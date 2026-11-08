Puerto Rico Storms Prompt Flood Alerts
PUERTO RICO · WEATHER
Key Facts
- What The National Weather Service, the US federal weather agency, issued flood advisories around San Juan on Saturday, 7 November 2026.
- Warning At 2:46 pm local time it issued a flash flood warning for Bayamón and Toa Alta.
- Rain Between 1 and 2 inches had fallen by mid-afternoon, with 1 to 2 inches more possible.
- Ended By 7:30 pm local time the advisories had expired or been cancelled.
- As of Sunday, 8 November 2026, 08:00 UTC.
Heavy thunderstorms dropped rain on northern Puerto Rico on Saturday afternoon, and forecasters warned drivers to avoid flooded roads.
Heavy thunderstorms triggered a string of flood alerts across northern and eastern Puerto Rico on Saturday, 7 November 2026. The National Weather Service office in San Juan, part of the US federal weather agency, issued a flash flood warning for Bayamón and Toa Alta at 2:46 pm local time.
Puerto Rico is a US territory, and San Juan is a hub for travellers and US businesses. The alerts matter because flooded roads can close routes quickly in the capital region.
What the Forecasters Said
The warning for Bayamón and Toa Alta was due to run until 5:45 pm. It said radar showed thunderstorms producing heavy rain, with 1 to 2 inches already fallen and flash flooding of streams, streets and underpasses ongoing or about to begin.
A separate flood advisory, a lower-level alert for minor flooding, covered Cataño, Corozal, Dorado, Guaynabo, San Juan, Toa Baja and Vega Alta until 4:30 pm. It listed minor flooding in low-lying and poor-drainage areas, and warned that some low-water crossings could become impassable.
Where Else Alerts Were Issued
Advisories also covered Morovis, Vega Baja, Barceloneta, Florida and Manatí on the north coast. In the east, Luquillo, Río Grande, Canóvanas, Carolina, Loíza, Ceiba, Fajardo and Naguabo had advisories during the afternoon.
The last San Juan-area advisory, for Cataño, Dorado and Toa Baja, was due to expire at 7:30 pm. At 7:20 pm the office said the heavy rain had ended and asked people to heed remaining road closures.
What It Means for You
Travellers in the San Juan area should check road conditions before driving after heavy rain. The weather service’s standard advice is to turn around rather than cross flooded roads, because most flood deaths happen in vehicles.
Rain also tests the island’s fragile power system, for which the US Department of Energy has just renewed emergency orders. See our report on the extended grid emergency.
What Is Not Known
The weather service bulletins do not report damage, rescues or injuries. We have not found an official count of flooded roads or homes.
We could not confirm whether more rain is forecast for Sunday, 8 November. Check the San Juan forecast office for the latest outlook.
More: Puerto Rico news in English, every day from The Rio Times.
Frequently Asked Questions
Was there a flash flood warning in Puerto Rico on 7 November 2026?
The National Weather Service in San Juan issued a flash flood warning for Bayamón and Toa Alta at 2:46 pm local time on 7 November 2026. It was due to run until 5:45 pm.
What is the difference between a flood advisory and a flash flood warning?
An advisory signals minor flooding that can still cause trouble. A warning means flooding is happening or about to start and is more dangerous.
Which Puerto Rico towns had flood advisories?
They included San Juan, Guaynabo, Toa Baja, Dorado, Cataño, Corozal, Vega Alta and Manatí. Several eastern towns, including Carolina and Fajardo, also had advisories.
Sources: National Weather Service San Juan, flood advisories and flash flood warning for Puerto Rico, bulletins of 7 November 2026 (weather.gov/sju), read 8 November 2026.
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. How we use AI · Report an error