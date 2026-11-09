South Africa’s October Reserves Dip to US$74.5 Billion

Rio Times Markets · South Africa

Key Facts The figure South Africa’s gross reserves fell to US$74.51 billion in October 2026, from US$75.43 billion in September.

Versus forecast That is US$0.69 billion below the US$75.2 billion consensus forecast and US$0.92 billion below September.

The trend It is the second monthly fall in a row, after US$75.95 billion in August.

Why The central bank has not yet explained October; in September it cited gold prices and government payments.

What ends it A November reading above US$75.43 billion would erase the October fall.

South Africa’s gross gold and foreign exchange reserves slipped to US$74.51 billion in October 2026, the second monthly decline in a row.

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What Changed

South Africa’s gross gold and foreign exchange reserves, the dollar cushion held by the South African Reserve Bank (SARB), stood at US$74.51 billion in October 2026. That is down US$0.92 billion from US$75.43 billion in September.

The consensus forecast was US$75.2 billion, so the figure missed it by US$0.69 billion. The forecast comes from the RT economic calendar.

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Where It Sits in the Trend

Reserves stood at US$75.95 billion at the end of August and US$75.43 billion at the end of September, according to the SARB’s September information notice. October extends the slide to a total of US$1.44 billion over two months.

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Each step has been small, under 2% of the total. Even so, two falls in a row make October more notable than a single dip.

Why It Moved

The calendar figure came without an explanation, so the cause of the October fall is not confirmed. For September the SARB named three factors: a lower US dollar gold price, valuation changes in foreign currencies and assets, and payments made on behalf of the government.

Gold matters because it is part of the reserves and is valued in dollars. A fall in the gold price lowers the dollar total even when the bank buys or sells nothing.

What It Means for Readers Abroad

Reserves are the buffer that helps South Africa pay for imports, repay foreign debt and steady the rand. A fall of 1.2% in a month still leaves that buffer large.

Investors in South African assets will watch whether the slide continues. Two falls in a row put the November reading in focus.

What Would End or Confirm the Slide

A November reading above the September level of US$75.43 billion would reverse both falls and suggest the dip was temporary. A figure near the US$75.2 billion forecast would show a partial recovery only.

A reading at or below US$74.51 billion would make it three falls in a row. That would be a third monthly fall in a row.

What Is Not Known Yet

It is not yet known how much of the October fall came from the gold price, currency valuation or government payments. The size of the central bank’s own breakdown for October is not confirmed here.

More: South Africa news in English, every day from The Rio Times. Earlier reading: South Africa’s reserves in September.

Sources: figures, forecasts and earlier values from the RT economic calendar, which tracks official releases. Earlier values: official national releases. This is news, not investment advice.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are South Africa’s foreign exchange reserves?

They are the gold, foreign currency and International Monetary Fund (IMF) reserve assets, known as Special Drawing Rights, held by the South African Reserve Bank. Gross reserves stood at US$74.51 billion in October 2026.

How much did they fall in October 2026?

Reserves fell US$0.92 billion from US$75.43 billion in September. They also missed the US$75.2 billion consensus forecast by US$0.69 billion.

Why did South Africa’s reserves fall?

The cause for October is not yet confirmed. For September the central bank cited a lower gold price, valuation changes and government payments.

What would show the decline is over?

A November reading above US$75.43 billion would reverse the two monthly falls. A reading at or below US$74.51 billion would confirm the slide.