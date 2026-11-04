1,235 Flee Attacks in Northern Mozambique

MOZAMBIQUE · SECURITY

Key Facts What is happening The UN migration agency counted 1,235 people who fled attacks or fear of attacks in four districts of Cabo Delgado between 14 and 27 October.

Why it matters Cabo Delgado hosts the multibillion-dollar Mozambique LNG project led by TotalEnergies, backed by a US loan, and ExxonMobil’s planned Rovuma LNG.

The numbers The 1,235 people come from 316 households; 584 are children, about 47%, and 76% are staying with host communities.

Who is who IOM is the UN migration agency; the attackers are described only as non-state armed groups; TotalEnergies is the French company leading the main gas project.

What to watch New displacement counts, attacks near Mocímboa da Praia and Macomia, and any security or schedule statement from the gas developers.

What it means for you Investors in TotalEnergies and ExxonMobil should track security as a schedule risk; Americans should check State Department advice before any northern Mozambique travel.

More than 1,200 people fled attacks or fear of attacks in northern Mozambique over two weeks in October. The province is home to some of Africa’s largest planned gas export projects.

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More than 1,200 people fled attacks or fear of attacks in four districts of northern Mozambique between 14 and 27 October. The International Organization for Migration, the UN migration agency, counted 1,235 people in Cabo Delgado province.

The same province hosts some of Africa’s biggest planned gas export projects, in which US and European companies hold stakes. For US readers, displacement near the coast is a security signal for that multibillion-dollar programme.

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What the UN Migration Agency Counted

The agency’s Emergency Tracking Tool recorded 316 households on the move, made up of 265 men, 386 women and 584 children. Children are about 47% of the total.

The group includes 87 pregnant women, 58 people over 60, 18 people with disabilities and four unaccompanied or separated children. Food was a need in 88% of assessed locations, shelter in 71% and health care in 44%.

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Where They Fled From

The largest movement came from the Mocímboa da Praia area, with 785 people. Chai and Mucojo, both in Macomia district, followed with 242 and 106.

Movements from Muidumbe and Meluco districts were also recorded, without separate figures in the public summary. The agency described the attackers only as non-state armed groups.

About 939 people, or 76%, are staying with host communities, mostly in Mocímboa da Praia. The other 296 are in resettlement centres in Macomia, 219 at Nondje and 77 at Serração.

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Why Gas Investors Watch This

TotalEnergies, the French company leading Mozambique LNG, said on Thursday, 29 January, that it had fully restarted work after lifting force majeure. The project was about 40% complete at the restart, and first gas exports are targeted for 2029.

The US Export-Import Bank confirmed a loan of up to US$4.7 billion for the project in March 2025. ExxonMobil, a US company, leads the separate Rovuma LNG project.

ExxonMobil has said it expects a final investment decision in the second half of 2026. This article found no confirmation that the decision has been taken.

The Wider Picture

UNHCR, the UN refugee agency, counts about 1.3 million people displaced in Mozambique since 2017, mainly in the north. That figure combines conflict and climate displacement, and some people are counted twice.

Armed groups have attacked villages in Cabo Delgado since 2017. The earlier Rio Times report on the UNHCR data has the longer record.

What It Means for US Readers

Investors in TotalEnergies and ExxonMobil should treat security in Cabo Delgado as a schedule risk, not a settled matter. The IOM count does not mention any gas site.

Americans should check the State Department’s advice before any travel to northern Mozambique, which differs sharply from the south. Background is in the Mozambique explainer and the TotalEnergies restart report, with more on the Mozambique hub.

What Is Not Known

IOM did not say who carried out the attacks, and the public summary gives no death toll or list of villages attacked. The Muidumbe and Meluco counts are not broken out.

It is unclear whether people kept fleeing after 27 October. No TotalEnergies or Mozambican government statement on these movements was found.

What Comes Next

IOM publishes new tracking reports as displacement continues, so another count may follow within weeks. Watch for attacks near Mocímboa da Praia and Macomia, where most people fled from.

An ExxonMobil investment decision would raise the stakes for security in the province. Any new attack near the coast would be read first for its effect on gas schedules.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many people fled in Cabo Delgado?

The UN migration agency counted 1,235 people, from 316 households, who fled attacks or fear of attacks between 14 and 27 October. Nearly half were children.

Where did they flee from?

Most came from the Mocímboa da Praia area, with 785 people, followed by Chai and Mucojo in Macomia district. Movements from Muidumbe and Meluco were also recorded.

Who carried out the attacks?

The agency says only that non-state armed groups were responsible. It did not name a group in its public summary.

Why do gas companies care?

Cabo Delgado hosts Mozambique LNG, led by TotalEnergies, and the planned Rovuma LNG, led by ExxonMobil. Insecurity can delay construction and raise costs.

Where are the displaced people staying?

About 76% are with host communities, mostly in Mocímboa da Praia. The rest are in resettlement centres in Macomia.

Sources: International Organization for Migration, Emergency Tracking Tool data for 14 to 27 October 2026 (IOM Displacement Tracking Matrix, Mozambique); UNHCR Operational Data Portal, Mozambique; TotalEnergies and Mozambique LNG, statement on the full restart of 29 January 2026; US Export-Import Bank, March 2025 confirmation of the Mozambique LNG loan (all accessed 4 November 2026).