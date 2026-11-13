Moving to Rwanda: Living in Kigali for Americans

Hillside neighbourhoods of Kigali, Rwanda's capital. File photo, 2018. (Photo: travelmag.com, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

RWANDA · EXPATS

Americans can fly into Kigali on a visa bought at the airport, but living in Rwanda needs a separate residence permit and a budget for fast-rising prices. This guide, checked on Friday, 13 November 2026, builds on our Rwanda visa and residency guide and on official data.

Urban consumer prices rose 19.5% in the year to October, and food rose 28.9%. The US State Department advises Americans to reconsider travel to Rwanda, which is Level 3 on its four-step scale.

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Key Facts Entry Americans get a 30-day visa on arrival; the fee is US$30 or US$50, because official pages differ.

Residence Class K, the permit for retirees and others with steady income, costs 150,000 Rwandan francs (about US$102).

Prices Urban prices rose 19.5% in the year to October, and food rose 28.9%.

Transport A 10 km bus ride in Kigali costs 504 Rwandan francs (about US$0.34) under the April 2026 tariff.

Safety The US rates Rwanda Level 3, Reconsider Travel, and warns against travel within 10 km of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

In Plain English RWF Rwandan francs, the local currency.

DGIE The Directorate General of Immigration and Emigration, which issues visas and permits.

RDB The Rwanda Development Board, the state investment agency.

NISR The National Institute of Statistics of Rwanda, the official statistics office.

RURA The Rwanda Utilities Regulatory Authority, which sets public transport fares.

RSSB The Rwanda Social Security Board, which runs public health insurance.

Level 3 The US State Department’s “Reconsider Travel” rating; Level 4 means do not travel.

Do Americans Need a Visa to Move to Rwanda?

Rwanda’s immigration authority, the Directorate General of Immigration and Emigration (DGIE), says nationals of all countries receive a visa on arrival at Kigali International Airport and all land borders. That rule has applied since 1 January 2018.

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The fee depends on the page you read. The Rwanda Development Board (RDB), the state investment agency, lists US$30 for US nationals for up to 30 days, while the visa pages of Rwandan embassies abroad give US$50 for a 30-day single entry and US$70 for 90 days with multiple entries.

The East Africa Tourist Visa costs US$100 and lasts 90 days, with multiple entries across Rwanda, Kenya and Uganda. DGIE says it should not be used for employment.

Extensions are filed at DGIE offices while the first visa is still valid. A five-day grace period after expiry lets a visitor leave or renew without a penalty.

File photo, 2017. A family sells tomatoes, cabbages and carrots at a roadside stall in a village in Bugesera district, Rwanda. (Photo: Dewdrops123, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

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Residence Permits for Retirees, Workers and Families

A visa lets you visit, and a permit lets you live there. RDB says temporary residence permits are sorted by the activity of the applicant, and that applicants have up to 15 days from arrival to process their request before penalties apply.

Main Permit Classes and Fees Class K Assured income, retirees included: 150,000 RWF (about US$102), up to two years.

Class H1 Skilled worker in a job on Rwanda’s occupation-in-demand list, the occupations it says it needs: 150,000 RWF (about US$102), up to three years.

Class H2 Employer-sponsored worker: 150,000 RWF (about US$102).

Business classes Most new entrepreneur permits: 150,000 RWF (about US$102), usually up to two years.

Recurring applicants 250,000 RWF (about US$170), up to five years, with a tax clearance certificate from the Rwanda Revenue Authority.

Dependants Class M family permits cost half of the principal applicant’s fee.

Class K applicants file a detailed CV, an original police clearance from their country of residence covering the previous six months, a retirement certificate, a Rwandan bank statement, an application letter and local medical insurance. Renewal asks for six months of Rwandan bank statements and the same insurance.

Permanent permits are a separate category, and DGIE publishes no fee for them. Its page tells applicants to contact the directorate before applying.

Applications go through Irembo, Rwanda’s online government services portal, which DGIE links from every permit page. Every fee on the DGIE pages is quoted in Rwandan francs, so confirm the US$ amount when you pay.

What Living in Kigali Costs in 2026

Two furnished listings on a Kigali rental site, read on 13 November 2026, show asking prices for expat-style flats. A one-bedroom in Kicukiro, a Kigali district, asks 1,000,000 RWF a month (about US$679) with WiFi, cleaning, water, electricity and gas included, and a two-bedroom there asks 1,900,000 RWF (about US$1,290).

These are asking prices from two listings, not a market average, and we found no official rent series. Conversions in this guide use 1,472 Rwandan francs to the US dollar, the market rate on 13 November 2026, and are rounded.

