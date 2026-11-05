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since 2009
Thursday, November 5, 2026
South Africa Africa

South Africa Tech Firm Altron Lifts Sales 5%

By · November 5, 2026 · 5 min read
Skyscrapers of the Sandton business district in Johannesburg seen over wooded suburbs
File photo. The towers of Sandton, Johannesburg’s main business district, South Africa. Photo: Andres de Wet, CC BY-SA 3.0, Wikimedia Commons.
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SOUTH AFRICA · COMPANY RESULTS

Key Facts

  • Sales: R5.1 billion (about US$309 million) in the six months to 31 August 2026, up 5%.
  • Profit: Operating profit rose 13% to R622 million (about US$38 million).
  • Dividend: 55 cents a share (about 3.4 US cents), up 15% from 48 cents.
  • IT Services: Sales rose 4% to R2.5 billion (about US$152 million), the first growth after two years of restructuring.
  • Exchange rate: R16.40 per US$1 on 5 November 2026, used for every US$ figure here.

Altron, a South African technology group, grew sales 5% to R5.1 billion (about US$309 million) in the six months to 31 August 2026. The company, listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, announced the results on Monday 2 November 2026.

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For US readers, the report shows a South African tech and payments business recovering while its home economy stays weak. The weakest unit, IT Services, grew for the first time after two years of restructuring.

Altron’s Numbers at a Glance

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation, known as EBITDA, rose 16% to R1.09 billion (about US$66 million). Operating profit rose 13% to R622 million (about US$38 million), and net profit after tax rose 17% to R385 million (about US$23 million).

Headline earnings per share, profit per share without one-off items, rose 14% to 109 cents (about 6.6 US cents) from 96 cents. The company raised its interim dividend 15% to 55 cents a share (about 3.4 US cents).

In Plain English, Who Is Who

Altron is a South African group that runs vehicle tracking, payments, health software and IT services. Werner Kapp is its group chief executive, and he calls the half-year a strong start to the company’s growth strategy.

Annuity revenue means repeat income from subscriptions and rentals, which is steadier than one-off sales. Altron groups its subscription businesses under a segment it calls Platforms.

The Johannesburg skyline at sunset
File photo. Johannesburg, South Africa’s largest city and business hub, at sunset. Photo: Frankbel, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

Platforms Carry the Profit

Platforms sales rose 8% to R2.4 billion (about US$146 million) and produced more than 95% of the group’s operating profit. Annuity revenue grew 11% to R2.2 billion (about US$134 million), or 92% of the segment’s sales.

Altron FinTech, the payments arm, lifted sales 14% to R858 million (about US$52 million), with operating profit up 17% to R300 million (about US$18 million). Netstar, the vehicle-tracking business, grew sales 6% to R1.3 billion (about US$79 million) and now has 2.3 million subscribers, up 8%.

IT Services Returns to Growth

IT Services sales rose 4% to R2.5 billion (about US$152 million), the unit’s first growth after two years of restructuring. Altron Digital Business, its largest part, grew sales 8% to R1.6 billion (about US$98 million).

Digital Business swung to an operating profit of R22 million (about US$1.3 million) from a loss of R42 million (about US$2.6 million). Altron Security slipped, with sales down 18% to R207 million (about US$13 million), which the company blames on software revenue timing.

Cash and Outlook

Cash generated from operations rose 32% to R1 billion (about US$61 million), and net cash stood above R800 million (about US$49 million). The company paid shareholders R755 million (about US$46 million) in June.

Altron says it will keep investing in Netstar and Altron FinTech, and describes this financial year as an investment year for Netstar. Our earlier report on Netstar’s move into AI vehicle tracking explains that business.

What It Means for You

If you follow South African stocks, the results show a company with growing repeat income and a cash cushion, which supports its dividend. The shares trade in Johannesburg, so US investors reach them through South African markets.

The recovery contrasts with a soft home economy, as our report on South African firms shrinking for a second month shows. Payments and tracking income can hold up better than project-based IT work.

What Is Not Known

The company gave no numbers for the full year, so it is unclear whether this pace will last into the second half. Altron Security expects its delayed software revenue in the second half, but the amount is not stated.

The results do not say how US trade tariffs on South African exports affect Altron’s customers. Netstar’s investment year may also weigh on its profit growth.

More: Africa news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Altron?

Altron is a South African technology group listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It runs vehicle tracking, payments, health software, IT services and electronics distribution.

How much did Altron’s sales grow?

Sales from continuing operations rose 5% to R5.1 billion (about US$309 million) in the six months to 31 August 2026. The company announced the results on Monday 2 November.

Did Altron raise its dividend?

Yes. The interim dividend rose 15% to 55 cents a share (about 3.4 US cents), up from 48 cents a year earlier.

Why does IT Services matter?

IT Services was Altron’s weakest unit and had two years of restructuring. Its 4% sales growth is the first sign that the turnaround is working.

Sources: Altron Limited, interim results for the six months ended 31 August 2026, 2 November 2026; Exchange rate reference, rand per US dollar, 5 November 2026.


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This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief

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