São Paulo Daily Brief — Saturday, November 14, 2026

IBOV 172,457.76 ▲ 0.66% IPC MEX 71,610.23 ▼ 0.28% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.67▲ 0.45% USD/MXN18.52▼ 0.42% USD/CLP994.16▼ 0.13% USD/COP3,302▲ 0.70% USD/PEN3.40▼ 0.16% USD/ARS1,544▼ 0.11% USD/UYU40.59▲ 2.33% USD/PYG6,196▲ 2.33% USD/BOB11.59▼ 0.37% USD/DOP60.59▲ 1.85% USD/CRC442.74▼ 0.10% USD/GTQ7.64▲ 2.06% USD/HNL26.91▲ 2.15% USD/NIO36.62▲ 1.57% USD/VES909.35▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.69▲ 1.39% USD/TTD6.75▲ 1.58% EUR/BRL6.25▲ 0.93% BRENT 96.08 ▲ 0.27% WTI 88.92 ▲ 0.20% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.06 ▼ 1.93% GOLD 3,888 ▲ 0.06% SILVER 48.65 ▼ 2.65% SOY 1,233 ▲ 0.47% CORN 446.00 ▲ 0.79% WHEAT 593.50 ▲ 1.58% COFFEE 274.00 ▼ 2.21% SUGAR 18.40 ▲ 0.99% ORANGE JUICE 136.85 ▼ 2.91% COTTON 79.02 ▲ 0.44% COCOA 5,267 ▲ 3.97% BEEF 224.93 ▲ 2.75% CATTLE 335.65 ▼ 0.01% LITHIUM 58.76 ▼ 1.13% PETR4 45.30 ▲ 1.34% VALE3 63.50 ▼ 0.70% ITUB4 42.27 ▲ 1.42% BBDC4 14.52 ▲ 1.40% ABEV3 15.79 ▲ 0.25% BBAS3 15.10 ▼ 2.45% B3SA3 14.89 ▲ 0.88% WEGE3 51.31 ▼ 0.66% PRIO3 63.30 — 0.00% SUZB3 54.77 ▼ 2.27% RENT3 30.07 ▲ 1.66% AZZA3 15.91 ▼ 5.86% CSAN3 3.10 ▲ 8.77% RAIZ4 20.00 ▼ 6.67% PCAR3 2.56 ▲ 7.11% GMAT3 4.25 ▲ 10.68% PSSA3 46.41 ▲ 1.02% CVCB3 0.83 ▼ 1.19% POSI3 3.15 ▼ 6.53% SLCE3 18.28 ▼ 0.44% NATU3 5.13 ▼ 3.75% BRKM5 3.02 ▼ 1.63% RANI3 8.18 — 0.00% CSNA3 3.72 ▼ 12.06% IBOV 172,457.76 ▲ 0.66% IPC MEX 71,610.23 ▼ 0.28% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.67 ▲ 0.45% USD/MXN 18.52 ▼ 0.42% USD/CLP 994.16 ▼ 0.13% USD/COP 3,302 ▲ 0.70% USD/PEN 3.40 ▼ 0.16% USD/ARS 1,544 ▼ 0.11% USD/UYU 40.59 ▲ 2.33% USD/PYG 6,196 ▲ 2.33% USD/BOB 11.59 ▼ 0.37% USD/DOP 60.59 ▲ 1.85% USD/CRC 442.74 ▼ 0.10% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▲ 2.06% USD/HNL 26.91 ▲ 2.15% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 1.57% USD/VES 909.35 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.69 ▲ 1.39% USD/TTD 6.75 ▲ 1.58% EUR/BRL 6.25 ▲ 0.93% BRENT 96.08 ▲ 0.27% WTI 88.92 ▲ 0.20% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.06 ▼ 1.93% GOLD 3,888 ▲ 0.06% SILVER 48.65 ▼ 2.65% SOY 1,233 ▲ 0.47% CORN 446.00 ▲ 0.79% WHEAT 593.50 ▲ 1.58% COFFEE 274.00 ▼ 2.21% SUGAR 18.40 ▲ 0.99% ORANGE JUICE 136.85 ▼ 2.91% COTTON 79.02 ▲ 0.44% COCOA 5,267 ▲ 3.97% BEEF 224.93 ▲ 2.75% CATTLE 335.65 ▼ 0.01% LITHIUM 58.76 ▼ 1.13% PETR4 45.30 ▲ 1.34% VALE3 63.50 ▼ 0.70% ITUB4 42.27 ▲ 1.42% BBDC4 14.52 ▲ 1.40% ABEV3 15.79 ▲ 0.25% BBAS3 15.10 ▼ 2.45% B3SA3 14.89 ▲ 0.88% WEGE3 51.31 ▼ 0.66% PRIO3 63.30 — 0.00% SUZB3 54.77 ▼ 2.27% RENT3 30.07 ▲ 1.66% AZZA3 15.91 ▼ 5.86% CSAN3 3.10 ▲ 8.77% RAIZ4 20.00 ▼ 6.67% PCAR3 2.56 ▲ 7.11% GMAT3 4.25 ▲ 10.68% PSSA3 46.41 ▲ 1.02% CVCB3 0.83 ▼ 1.19% POSI3 3.15 ▼ 6.53% SLCE3 18.28 ▼ 0.44% NATU3 5.13 ▼ 3.75% BRKM5 3.02 ▼ 1.63% RANI3 8.18 — 0.00% CSNA3 3.72 ▼ 12.06%
since 2009
Saturday, November 14, 2026
São Paulo Daily City Brief — Saturday, November 14, 2026

