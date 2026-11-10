Peru Readies Radiation Checks for Pope Visit

PERU · SECURITY

Key Facts —Who. Peru’s nuclear energy institute (IPEN) and the national police. Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Latin America story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. —What. Police training and equipment for radiation detection and monitoring. —When. Pope Leo arrives Wednesday 11 November at 5:30 p.m. local time. —Where. Callao naval air base, then Lima, Chiclayo, Cusco and Pucallpa. —Power Index. Peru ranks 5th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 53.9 points (November 2026 edition).

As of 10 November 2026, 23:00 GMT.

Peru is preparing for more than crowds and traffic during the pope’s visit. Its nuclear institute is teaching police to detect radioactive material at big public events.

Peru’s nuclear energy institute, IPEN, is working with the national police to strengthen radiation detection and response for Pope Leo XIV’s visit, which begins on Wednesday 11 November 2026. The pope is due at the Callao naval air base at 5:30 p.m. local time (22:30 GMT), according to the Holy See’s programme.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Peru ranks 5th of 14 with 53.9 points. Strongest pillar: military means (71); weakest: future resources (37). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The programme runs from 11 to 16 November and names Lima, Chiclayo, Cusco and Pucallpa among its stops. For US readers, it is the first time the American-born pope visits Peru as pope.

In plain English: IPEN is the Peruvian Nuclear Energy Institute, the state body that handles radioactive material. The PNP is the Peruvian National Police, and the Holy See is the Vatican’s government.

What the Training Covers

On 22 October IPEN opened a workshop called “Nuclear Security at Large Public Events” for police officers from Lima and several regions. It covered detecting radioactive material, radiation monitoring and field response protocols.

The plan includes technological equipment and radiation monitoring at events on the pope’s agenda. Officers from Lima and several regions took part in the sessions.

Lima’s legislative palace in a file photo, one of the capital’s landmarks along the pope’s Peruvian programme.

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Why Radiation Checks at a Papal Visit

Large crowds make any radiological incident serious, so agencies in many countries screen for radiation as a precaution. Road closures in Lima, a separate security measure, are covered in our report on the arrival.

What It Means for You

Travellers and pilgrims should expect bag checks, closed roads and queues around papal events. Allow extra time and follow police instructions.

What Is Not Known

IPEN and the police have not said which venues will be screened or on which days. They have also not said how many specialists will be deployed.

Related reading: Lima closes roads for Pope Leo’s arrival. More coverage is on our Peru news page.

Frequently Asked Questions

When does Pope Leo arrive in Peru?

The Holy See’s programme sets his arrival for Wednesday 11 November 2026 at 5:30 p.m. local time, at the Callao naval air base.

What is IPEN doing for the visit?

It is working with the national police to strengthen radiation detection and response, including a training workshop held on 22 October.

How long does the visit last?

The programme runs from 11 to 16 November 2026.

What is IPEN?

IPEN is Peru’s nuclear energy institute, the state agency that handles radioactive materials.

Sources: Holy See, programme of the apostolic journey · Peruvian Nuclear Energy Institute (IPEN).