Mozambique October Inflation Holds at 6.32%

Rio Times Markets · Mozambique

Key Facts The figure Mozambique’s annual inflation was 6.32% in October 2026, from 6.31% in September.

Versus forecast That is 0.12 percentage points above the 6.2% consensus forecast.

The trend Inflation was 7.51% in June and 6.31% in September, so it has cooled and then stalled.

Why No breakdown by product came with the figure, so the cause is not confirmed.

What ends it A November rate below 6.31% would show easing has resumed.

Mozambique’s annual inflation held at 6.32% in October 2026, a touch above forecasts and almost flat on September.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Africa story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

What Changed

Mozambique’s annual inflation rate, the rise in consumer prices over the past 12 months, was 6.32% in October 2026. That is up 0.01 percentage points from 6.31% in September.

The consensus forecast was 6.2%, so prices rose 0.12 percentage points faster than forecast. The gap is small.

File photo. The port of Pemba, capital of Cabo Delgado province, Mozambique, undated. Photo: Ton Rulkens, CC BY-SA 2.0, Wikimedia Commons.

RT Ask Rio Times Latin American markets, currencies and companies. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesMarkets, currencies and the economy › RT Ask Rio Times Latin American markets, currencies and companies. × Markets today The currency Rates & inflation Economy outlook Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →

Where It Sits in the Trend

Annual inflation was 7.51% in June, according to the national statistics institute, the Instituto Nacional de Estatística (INE). The September reading of 6.31% was well below that.

Follow this story Get an email when there’s news on Mozambique Email address Follow Free. One email a day at most, and only when there is news. This also signs you up to our weekday newsletter, Africa Intelligence. Nothing arrives until you click the confirmation link, and you can stop either with one click. Privacy policy

October therefore brings no further fall, with a rise of just a hundredth of a point. The rate is still well above the 4.83% of October 2025, as reported from INE data.

Africa Intelligence One email, every weekday morning. African markets, politics and business — filed from our newsroom in Rio. Yesterday’s subject line: “Zuma's party disputes Durban's vote” Get the brief Free. We send a confirmation link first — nothing arrives until you click it. Unsubscribe with one click in any edition. If you stop opening us for 30 days we stop sending by ourselves, as we assume the interest is no longer there. See our privacy policy. We never share your email.

Why It Moved

The calendar figure arrived without a split by product group, so the cause of October is not confirmed here. For June, INE attributed price pressure to transport, housing, utilities and fuels.

Fuel prices and the exchange rate of the metical, the local currency, are common drivers of inflation in import-dependent economies. Which of them mattered in October is not confirmed.

What It Means for Readers Abroad

Mozambique has large offshore gas projects in the north, which draw foreign investors. Inflation matters to them because it shapes costs and interest rates.

The rate has stopped falling. Prices are still rising faster than a year ago, when inflation was 4.83% in October 2025.

What Would End or Confirm the Pause

A November reading clearly below 6.31% would show the cooling from June has resumed. A rate above 6.32% would confirm that inflation has settled near this level or is drifting up.

A figure near the 6.2% consensus would mean prices are rising roughly as forecast. Only the next monthly release can show which path prices are taking.

What Is Not Known Yet

It is not yet known which categories of goods drove the October reading, or whether it reflects food, fuel or currency effects. The INE breakdown by city and product group is still to be read.

More: Mozambique news in English, every day from The Rio Times. Earlier reading: Mozambique inflation in September.

Sources: figures, forecasts and earlier values from the RT economic calendar, which tracks official releases. Earlier values: official national releases. This is news, not investment advice.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Mozambique’s inflation rate in October 2026?

Annual inflation was 6.32% in October 2026. That compares with 6.31% in September.

Was October inflation higher than expected?

Yes. The consensus forecast was 6.2%, so the actual figure was 0.12 percentage points higher, although it moved only 0.01 points from September.

How does it compare with earlier this year?

Inflation was 7.51% in June and 6.31% in September. October is well below June but no longer falling.

What would show inflation is easing again?

A November reading clearly below 6.31% would show the cooling has resumed. A figure above 6.32% would suggest it is rising.