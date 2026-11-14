São Paulo Daily Brief — Saturday, November 14, 2026

Plan for a flexible day: this brief has no confirmed forecast, so every pick below has an indoor or outdoor fallback.

The headline is free entry: the Pinacoteca de São Paulo costs nothing on Saturday 14 November, and the Museu da Língua Portuguesa is open too.

On business, the market board carries the figures, and the mood after Friday’s session was mixed.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Life & Culture story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

The day in one line: a free Pinacoteca in Luz, lunch at the Mercadão, then Ibirapuera into the evening.

São Paulo Daily Brief for Saturday, November 14, 2026. Parque Ibirapuera, São Paulo.

Instrument Level Session Ibovespa (Brazil) 172,458 +0.66% USD/BRL 5.667 +0.46%

Source: market close, 13 November 2026.

01

Weather & What to Wear

FOUR-DAY OUTLOOK

SAT 14 — — SUN 15 — — MON 16 — — TUE 17 — —

Carry a light rain layer and comfortable shoes, because the plan below involves a fair amount of walking. Check the city forecast before you leave and swap the Ibirapuera hours for MAC USP if it turns wet.

The LatAm Brief One email, every weekday morning. What moved in Latin American markets, politics and expat life. Yesterday’s subject line: “Trump threatens to double tariffs on Mexico” Get the brief

02

Day at a Glance

SNAPSHOT

— Sat 14 Nov, free entry: Pinacoteca de São Paulo (Luz) is free on Saturdays, normally R$40. — Sat 14 Nov, Museu da Língua Portuguesa (Luz): last entry 4:30pm; check the museum’s website for Saturday 14 November’s ticket price. — Markets: shut on Saturday 14 November; the board carries Friday’s closing figures. — Sun 15 Nov: Museu da Língua Portuguesa is open, and Sesc Pompeia and Japan House São Paulo stay open on the weekend. — Metro: a single journey costs R$5.40. — The day for: first-timers who want culture on a budget. A free, walkable Saturday: start early in Luz and finish under the trees.

Live Market Intelligence Brazil — Live Market Board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Brazil — Live Market Board Ibovespa · benchmark 172,457.76

+0.66% L 171,132 day range H 172,715 +9.73% over 12 months Market breadth · 14 names 43% advancing 6 ▲ advancing 8 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.67 +0.45% EUR / BRL 6.25 +0.93% Selic rate 13.75% · Brent crude 96.08 +0.27% Iron ore 161.91 · Sector heatmap · average move today Energy +0.67% PETR4, PRIO3 Industrials +0.50% WEGE3, RENT3 Financials +0.31% ITUB4, BBDC4, BBAS3, B3SA3 Consumer Staples +0.25% ABEV3 Utilities -0.70% ENEV3 Materials -2.27% SUZB3 Mining -4.57% VALE3, CSNA3, GGBR4 Consumer Disc. -5.86% AZZA3 Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil

172,457.76

+0.66%

S&P/BMV IPC Mexico

71,610.23

-0.28%

S&P IPSA Chile

10,660.94

+0.34%

S&P MERVAL Argentina

2,848,945

—

MSCI COLCAP Colombia

2,452.46

-0.02%

Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 172,457.76 +0.66% +9.73% 171,324.31 172,715 171,132 — USD/BRL 5.67 +0.45% +7.09% 5.64 5.67 5.63 — SELIC 13.75% — — — — — PETR4 45.30 +1.34% +39.43% 44.70 45.44 44.62 23,431,200 VALE3 63.50 -0.70% -3.30% 63.95 64.24 63.12 11,175,700 ITUB4 42.27 +1.42% +7.66% 41.68 42.56 41.62 19,532,400 BBDC4 14.52 +1.40% -25.46% 14.32 14.54 14.27 32,353,600 BBAS3 15.10 -2.45% -32.89% 15.48 15.60 14.98 85,573,900 B3SA3 14.89 +0.88% +2.90% 14.76 14.94 14.53 34,792,900 ABEV3 15.79 +0.25% +15.85% 15.75 15.83 15.64 13,254,800 WEGE3 51.31 -0.66% +14.48% 51.65 52.05 50.93 7,741,000 PRIO3 63.30 +0.00% +58.93% 63.30 63.83 62.65 10,460,300 SUZB3 54.77 -2.27% +14.92% 56.04 55.98 54.66 3,845,300 RENT3 30.07 +1.66% -28.47% 29.58 30.35 29.58 7,599,300 AZZA3 15.91 -5.86% -45.85% 16.90 17.10 15.72 6,641,600 CSNA3 3.72 -12.06% -56.79% 4.23 4.14 3.71 54,060,600 GGBR4 24.73 -0.96% +30.78% 24.97 25.09 24.53 5,458,200 ENEV3 26.81 -0.70% +38.98% 27.00 27.09 26.64 5,990,500 Largest moves today CSNA3