São Paulo Daily Brief — Saturday, November 14, 2026

· November 14, 2026 · 07:00 BRT · 5 min read

Plan for a flexible day: this brief has no confirmed forecast, so every pick below has an indoor or outdoor fallback.

The headline is free entry: the Pinacoteca de São Paulo costs nothing on Saturday 14 November, and the Museu da Língua Portuguesa is open too.

On business, the market board carries the figures, and the mood after Friday’s session was mixed.

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The day in one line: a free Pinacoteca in Luz, lunch at the Mercadão, then Ibirapuera into the evening.

São Paulo, daily life and what's on.
São Paulo Daily Brief for Saturday, November 14, 2026. Parque Ibirapuera, São Paulo.

Instrument Level Session
Ibovespa (Brazil) 172,458 +0.66%
USD/BRL 5.667 +0.46%

Source: market close, 13 November 2026.

01
Weather & What to Wear
FOUR-DAY OUTLOOK

SAT 14
SUN 15
MON 16
TUE 17

Carry a light rain layer and comfortable shoes, because the plan below involves a fair amount of walking. Check the city forecast before you leave and swap the Ibirapuera hours for MAC USP if it turns wet.

The LatAm Brief

One email, every weekday morning. What moved in Latin American markets, politics and expat life.

Yesterday’s subject line: “Trump threatens to double tariffs on Mexico”

02
Day at a Glance
SNAPSHOT

— Sat 14 Nov, free entry: Pinacoteca de São Paulo (Luz) is free on Saturdays, normally R$40.
— Sat 14 Nov, Museu da Língua Portuguesa (Luz): last entry 4:30pm; check the museum’s website for Saturday 14 November’s ticket price.
— Markets: shut on Saturday 14 November; the board carries Friday’s closing figures.
— Sun 15 Nov: Museu da Língua Portuguesa is open, and Sesc Pompeia and Japan House São Paulo stay open on the weekend.
— Metro: a single journey costs R$5.40.
— The day for: first-timers who want culture on a budget.

A free, walkable Saturday: start early in Luz and finish under the trees.

Live Market IntelligenceBrazil — Live Market BoardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board.

Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence

Brazil — Live Market Board

B3 · São Paulo
Nov 14, 2026 · 01:22

Ibovespa · benchmark
172,457.76
+0.66%
L 171,132day rangeH 172,715

+9.73% over 12 months

Market breadth · 14 names
43% advancing

6 ▲ advancing8 declining ▼

Currencies, rates & key inputs
USD / BRL
5.67
+0.45%

EUR / BRL
6.25
+0.93%

Selic rate
13.75%
·

Brent crude
96.08
+0.27%

Iron ore
161.91
·

Sector heatmap · average move today
Energy
+0.67%
PETR4, PRIO3

Industrials
+0.50%
WEGE3, RENT3

Financials
+0.31%
ITUB4, BBDC4, BBAS3, B3SA3

Consumer Staples
+0.25%
ABEV3

Utilities
-0.70%
ENEV3

Materials
-2.27%
SUZB3

Mining
-4.57%
VALE3, CSNA3, GGBR4

Consumer Disc.
-5.86%
AZZA3

Latin America scoreboard
IndexLastTodayStrength
IbovespaBrazil
172,457.76
+0.66%

S&P/BMV IPCMexico
71,610.23
-0.28%

S&P IPSAChile
10,660.94
+0.34%

S&P MERVALArgentina
2,848,945

MSCI COLCAPColombia
2,452.46
-0.02%

Full instrument board
Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume
IBOV 172,457.76 +0.66% +9.73% 171,324.31 172,715 171,132
USD/BRL 5.67 +0.45% +7.09% 5.64 5.67 5.63
SELIC 13.75%
PETR4 45.30 +1.34% +39.43% 44.70 45.44 44.62 23,431,200
VALE3 63.50 -0.70% -3.30% 63.95 64.24 63.12 11,175,700
ITUB4 42.27 +1.42% +7.66% 41.68 42.56 41.62 19,532,400
BBDC4 14.52 +1.40% -25.46% 14.32 14.54 14.27 32,353,600
BBAS3 15.10 -2.45% -32.89% 15.48 15.60 14.98 85,573,900
B3SA3 14.89 +0.88% +2.90% 14.76 14.94 14.53 34,792,900
ABEV3 15.79 +0.25% +15.85% 15.75 15.83 15.64 13,254,800
WEGE3 51.31 -0.66% +14.48% 51.65 52.05 50.93 7,741,000
PRIO3 63.30 +0.00% +58.93% 63.30 63.83 62.65 10,460,300
SUZB3 54.77 -2.27% +14.92% 56.04 55.98 54.66 3,845,300
RENT3 30.07 +1.66% -28.47% 29.58 30.35 29.58 7,599,300
AZZA3 15.91 -5.86% -45.85% 16.90 17.10 15.72 6,641,600
CSNA3 3.72 -12.06% -56.79% 4.23 4.14 3.71 54,060,600
GGBR4 24.73 -0.96% +30.78% 24.97 25.09 24.53 5,458,200
ENEV3 26.81 -0.70% +38.98% 27.00 27.09 26.64 5,990,500

Largest moves today
CSNA3
3.72
-12.06%
AZZA3
15.91
-5.86%
BBAS3
15.10
-2.45%
SUZB3
54.77
-2.27%
RENT3
30.07
+1.66%
ITUB4
42.27
+1.42%
BBDC4
14.52
+1.40%
PETR4
45.30
+1.34%

The session read
The Ibovespa rose 0.66%, with breadth negative — 6 of 14 names higher. Energy led, while Consumer Disc. lagged.

From The Rio Times

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03
What to See & Do
SATURDAY IN SÃO PAULO

TODAY’S PICK — LUZ ON A BUDGET

One free museum, one lunch, a park to finish

Start at the Museu da Língua Portuguesa in Luz. Last entry is 4:30pm, so check the museum’s website for today’s ticket price.

Walk to the Pinacoteca de São Paulo, also in Luz, which is open 10am–6pm. Entry is normally R$40 but free on Saturdays.

For lunch, take a short ride to the Mercadão in Centro, open 6am–6pm on Saturdays with free entry.

Luz station sits beside both museums, so the metro is the simplest way in. A single journey costs R$5.40.

OUTDOORS — IBIRAPUERA

Parque Ibirapuera is open 5am to midnight every day and free to enter.

It suits a late-afternoon walk after Luz, and you can step into MAC USP nearby if the weather turns.

