São Paulo Daily Brief — Saturday, November 14, 2026
Plan for a flexible day: this brief has no confirmed forecast, so every pick below has an indoor or outdoor fallback.
The headline is free entry: the Pinacoteca de São Paulo costs nothing on Saturday 14 November, and the Museu da Língua Portuguesa is open too.
On business, the market board carries the figures, and the mood after Friday’s session was mixed.
The day in one line: a free Pinacoteca in Luz, lunch at the Mercadão, then Ibirapuera into the evening.
|Instrument
|Level
|Session
|Ibovespa (Brazil)
|172,458
|+0.66%
|USD/BRL
|5.667
|+0.46%
Source: market close, 13 November 2026.
01
Weather & What to Wear
FOUR-DAY OUTLOOK
Carry a light rain layer and comfortable shoes, because the plan below involves a fair amount of walking. Check the city forecast before you leave and swap the Ibirapuera hours for MAC USP if it turns wet.
02
Day at a Glance
SNAPSHOT
A free, walkable Saturday: start early in Luz and finish under the trees.
Live Market IntelligenceBrazil — Live Market Board
Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence
Brazil — Live Market Board
+0.66%
172,457.76
+0.66%
71,610.23
-0.28%
10,660.94
+0.34%
2,848,945
—
2,452.46
-0.02%
|Instrument
|Last
|Change
|YoY
|Prev.
|High
|Low
|Volume
|IBOV
|172,457.76
|+0.66%
|+9.73%
|171,324.31
|172,715
|171,132
|—
|USD/BRL
|5.67
|+0.45%
|+7.09%
|5.64
|5.67
|5.63
|—
|SELIC
|13.75%
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|PETR4
|45.30
|+1.34%
|+39.43%
|44.70
|45.44
|44.62
|23,431,200
|VALE3
|63.50
|-0.70%
|-3.30%
|63.95
|64.24
|63.12
|11,175,700
|ITUB4
|42.27
|+1.42%
|+7.66%
|41.68
|42.56
|41.62
|19,532,400
|BBDC4
|14.52
|+1.40%
|-25.46%
|14.32
|14.54
|14.27
|32,353,600
|BBAS3
|15.10
|-2.45%
|-32.89%
|15.48
|15.60
|14.98
|85,573,900
|B3SA3
|14.89
|+0.88%
|+2.90%
|14.76
|14.94
|14.53
|34,792,900
|ABEV3
|15.79
|+0.25%
|+15.85%
|15.75
|15.83
|15.64
|13,254,800
|WEGE3
|51.31
|-0.66%
|+14.48%
|51.65
|52.05
|50.93
|7,741,000
|PRIO3
|63.30
|+0.00%
|+58.93%
|63.30
|63.83
|62.65
|10,460,300
|SUZB3
|54.77
|-2.27%
|+14.92%
|56.04
|55.98
|54.66
|3,845,300
|RENT3
|30.07
|+1.66%
|-28.47%
|29.58
|30.35
|29.58
|7,599,300
|AZZA3
|15.91
|-5.86%
|-45.85%
|16.90
|17.10
|15.72
|6,641,600
|CSNA3
|3.72
|-12.06%
|-56.79%
|4.23
|4.14
|3.71
|54,060,600
|GGBR4
|24.73
|-0.96%
|+30.78%
|24.97
|25.09
|24.53
|5,458,200
|ENEV3
|26.81
|-0.70%
|+38.98%
|27.00
|27.09
|26.64
|5,990,500
3.72
-12.06%
15.91
-5.86%
15.10
-2.45%
54.77
-2.27%
30.07
+1.66%
42.27
+1.42%
14.52
+1.40%
45.30
+1.34%
03
What to See & Do
SATURDAY IN SÃO PAULO
One free museum, one lunch, a park to finish
Start at the Museu da Língua Portuguesa in Luz. Last entry is 4:30pm, so check the museum’s website for today’s ticket price.
Walk to the Pinacoteca de São Paulo, also in Luz, which is open 10am–6pm. Entry is normally R$40 but free on Saturdays.
For lunch, take a short ride to the Mercadão in Centro, open 6am–6pm on Saturdays with free entry.