3.72

-12.06% AZZA3

15.91

-5.86% BBAS3

15.10

-2.45% SUZB3

54.77

-2.27% RENT3

30.07

+1.66% ITUB4

42.27

+1.42% BBDC4

14.52

+1.40% PETR4

45.30

+1.34% The session read The Ibovespa rose 0.66%, with breadth negative — 6 of 14 names higher. Energy led, while Consumer Disc. lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 13 Nov 2026 Oil Fund Slips 0.3% as WTI Holds Near US$89 Read →

03

What to See & Do

SATURDAY IN SÃO PAULO

TODAY’S PICK — LUZ ON A BUDGET One free museum, one lunch, a park to finish Start at the Museu da Língua Portuguesa in Luz. Last entry is 4:30pm, so check the museum’s website for today’s ticket price. Walk to the Pinacoteca de São Paulo, also in Luz, which is open 10am–6pm. Entry is normally R$40 but free on Saturdays. For lunch, take a short ride to the Mercadão in Centro, open 6am–6pm on Saturdays with free entry. Luz station sits beside both museums, so the metro is the simplest way in. A single journey costs R$5.40.

OUTDOORS — IBIRAPUERA Parque Ibirapuera is open 5am to midnight every day and free to enter. It suits a late-afternoon walk after Luz, and you can step into MAC USP nearby if the weather turns.

COFFEE & WHERE TO WORK — PAULISTA AND POMPEIA Sesc Pompeia is open 10am–5pm at weekends and free, and Japan House São Paulo on Avenida Paulista is open 10am–7pm, also free.

THE CONTRASTING PLAY — SLOW AND GREEN If you want quiet over museums, spend the day at Parque Ibirapuera. MAC USP is open 10am–9pm and free, which makes it a good indoor stop when you want shelter.

TONIGHT, AFTER 7 PM MAC USP stays open until 9pm and Parque Ibirapuera until midnight. Beco do Batman in Vila Madalena is an open-air street that is always open and free.

ALSO ON TODAY MASP — Avenida Paulista — Wed–Sun 10am–6pm, R$85 (free Tuesdays), a big-name collection on the avenue Japan House São Paulo — Avenida Paulista — weekends 10am–7pm, free Sesc Pompeia — Pompeia — weekends 10am–5pm, free Museu do Ipiranga — Ipiranga — Tue–Sun 10am–5pm, R$30 (free Wednesdays) Farol Santander — Centro — Tue–Sun 9am–8pm, R$45, a city view from the tower Beco do Batman — Vila Madalena — always open, free, street art on foot

04

Getting Around

TRANSPORT

The single-journey metro fare is R$5.40. The rodízio plate restriction is a weekday rule, so it does not apply on Saturday.

05

Where to Eat

LUNCH & DINNER

Lunch: Try the Mercadão in Centro, open 6am–6pm on Saturdays, where sandwiches and fruit stalls suit a mid-range budget. We have not verified a second named restaurant, so we name only the market.

Dinner: We have not verified any restaurant’s hours for tonight, so we name none. Beco do Batman in Vila Madalena is a free place to wander before choosing.

06

Practical Info

GOOD TO KNOW

Carry a card, Pix and a little cash, and a light rain layer.MASP and Farol Santander charge entry, while the other venues listed here are free today. Keep your phone out of sight on crowded streets around Luz station, especially late in the evening.

07

Community & Lifestyle

FOR NEWCOMERS

Free venues such as Sesc Pompeia and Japan House São Paulo are easy places to meet people on a weekend.

08

Game Day

THE WEEKEND ROUND

Check the club sites for Corinthians, Palmeiras, São Paulo FC and Santos before you book a bar.

09

Business & Markets

WEEK IN FIGURES

Markets were shut on Saturday, so the board shows Friday’s closing figures. Brazil’s main stock index rose, while the Nasdaq fell and the volatility index rose.

The US 10-year yield rose, and the real weakened against the dollar. Gold and silver both dipped.

Trading resumes Monday 16 November (Business & Markets / WEEK IN FIGURES).

10

Plan Ahead

THE WEEK

THE DAYS AHEAD Sat 14 Nov — Start with the Pinacoteca, free today, before it closes. Sun 15 Nov — Museu da Língua Portuguesa is open, and Sesc Pompeia and Japan House São Paulo are open. Mon 16 Nov — Pinacoteca de São Paulo is open 10am–6pm at R$40, and markets reopen. Tue 17 Nov — MASP is free from 10am to 8pm, and Museu do Ipiranga is open until 5pm. Wed 18 Nov — Museu do Ipiranga is free, and MASP is open 10am–6pm at R$85.

Background: São Paulo Nightlife Tonight: Hayley Williams and a Gil Musical.

Background: São Paulo Daily Brief.

11

FAQ

QUICK ANSWERS

Are museums free in São Paulo today?

Yes, several are. The Pinacoteca de São Paulo is free on Saturday, and the Museu da Língua Portuguesa publishes its ticket prices and free days on its website. Sesc Pompeia, Japan House São Paulo, MAC USP and Parque Ibirapuera are free every day they are open.

How much is the metro?

A single journey costs R$5.40.

Does the rodízio apply today?

No. The rodízio plate restriction runs on weekdays, so it does not apply on Saturday.

Some details (venues, events or the forecast) could not be confirmed for this edition and are left out.