Peru Police Stop Tanker Tapping Pipeline
PERU · ENERGY
Key Facts
—Who. Peru’s state oil company Petroperú and the national police.
—What. A tanker truck was intercepted while drawing crude through a hidden connection.
—Where. Kilometre 839+820 of the North Peruvian Pipeline, Sechura province, Piura region.
—Count. Petroperú counts 13 attacks since June in the Sechura and Olmos areas.
—Power Index. Peru ranks 5th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 53.9 points (November 2026 edition).
As of 10 November 2026, 23:00 GMT.
Peruvian police intercepted a tanker truck connected to the country’s main crude pipeline, Petroperú says. The state oil company counts it as the 13th attack since June.
Peruvian police intercepted a tanker truck that was siphoning crude oil from the North Peruvian Pipeline in Sechura province, Piura region, Petroperú said on Sunday 8 November 2026. The company says its monitoring system flagged an anomaly, and two inspection teams went to the site with police.
They found the truck connected to the pipe through a newly discovered clandestine tap at kilometre 839+820. Petroperú says this is the 13th attack identified since June in the Sechura and Olmos areas.
What Petroperú Says Happened
The company says it activated its emergency response plan and sent specialist staff, tools and first-response equipment. It is coordinating legal action with the national police.
Petroperú praised the police intervention and said it hopes the case will identify and dismantle the criminal group behind the theft and the environmental damage. It will also report the incident to the oversight bodies.
Why It Matters Beyond Piura
Every illegal tap can damage the environment and force crews to stop and repair the line. Petroperú has reported a steady run of taps in the same area since June.
What It Means for You
Fuel buyers and investors in Peru should watch whether thefts disrupt supply or raise costs. Travellers to northern Peru are not directly affected.
What Is Not Known
Petroperú has not said how much crude was taken or how large any spill was. It is also not known whether prosecutors have filed charges against the driver.
Related reading: Peru’s Petroperú nine-month profit. More coverage is on our Peru news page.
Frequently Asked Questions
What happened on the North Peruvian Pipeline?
Police intercepted a tanker truck drawing crude through a hidden tap at kilometre 839+820 in Sechura, Petroperú said on 8 November 2026.
How many attacks has Petroperú counted?
It counts 13 attacks since June in the Sechura and Olmos areas, including this one.
Has anyone been charged?
Police stopped the driver. We have seen no charges announced.
Who owns the pipeline?
Petroperú, Peru’s state-owned oil company, operates the North Peruvian Pipeline.
Sources: Petroperú, press release of 8 November 2026.
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error