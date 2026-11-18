The Sauce lagoon in the San Martín region, a tourist destination near the district. Photo: Pitxiquin, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

PERU · SOCIETY

Residents and drivers in Sauce, a tourist district in Peru’s San Martín region, began a 48-hour strike on Tuesday 17 November 2026 and blocked the Fernando Belaúnde Terry highway. Panamericana, a Lima television network, reported that they piled earth at the entrance to Cabo Leveau, leaving long queues of vehicles on both sides.

The protesters demand that the Ministry of Economy and Finance guarantee money so that work on the bridge and road to Sauce continues through 2027. The strike is due to continue on Wednesday 18 November.

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Key Facts What Residents and drivers in Sauce began a 48-hour strike on Tuesday 17 November 2026.

Where They blocked the Fernando Belaúnde Terry highway at the Cabo Leveau entrance, San Martín region.

Demand They want the economy ministry to guarantee 2027 funding for the Sauce bridge and road.

Power Index Peru ranks 5th of 14 in Peru ranks 5th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 53.9 points (November 2026 edition).

As of 18 November 2026, 07:30 GMT

A highway blockade in Peru’s San Martín region is the latest sign of a funding dispute over a bridge and road project.

What the Protesters Say

Protesters say physical progress is below 30% although several years have passed since the project began, Panamericana reported. They also blame the regional government, led by Walter Grundel Jiménez, for delays and for a slow tender process.

Panamericana’s report carried no reply from the regional government or the ministry. Its account is the only report of the strike we could confirm, so the details here are attributed to it.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Peru ranks 5th of 14 with 53.9 points. Strongest pillar: military means (71); weakest: future resources (37). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

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A Funding Dispute With a History

A year earlier, on 15 November 2025, the region’s infrastructure manager, Fidel Calle Santisteban, told Andina, Peru’s state news agency, that the bridge and road contract is worth S/218 million (about US$64 million at S/3.41 per US$1). He said the regional government had asked the Ministry of Transport and Communications since February 2025 for more than S/50 million (about US$14.7 million) to cover pending payments.

He added that the economy ministry had said in September and October 2025 that it could assign only S/35 million (about US$10.3 million), which Andina described as insufficient. Those are the latest official funding figures we found.

Boats moored at the Sauce lagoon in the San Martín region. Photo: Pitxiquin, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

What It Means for You

The blockade delays passengers and truckers who use the highway to reach Sauce and other towns, Panamericana reported. Visitors heading to the district face disruption while the strike lasts.

What Is Not Known

It is not known whether the strike will end after 48 hours or whether the ministry will respond. Current official figures on the works and the 2027 funding decision are also missing.

What to Watch Next

The first checkpoint is the end of the 48-hour strike on Wednesday 18 November, according to the protesters. The second, a ministry decision on 2027 funding, has no confirmed date.

More: Peru Congress Sets Budget Vote for Nov 20 and The Rio Times Latin America Power Map.

More: Peru news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are Sauce residents on strike?

Residents and drivers want the economy ministry to guarantee 2027 money for the Sauce bridge and road. They say the works are under 30% complete.

Where is the blockade?

Protesters blocked the Fernando Belaúnde Terry highway at the Cabo Leveau entrance in Peru’s San Martín region on 17 November 2026, Panamericana reported.

Sources: Panamericana, Nacionales, 17 November 2026; Andina, San Martín, 15 November 2025.