Peru Court Bars Mayors’ Backdoor Re-Election
PERU · ELECTIONS
Peru’s top electoral court has ruled that a former mayor who ran as first councillor (the top council seat on a party’s list) cannot take the mayor’s job again. The National Jury of Elections (JNE), the body that proclaims election winners, said on 6 November 2026 that such candidates will not be proclaimed.
The best-known case is Rafael López Aliaga, Lima’s ex-mayor, who ran as first councillor on his party’s list. The JNE’s president, Roberto Burneo, defended the ruling on Tuesday, 10 November.
Key Facts
- What Peru’s electoral court bars ex-mayors who ran as first councillor from taking the mayor’s seat.
- Scope Six local councils must be corrected after a first review of 427 proclamations.
- Lima The ruling could bar Rafael López Aliaga, Lima’s ex-mayor; the capital’s proclamation is pending.
- Next in line The next eligible councillor on the same party list is proclaimed instead.
- Prediction markets Polymarket gives López Aliaga about 11% to be Lima’s next mayor (10 November, 12:29 p.m. ET).
Peru’s electoral court says a councillor ticket cannot be used to win back the mayor’s office.
What the Court Decided
The ruling is Resolution 4557-2026-JNE, dated Monday, 2 November. LP Derecho, a Peruvian legal news site, hosts the copy of the text linked here.
It rests on Article 194 of Peru’s Constitution, which says mayors cannot be re-elected immediately. Peruvians vote for closed party lists (fixed rankings of candidates), so the first councillor normally steps in when the mayoral candidate drops out, and the court says an ex-mayor cannot use that route.
The court still lets ex-mayors run as councillors. Yessica Clavijo, the JNE’s secretary general, said such a person “no será proclamado ni recibirá las credenciales”, Andina, the state news agency, reported on 6 November.
How Far the Ruling Reaches
The JNE reviewed 427 local proclamations and ordered six councils corrected, Andina reported on 6 November. Six corrections in 427 proclamations is a small share of the first batch.
In each, the next eligible councillor on the list is proclaimed mayor. Caretas, a Peruvian news magazine, reported on 7 November that a second batch of more than 600 cases is being prepared, out of about 1,900 proclamations.
What Burneo Said
El Comercio, a Lima daily, reported on 10 November that Burneo told journalists: “Nunca íbamos a avalar una reelección encubierta”, meaning the court would never endorse a covert re-election. He said no route, including the councillor slot or succession, can lead to an immediate second term.
The Lima Question
Luis Rubio, the mayoral candidate of the conservative Renovación Popular party, withdrew, leaving López Aliaga as first councillor, Caretas reported. The local panel for Lima’s centre makes the final proclamation, and Caretas and El Comercio report that Jeanette Alonzo, second on the list, would then take the job.
The JNE has not announced that outcome. See our earlier report on the credential dispute, the vote count in Lima and our coverage of his lead claim; more is on our Peru hub.
What Prediction Markets Say
On Polymarket, an online market where users bet real money on outcomes, López Aliaga trades at about 11% to be Lima’s next mayor, as of 12:29 p.m. ET on Tuesday, 10 November. Two other candidates, Francis Allison and Carlos Bruce, trade at 1.1% each, in a market with about US$797,000 traded.
Prices on Polymarket are real-money bets. These prices are bets, not polls or official results.
Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.
What Is Not Known
The date and wording of Lima’s proclamation are not confirmed. We also do not know whether López Aliaga or his party will challenge the rule, although Andina noted that JNE rulings are final and not open to appeal.
What It Means for Readers
Residents and firms dealing with Lima’s city hall may face a different mayor than the ex-mayor on the list. Watch the proclamation date.
Frequently Asked Questions
What did Peru’s electoral court decide?
Former mayors who ran as first councillor cannot be proclaimed mayor for the next term. The next eligible councillor on the list takes the job instead.
Does the ruling cover Lima?
It sets the rule for all councils. Lima’s final proclamation is still pending, and the JNE has not named a new mayor for the capital.
Can ex-mayors still run as councillors?
Yes. Running as councillor stays allowed, but it cannot lead to the mayor’s office.
Sources: National Jury of Elections (JNE), Resolution 4557-2026-JNE, 2 November 2026 (copy of the official document); Andina, 6 November 2026; Caretas, 7 November 2026; El Comercio, 10 November 2026; Polymarket, 10 November 2026.
In depth
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error