COFFEE & WHERE TO WORK — PAULISTA AND POMPEIA

Sesc Pompeia is open 10am–5pm at weekends and free, and Japan House São Paulo on Avenida Paulista is open 10am–7pm, also free.

THE CONTRASTING PLAY — SLOW AND GREEN

If you want quiet over museums, spend the day at Parque Ibirapuera.

MAC USP is open 10am–9pm and free, which makes it a good indoor stop when you want shelter.

TONIGHT, AFTER 7 PM

MAC USP stays open until 9pm and Parque Ibirapuera until midnight.

Beco do Batman in Vila Madalena is an open-air street that is always open and free.

ALSO ON TODAY

MASP — Avenida Paulista — Wed–Sun 10am–6pm, R$85 (free Tuesdays), a big-name collection on the avenue

Japan House São Paulo — Avenida Paulista — weekends 10am–7pm, free

Sesc Pompeia — Pompeia — weekends 10am–5pm, free

Museu do Ipiranga — Ipiranga — Tue–Sun 10am–5pm, R$30 (free Wednesdays)

Farol Santander — Centro — Tue–Sun 9am–8pm, R$45, a city view from the tower

Beco do Batman — Vila Madalena — always open, free, street art on foot

04
Getting Around
TRANSPORT

The single-journey metro fare is R$5.40. The rodízio plate restriction is a weekday rule, so it does not apply on Saturday.

05
Where to Eat
LUNCH & DINNER

Lunch: Try the Mercadão in Centro, open 6am–6pm on Saturdays, where sandwiches and fruit stalls suit a mid-range budget. We have not verified a second named restaurant, so we name only the market.

Dinner: We have not verified any restaurant’s hours for tonight, so we name none. Beco do Batman in Vila Madalena is a free place to wander before choosing.

06
Practical Info
GOOD TO KNOW

Carry a card, Pix and a little cash, and a light rain layer.MASP and Farol Santander charge entry, while the other venues listed here are free today. Keep your phone out of sight on crowded streets around Luz station, especially late in the evening.

07
Community & Lifestyle
FOR NEWCOMERS

Free venues such as Sesc Pompeia and Japan House São Paulo are easy places to meet people on a weekend.

08
Game Day
THE WEEKEND ROUND

Check the club sites for Corinthians, Palmeiras, São Paulo FC and Santos before you book a bar.

09
Business & Markets
WEEK IN FIGURES

Markets were shut on Saturday, so the board shows Friday’s closing figures. Brazil’s main stock index rose, while the Nasdaq fell and the volatility index rose.

The US 10-year yield rose, and the real weakened against the dollar. Gold and silver both dipped.

Trading resumes Monday 16 November (Business & Markets / WEEK IN FIGURES).

10
Plan Ahead
THE WEEK

THE DAYS AHEAD

Sat 14 Nov — Start with the Pinacoteca, free today, before it closes.

Sun 15 Nov — Museu da Língua Portuguesa is open, and Sesc Pompeia and Japan House São Paulo are open.

Mon 16 Nov — Pinacoteca de São Paulo is open 10am–6pm at R$40, and markets reopen.

Tue 17 Nov — MASP is free from 10am to 8pm, and Museu do Ipiranga is open until 5pm.

Wed 18 Nov — Museu do Ipiranga is free, and MASP is open 10am–6pm at R$85.

Background: São Paulo Nightlife Tonight: Hayley Williams and a Gil Musical.

Background: São Paulo Daily Brief.

11
FAQ
QUICK ANSWERS

Are museums free in São Paulo today?

Yes, several are. The Pinacoteca de São Paulo is free on Saturday, and the Museu da Língua Portuguesa publishes its ticket prices and free days on its website.

Sesc Pompeia, Japan House São Paulo, MAC USP and Parque Ibirapuera are free every day they are open.

How much is the metro?

A single journey costs R$5.40.

Does the rodízio apply today?

No. The rodízio plate restriction runs on weekdays, so it does not apply on Saturday.

Some details (venues, events or the forecast) could not be confirmed for this edition and are left out.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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