The National Institute of Statistics of Rwanda (NISR) reported on 10 November 2026 that urban consumer prices rose 19.5% in October from a year earlier and 3.3% from September. Food and non-alcoholic drinks, 27% of the urban basket, rose 28.9% over the year, and vegetables rose 56.4%.

Transport rose 22.4% and restaurants and hotels rose 20.6% over the same year. Prices in rural areas rose 31.3%.

The NISR release gives index changes, not shelf prices, and we found no official per-kilo price list for Kigali markets. So we quote no grocery basket cost.

Kigali bus fares are set by the Rwanda Utilities Regulatory Authority (RURA), the sector regulator, at 59.28 RWF per kilometre (about US$0.04) in a tariff published in April 2026. The fare is distance-based with a falling rate per kilometre, so in its table a trip of up to 2 km costs 237 RWF (about US$0.16), 10 km costs 504 RWF (about US$0.34) and 25 km costs 1,112 RWF (about US$0.76).

The latest motorcycle-taxi fare on RURA’s tariff page is 117 RWF per kilometre (about US$0.08) for trips of 2 to 40 km, in force since 22 August 2022. We found no newer official tariff, so today’s fares may differ.

The public community health insurance scheme, known as Mutuelle de Santé, is run by the Rwanda Social Security Board (RSSB). Its annual premium per person runs from 4,000 RWF (about US$3) for lower-income members, with the state paying part or all, to 20,000 RWF (about US$14) for people earning above 120,000 RWF (about US$82) a month.

The middle tiers are 5,000 RWF (about US$3) and 8,000 RWF (about US$5) a year. RSSB’s page lists no effective date for these amounts.

RSSB says citizens and residents who are not covered by other medical insurance can enrol, but its page does not say whether foreign residents qualify. Class K applicants must show local medical insurance, and the DGIE page does not say which policies count.

RSSB also runs an employer-based medical scheme funded by 15% of basic salary, split 7.5% each between employer and employee. It covers 85% of eligible costs, and its page does not say whether foreign staff qualify.

What the US Government Says About Safety

The US State Department rates Rwanda Level 3, Reconsider Travel, citing crime, unrest and health risks. Its latest entry was issued in 2026.

It tells Americans not to travel within 10 kilometers (6 miles) of Rwanda’s border with the Democratic Republic of Congo (Congo) because of unrest. Check the live advisory before booking, because the State Department can change the level at any time.

What It Means for You

Budget for three numbers: a permit fee near US$102, a furnished one-bedroom listed at about US$679 a month, and food prices that rose 28.9% in a year. Retirees should line up a Rwandan bank statement and local medical insurance before applying for Class K.

Anyone planning a trip near the Congo border should read the 10-kilometer warning first. Official fees and rules change, so confirm each figure with DGIE and RURA before you commit.

What Is Not Known

It is not clear which visa fee applies to Americans, US$30 or US$50, because the RDB and embassy pages differ. DGIE publishes no fee for permanent residence, and RSSB does not say whether foreign residents can join the community scheme.

We found no official rent series, no published premium for private health plans and no current motorcycle-taxi tariff. It is also not known whether the State Department will change the level again.

Connected Coverage

Sources: DGIE, general information on visas; DGIE, other permits (Class K); DGIE, employment permits; DGIE, business and entrepreneur permits; DGIE, dependant permits; DGIE, permanent permits; RDB, visas and work permits; NISR, Consumer Price Index October 2026, 10 Nov 2026; RURA, tariffs page: City of Kigali Public Transport tariff April 2026 and motorcycle fare notice dated 19 Aug 2022, effective 22 Aug 2022; RSSB, community-based health insurance; RSSB, medical scheme; US State Department, Rwanda travel advisory; House in Rwanda listing, one-bedroom, read 13 Nov 2026; House in Rwanda listing, two-bedroom, read 13 Nov 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

Living in or visiting Kigali? See this month's events.

Frequently Asked Questions

Do Americans need a visa to move to Rwanda?

Americans get a visa on arrival, but living in Rwanda needs a residence permit filed through Irembo. RDB says applicants have up to 15 days from arrival to process the request before penalties apply.

How much does a bus ride in Kigali cost?

The April 2026 RURA tariff sets 59.28 Rwandan francs per kilometre (about US$0.04). A 10 km trip costs 504 francs (about US$0.34).

Is Rwanda safe for Americans?

The US State Department rates Rwanda Level 3, Reconsider Travel, and advises against travel within 10 kilometers of the Congo border. Its latest entry was issued in 2026.

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