Luz station sits beside both museums, so the metro is the simplest way in. A single journey costs R$5.40.
Parque Ibirapuera is open 5am to midnight every day and free to enter.
It suits a late-afternoon walk after Luz, and you can step into MAC USP nearby if the weather turns.
Sesc Pompeia is open 10am–5pm at weekends and free, and Japan House São Paulo on Avenida Paulista is open 10am–7pm, also free.
If you want quiet over museums, spend the day at Parque Ibirapuera.
MAC USP is open 10am–9pm and free, which makes it a good indoor stop when you want shelter.
MAC USP stays open until 9pm and Parque Ibirapuera until midnight.
Beco do Batman in Vila Madalena is an open-air street that is always open and free.
MASP — Avenida Paulista — Wed–Sun 10am–6pm, R$85 (free Tuesdays), a big-name collection on the avenue
Japan House São Paulo — Avenida Paulista — weekends 10am–7pm, free
Sesc Pompeia — Pompeia — weekends 10am–5pm, free
Museu do Ipiranga — Ipiranga — Tue–Sun 10am–5pm, R$30 (free Wednesdays)
Farol Santander — Centro — Tue–Sun 9am–8pm, R$45, a city view from the tower
Beco do Batman — Vila Madalena — always open, free, street art on foot
04
Getting Around
TRANSPORT
The single-journey metro fare is R$5.40. The rodízio plate restriction is a weekday rule, so it does not apply on Saturday.
05
Where to Eat
LUNCH & DINNER
Lunch: Try the Mercadão in Centro, open 6am–6pm on Saturdays, where sandwiches and fruit stalls suit a mid-range budget. We have not verified a second named restaurant, so we name only the market.
Dinner: We have not verified any restaurant’s hours for tonight, so we name none. Beco do Batman in Vila Madalena is a free place to wander before choosing.
06
Practical Info
GOOD TO KNOW
Carry a card, Pix and a little cash, and a light rain layer.MASP and Farol Santander charge entry, while the other venues listed here are free today. Keep your phone out of sight on crowded streets around Luz station, especially late in the evening.
07
Community & Lifestyle
FOR NEWCOMERS
Free venues such as Sesc Pompeia and Japan House São Paulo are easy places to meet people on a weekend.
08
Game Day
THE WEEKEND ROUND
Check the club sites for Corinthians, Palmeiras, São Paulo FC and Santos before you book a bar.
09
Business & Markets
WEEK IN FIGURES
Markets were shut on Saturday, so the board shows Friday’s closing figures. Brazil’s main stock index rose, while the Nasdaq fell and the volatility index rose.
The US 10-year yield rose, and the real weakened against the dollar. Gold and silver both dipped.
Trading resumes Monday 16 November (Business & Markets / WEEK IN FIGURES).
10
Plan Ahead
THE WEEK
Sat 14 Nov — Start with the Pinacoteca, free today, before it closes.
Sun 15 Nov — Museu da Língua Portuguesa is open, and Sesc Pompeia and Japan House São Paulo are open.
Mon 16 Nov — Pinacoteca de São Paulo is open 10am–6pm at R$40, and markets reopen.
Tue 17 Nov — MASP is free from 10am to 8pm, and Museu do Ipiranga is open until 5pm.
Wed 18 Nov — Museu do Ipiranga is free, and MASP is open 10am–6pm at R$85.
Background: São Paulo Nightlife Tonight: Hayley Williams and a Gil Musical.
Background: São Paulo Daily Brief.
11
FAQ
QUICK ANSWERS
Are museums free in São Paulo today?
Yes, several are. The Pinacoteca de São Paulo is free on Saturday, and the Museu da Língua Portuguesa publishes its ticket prices and free days on its website.
Sesc Pompeia, Japan House São Paulo, MAC USP and Parque Ibirapuera are free every day they are open.
How much is the metro?
A single journey costs R$5.40.
Does the rodízio apply today?
No. The rodízio plate restriction runs on weekdays, so it does not apply on Saturday.
Some details (venues, events or the forecast) could not be confirmed for this edition and are left out.
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error
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