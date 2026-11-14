Rwanda Bank Eyes Data as Loan Collateral

Key Facts —The aim. Equity Bank Rwanda, part of Kenya’s Equity Group, wants payment history to replace collateral for loans. —The gap. No loan limit, interest rate or start date has been published for lending through EMMA, its new mobile money app. Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Africa story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. —The rule. Rwanda’s payment law lets providers use personal data with the user’s explicit consent, apart from cases such as fraud prevention. —The backdrop. Equity Group’s net loans were 981 billion Kenyan shillings (US$7.6 billion) on 30 June 2026, with 9.5% of loans not being repaid.

Equity Bank Rwanda, the Rwandan arm of Kenya’s Equity Group, wants a customer’s payment history to do the job that land or a house does today. Its managing director, Hannington Namara, said at the launch of the EMMA app in Kigali on Thursday 5 November 2026: “The end in mind with EMMA is that your transaction history, your transaction data will be your collateral.”

EMMA is a mobile wallet for payments, savings and, for eligible users, credit, as our earlier launch report explains. Equity Bank Rwanda has not published a loan limit, an interest rate or a start date for borrowing through it.

For investors in Equity Group, which trades on the Nairobi Securities Exchange, the question is whether lending without property security can grow without bad debts rising. It is also a test of whether payment data can open credit to people banks turn away.

What Equity Is Promising

Collateral is an asset, such as land, that a lender can claim if a borrower stops paying. Namara’s idea is that a record of regular payments, kept inside the app, could stand in for it.

He did not say how much a customer’s data would let them borrow. The bank has published no lending terms.

File photo, 2017. A family sells tomatoes, cabbages and carrots at a roadside stall in Bugesera district, Rwanda. (Photo: Dewdrops123, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

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Why Rwanda Is a Test Case

Rwanda’s National Financial Inclusion Roadmap for 2026 to 2030, hosted by the National Bank of Rwanda, the central bank, says only 16% of people with a transactional account have ever accessed credit. The same document says digital loans are already the largest credit category, at 58% in its count.

The roadmap lists “explore the use of alternative data for credit scoring and lending” as an action led by the National Bank of Rwanda, with the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning and other partners. It also tasks the National Bank of Rwanda with enforcing consumer protection law.

What Rwandan Rules Say

Rwanda’s payment law, Law 061/2021 of 14 October 2021, says payment providers may process personal data with the user’s explicit consent, apart from cases such as fraud prevention (Article 54). It exempts banks licensed by the National Bank of Rwanda from the separate payment-services licence (Article 17).

That law and the 2023 payment-services rulebook, Regulation 74/2023 of 18 September 2023, govern wallets and transfers. Neither text mentions loans, overdrafts or lending, so credit through EMMA would fall under banking rules outside those two documents.

What the Numbers Say About Equity

Equity Group said in its half-year results that net loans rose 19% to KSh981 billion (about US$7.6 billion at the 13 November rate of US$0.0077 per Kenyan shilling) in the six months to 30 June 2026. Non-performing loans, meaning loans that have stopped paying, fell to 9.5% of the book from 13.7% a year earlier.

Equity Bank Rwanda earned KSh2.9 billion (about US$22 million) after tax in that half, up 12%, and its 2025 loan book grew 22%. Group-wide, 89.7% of transactions were digital.

Loans with no collateral leave the lender with only its own data and scoring to rely on. A rise in the 9.5% bad-loan ratio would be the first sign that the data is not working, and our half-year profit report shows how much of the book sits outside Kenya.

What It Means for You

For holders of Equity Group shares, collateral-free loans could add interest income to a bank where fees and transaction revenue already make up 44.5% of total income, per its half-year results. They would also expose a book with a 9.5% bad-loan ratio to a new kind of borrower.

For Rwandans abroad who send money home, a wallet that needs only a mobile number and ID could make receiving funds simpler. The launch statements we reviewed do not say if EMMA accepts transfers from abroad.

What Is Not Known

Equity Bank Rwanda has not published a loan ceiling, interest rate, repayment terms or start date for EMMA lending. It has also not said which data would count as collateral, how customers would give consent, or which licence EMMA runs under.

The National Bank of Rwanda has not, in the documents we read, set a rule for scoring borrowers on transaction data. Equity has not named another country for EMMA.

Rio Times calendar data list a National Bank of Rwanda interest-rate decision for 26 November 2026, a date not yet confirmed by the bank. Rates set the cost of any loan.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is EMMA?

EMMA is a mobile wallet from Equity Bank Rwanda for payments, savings and eligible credit. It was unveiled in Kigali on Thursday 5 November 2026.

Can Rwandans already borrow through EMMA?

Equity Bank Rwanda has not published a loan limit, price or start date. It has published no lending terms.

What does collateral-free lending mean?

It means a loan with no asset, such as land, pledged against it. The lender relies on the borrower’s record instead.

Does Rwandan law let lenders use personal data?

Rwanda’s payment law lets payment providers process personal data with the user’s explicit consent, apart from cases such as fraud prevention. It does not mention lending, so credit rules sit elsewhere.

Connected Coverage More Rwanda coverage on The Rio Times

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