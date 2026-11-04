Rush Plays São Paulo Twice in January 2027

BRAZIL · CONCERT GUIDE

Key Facts What is happening Rush plays São Paulo on Sunday, 24 January 2027 and Tuesday, 26 January 2027.

Where and when Allianz Parque, renamed Nubank Parque in 2026; gates open at 4 p.m. (2 p.m. in New York); start time unannounced.

Tickets Eventim, a ticket seller, lists 445 to 1,145 reais (US$81 to US$208) full price; half price from US$41.

Who is who Canadian rock band Rush: Geddy Lee, Alex Lifeson and drummer Anika Nilles on the Fifty Something Tour.

Power Index Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

What it means for you Check the Brazil visa rule, buy only from Eventim and plan a safe ride home.

A reunited Rush brings its Fifty Something Tour to a São Paulo stadium for two nights in January 2027. Eventim sells tickets, and the start time is still to be announced.

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Rush, the Canadian rock band, plays Allianz Parque in São Paulo on Sunday, 24 January 2027 and Tuesday, 26 January 2027. Eventim, the ticketing company named as seller, lists gates opening at 4 p.m. on both days.

The shows belong to the Fifty Something Tour, a reunion run with drummer Anika Nilles, who replaces the late Neil Peart. For a US fan, the trip means a passport, a visa check and a long flight.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Why This Show Matters to US Fans

Rush is a Canadian band whose core members are singer and bassist Geddy Lee and guitarist Alex Lifeson. Drummer Anika Nilles, a German musician who toured with Jeff Beck, joins them on this tour.

The seller lists six Brazilian shows, starting in Curitiba on 22 January and São Paulo on 24 and 26 January. Rio de Janeiro follows on 30 January, Belo Horizonte on 1 February and Brasília on 4 February.

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São Paulo gets two nights, more than any other Brazilian city on the list. Prices are the same in every city, so the choice of city does not change the cost.

The other shows are at Arena da Baixada in Curitiba, the Nilton Santos stadium in Rio and the Mineirão in Belo Horizonte. Brasília is at the Mané Garrincha arena.

The second São Paulo night was added in early March 2026, after the first night sold out. Check the second night first, because current availability is unknown.

Dates and Times

Night one is Sunday, 24 January 2027, and night two is Tuesday, 26 January 2027, both at Allianz Parque. The seller lists gates opening at 4 p.m. on both days.

São Paulo stays on UTC-3 all year, because Brazil dropped daylight saving time in 2019. In January, New York is on UTC-5, so São Paulo is two hours ahead.

So gates at 4 p.m. in São Paulo mean 2 p.m. in New York and 11 a.m. in Los Angeles. The seller says the start time will be confirmed closer to the date.

No opening act has been named in the sources reviewed. Set length and encore plans have not been announced either.

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How to Buy Tickets Safely

Eventim is the official online seller, and the stadium box office also sells tickets at Gate A on Rua Palestra Itália. Its published hours are Tuesday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Those hours date from March 2026, and the box office closes on holidays, match days and other events. Check them before you go.

General sale for the first night opened on Friday, 27 February 2026, and the second night followed on Thursday, 5 March 2026. Both online sales started at 11 a.m. Brasília time.

Full-price tickets, called inteira, start at 445 reais (about US$81) in the upper seats. Standing room on the floor, called Pista, costs 545 reais (about US$99).

Lower-level seats cost 745 reais (about US$136), and Pista Premium costs 1,145 reais (about US$208). Fees at checkout were not visible, so expect the final total to be higher.

Half-price tickets, called meia-entrada, cost 222.50 reais (about US$41) in the upper seats and 272.50 reais (about US$50) on the floor. Brazilian law reserves them for groups such as students and people aged 60 and over, and the gate can ask for proof.

Four VIP packages run from 1,306 reais (about US$238) to 14,005 reais (about US$2,549) at full price. The seller page lists their contents, which include Hot Seat experiences and early entry.

General sale allowed up to six tickets per order, with at most two at half price. Itaú, a large Brazilian bank, ran a presale for its customers with a four-ticket limit.

