0.00% BBAS3 17.13 — 0.00% B3SA3 14.39 — 0.00% WEGE3 48.19 — 0.00% PRIO3 60.48 — 0.00% SUZB3 53.40 ▲ 2.12% RENT3 30.29 — 0.00% AZZA3 14.76 ▲ 4.98% CSAN3 2.77 — 0.00% RAIZ4 28.00 ▲ 2.56% PCAR3 2.40 ▲ 0.42% GMAT3 3.80 — 0.00% PSSA3 44.35 ▲ 1.46% CVCB3 0.84 ▲ 2.44% POSI3 3.09 ▼ 0.64% SLCE3 16.61 ▲ 1.59% NATU3 5.17 — 0.00% BRKM5 3.20 — 0.00% RANI3 8.53 ▲ 0.83% CSNA3 4.41 — 0.00%
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Monday, November 9, 2026
Mozambique Africa

Mozambique October Inflation Holds at 6.32%

By · · 3 min read
Vendors and shoppers at the covered municipal market in Inhambane, Mozambique
Stalls of fruit and vegetables at the market in Inhambane, the province with the second-highest annual inflation in September (Photo: Kevin James, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons)

Rio Times Markets · Mozambique

Key Facts

  • The figure Mozambique’s annual inflation was 6.32% in October 2026, from 6.31% in September.
  • Versus forecast That is 0.12 percentage points above the 6.2% consensus forecast.
  • The trend Inflation was 7.51% in June and 6.31% in September, so it has cooled and then stalled.
  • Why No breakdown by product came with the figure, so the cause is not confirmed.
  • What ends it A November rate below 6.31% would show easing has resumed.

Mozambique’s annual inflation held at 6.32% in October 2026, a touch above forecasts and almost flat on September.

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What Changed

Mozambique’s annual inflation rate, the rise in consumer prices over the past 12 months, was 6.32% in October 2026. That is up 0.01 percentage points from 6.31% in September.

The consensus forecast was 6.2%, so prices rose 0.12 percentage points faster than forecast. The gap is small.

Container stacks, a crane and ships at the port of Pemba on the Indian Ocean coast of northern Mozambique
File photo. The port of Pemba, capital of Cabo Delgado province, Mozambique, undated. Photo: Ton Rulkens, CC BY-SA 2.0, Wikimedia Commons.
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Where It Sits in the Trend

Annual inflation was 7.51% in June, according to the national statistics institute, the Instituto Nacional de Estatística (INE). The September reading of 6.31% was well below that.

October therefore brings no further fall, with a rise of just a hundredth of a point. The rate is still well above the 4.83% of October 2025, as reported from INE data.

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Why It Moved

The calendar figure arrived without a split by product group, so the cause of October is not confirmed here. For June, INE attributed price pressure to transport, housing, utilities and fuels.

Fuel prices and the exchange rate of the metical, the local currency, are common drivers of inflation in import-dependent economies. Which of them mattered in October is not confirmed.

What It Means for Readers Abroad

Mozambique has large offshore gas projects in the north, which draw foreign investors. Inflation matters to them because it shapes costs and interest rates.

The rate has stopped falling. Prices are still rising faster than a year ago, when inflation was 4.83% in October 2025.

What Would End or Confirm the Pause

A November reading clearly below 6.31% would show the cooling from June has resumed. A rate above 6.32% would confirm that inflation has settled near this level or is drifting up.

A figure near the 6.2% consensus would mean prices are rising roughly as forecast. Only the next monthly release can show which path prices are taking.

What Is Not Known Yet

It is not yet known which categories of goods drove the October reading, or whether it reflects food, fuel or currency effects. The INE breakdown by city and product group is still to be read.

More: Mozambique news in English, every day from The Rio Times. Earlier reading: Mozambique inflation in September.

Sources: figures, forecasts and earlier values from the RT economic calendar, which tracks official releases. Earlier values: official national releases. This is news, not investment advice.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Mozambique’s inflation rate in October 2026?

Annual inflation was 6.32% in October 2026. That compares with 6.31% in September.

Was October inflation higher than expected?

Yes. The consensus forecast was 6.2%, so the actual figure was 0.12 percentage points higher, although it moved only 0.01 points from September.

How does it compare with earlier this year?

Inflation was 7.51% in June and 6.31% in September. October is well below June but no longer falling.

What would show inflation is easing again?

A November reading clearly below 6.31% would show the cooling has resumed. A figure above 6.32% would suggest it is rising.

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This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. How we use AI · Report an error

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