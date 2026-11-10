Peru Police Stop Tanker Tapping Pipeline

PERU · ENERGY

Key Facts —Who. Peru’s state oil company Petroperú and the national police. Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Energy story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. —What. A tanker truck was intercepted while drawing crude through a hidden connection. —Where. Kilometre 839+820 of the North Peruvian Pipeline, Sechura province, Piura region. —Count. Petroperú counts 13 attacks since June in the Sechura and Olmos areas. —Power Index. Peru ranks 5th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 53.9 points (November 2026 edition).

As of 10 November 2026, 23:00 GMT.

Peruvian police intercepted a tanker truck connected to the country’s main crude pipeline, Petroperú says. The state oil company counts it as the 13th attack since June.

Peruvian police intercepted a tanker truck that was siphoning crude oil from the North Peruvian Pipeline in Sechura province, Piura region, Petroperú said on Sunday 8 November 2026. The company says its monitoring system flagged an anomaly, and two inspection teams went to the site with police.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Peru ranks 5th of 14 with 53.9 points. Strongest pillar: military means (71); weakest: future resources (37). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

They found the truck connected to the pipe through a newly discovered clandestine tap at kilometre 839+820. Petroperú says this is the 13th attack identified since June in the Sechura and Olmos areas.

In plain English: Petroperú is Peru’s state-owned oil company. A “clandestine connection” is an illegal tap drilled into the pipe to steal crude.

What Petroperú Says Happened

The company says it activated its emergency response plan and sent specialist staff, tools and first-response equipment. It is coordinating legal action with the national police.

Petroperú praised the police intervention and said it hopes the case will identify and dismantle the criminal group behind the theft and the environmental damage. It will also report the incident to the oversight bodies.

The Port of Callao, Peru’s main seaport, in a file photo.

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Why It Matters Beyond Piura

Every illegal tap can damage the environment and force crews to stop and repair the line. Petroperú has reported a steady run of taps in the same area since June.

What It Means for You

Fuel buyers and investors in Peru should watch whether thefts disrupt supply or raise costs. Travellers to northern Peru are not directly affected.

What Is Not Known

Petroperú has not said how much crude was taken or how large any spill was. It is also not known whether prosecutors have filed charges against the driver.

Related reading: Peru’s Petroperú nine-month profit. More coverage is on our Peru news page.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened on the North Peruvian Pipeline?

Police intercepted a tanker truck drawing crude through a hidden tap at kilometre 839+820 in Sechura, Petroperú said on 8 November 2026.

How many attacks has Petroperú counted?

It counts 13 attacks since June in the Sechura and Olmos areas, including this one.

Has anyone been charged?

Police stopped the driver. We have seen no charges announced.

Who owns the pipeline?

Petroperú, Peru’s state-owned oil company, operates the North Peruvian Pipeline.

Sources: Petroperú, press release of 8 November 2026.