Conversions use 5.49 reais per US dollar, the Central Bank of Brazil’s PTAX rate for 3 November 2026. A US card may add foreign transaction fees.

Buy only from Eventim or the stadium box office, because resale listings can be fake or overpriced. Save the confirmation and check the date on every ticket, because one seller page showed two different dates for the second night.

Getting to Allianz Parque

The stadium sits in Água Branca, in São Paulo’s West Zone, at Avenida Francisco Matarazzo 1705. Palmeiras football club’s home was renamed Nubank Parque in May 2026 after a public vote, but the seller still lists Allianz Parque.

A stadium show draws a very large crowd, so expect queues at the gates. Arrive early and agree a meeting point with your group.

Public maps show the Palmeiras-Barra Funda station, with Metro and train lines, as the nearest big rail hub. Check the walking route and the station’s night hours before you rely on it.

The State Department advises its own staff against municipal buses because of robbery and assault risks. Visitors should consider ride apps or taxis after dark.

Parking rules and prices for the Rush nights have not been published. If you drive, expect limited spaces and arrive early.

Late January is summer in São Paulo, and heat and evening rain can both occur. Pack light clothes and a rain jacket, and keep a plan for the ride home.

Safety and Costs for Visitors

The State Department lists Brazil at Level 2, Exercise Increased Caution, in an advisory dated 29 May 2025. It cites crime as the main concern, and it does not mention São Paulo by name.

It also warns that foreigners are targeted through dating apps and bars with drugged drinks, especially in Rio de Janeiro. It advises avoiding favelas at any time, including on guided tours.

Keep your phone out of sight on the street, and use a ride app with a pickup point you chose. Carry a copy of your passport and leave the original in the hotel safe.

A valid US passport is required, and the State Department country page lists a visa for US citizens since 10 April 2025. Its update stamp is older, so confirm the e-visa rules before you book.

The ticket is the main known cost, from about US$41 at half price to about US$208 for Pista Premium. No flight or hotel prices for late January 2027 were confirmed.

Add a margin for ride-app fares, meals near the stadium and card fees. Travel insurance that covers medical care is worth checking before any trip abroad.

What It Means for You

For a US fan, this is a chance to see a reunited Rush in a stadium abroad. It also means a visa, a long flight and a late night in a very large city.

Buy only through Eventim or the stadium box office. Look at the listing again closer to the date, because any change of time, opener or date should appear there first.

Book flexible flights and a hotel with free cancellation until the start time is public. Check the State Department advice again shortly before you leave, because advisories can change.

What Is Not Known

The start time, set length and any opening act have not been published. Current ticket availability for both nights is also unknown.

The seller page showed a different date in its header than in its price table for the second night. Confirm 26 January on your ticket before you pay.

Fees at checkout, event-night transport hours and parking prices are unpublished. Whether the stadium name on tickets will read Allianz Parque or Nubank Parque is unclear.

Flight and hotel prices for the weekend were not confirmed. The date of the next State Department update for Brazil is also unknown.

Connected Coverage

Frequently Asked Questions

When is the Rush concert in São Paulo?

Rush plays on Sunday, 24 January 2027 and Tuesday, 26 January 2027 at Allianz Parque. Gates open at 4 p.m., which is 2 p.m. in New York, and the start time is not yet published.

Where can I buy official Rush tickets?

Eventim is the official online seller, and the stadium box office at Gate A also sells tickets. Full price runs 445 to 1,145 reais (about US$81 to US$208); the first night sold out in early 2026, so check live.

How do I get to Allianz Parque?

The stadium is in Água Branca, and public maps show Palmeiras-Barra Funda as the nearest big rail hub. Ride apps and taxis are worth considering after dark.

Do US citizens need a visa for Brazil?

The State Department country page says US citizens need a visa since 10 April 2025, plus a valid passport. That page carries an older update stamp, so confirm the current rule before booking.

Sources: Eventim Brazil, official seller page for Rush (dates, gates, prices, sale dates, limits); US State Department, Brazil travel advisory; US State Department, Brazil entry requirements; Central Bank of Brazil, PTAX exchange rate of 3 November 2026 (all accessed 4 November 2026).