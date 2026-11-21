PERU · EXPAT RULES

Peru’s migration authority said on Saturday 31 October 2026 that 60 of the 254 hotels and other lodgings it inspected failed to register their foreign guests, and that they face fines. The same rule covers anyone who rents a house, flat or room to a foreigner, including through platforms such as Airbnb.

That reaches a US traveller at a hotel desk, a remote worker renting a room for a month and a retiree signing a lease. Migraciones, the Superintendencia Nacional de Migraciones and part of Peru’s Interior Ministry, puts the duty on the host, in a wider tightening of rules for foreigners covered in our Peru news.

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Key Facts Who Migraciones, Peru’s migration authority, checks that hotels log their foreign guests.

Fine 1 to 2 UIT (Peru’s tax unit, S/5,500 in 2026), about US$1,592 to US$3,185.

Scope Hotels, hostels, rented homes, rooms and Airbnb-type platforms must register foreigners, a duty in force since 10 December 2024.

As of 21 November 2026, 12:00 GMT

Power Index Peru ranks 5th of 14 in Peru ranks 5th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 53.9 points (November 2026 edition).

Peru’s registry rule for foreign guests has been in force for almost two years. The 2026 inspections show it is now being enforced, though Migraciones has not said how many fines it has imposed.

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The duty comes from Supreme Decree 011-2024-IN, a government regulation announced by Migraciones on 23 October 2024 and applied since 10 December 2024. Migraciones says its aim is “contribuir a la seguridad interna y al orden público” (to help internal security and public order), and on 13 October 2026 its head, Luis Yunis Herrera, called compliance “fundamental” for migration control and national security.

The checks give a sense of scale: 35 of 344 foreigners checked in the sweep Migraciones reported on 31 October, about 10%, had irregular status, and 9 of 128 checked at La Hermelinda market in Trujillo on 11 November, about 7%. Migraciones’ notes name no exemption for small landlords.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Peru ranks 5th of 14 with 53.9 points. Strongest pillar: military means (71); weakest: future resources (37). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

File photo, May 2024. A departure corridor at Jorge Chávez International Airport, Lima. Photo: Vmzp85, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons.

RT Ask Rio Times Straight answers about living in Peru, from our reporting. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesCost of living, safety, visas in Peru › RT Ask Rio Times Straight answers about living in Peru, from our reporting. × Cost of living Is it safe? Visas Neighborhoods Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →

On 31 October, Migraciones reported that, under the Comando Unificado (the government’s joint security strategy), it had inspected 254 lodging establishments in 17 regions. It says the 60 hotels it found in breach “se exponen” (are exposed) to fines under the administrative procedure, not that they have been fined.

The Interior Ministry and Migraciones had urged hotels and landlords to comply on 13 October, and Yunis said an “orientation stage” helps avoid later sanctions. On 4 November Migraciones trained 35 hotel representatives in Trujillo, with the La Libertad regional government and the hotel guild Ahora Trujillo, on the registry and the sanction procedure.

Hosts must ask for the passport or other identity document before the stay and enter full name, nationality, date of birth, sex, document number, date of entry and probable date of departure. Migraciones calls the provider’s registration on its platform “100% virtual y gratuito” (100% online and free), and its notes describe fines on the establishment, not on the guest.

For a foreigner the mechanism is indirect, because the fine lands on the establishment, which now has a reason to insist on the document. Migraciones’ note of 31 October 2026 sets it at 1 to 2 UIT, and with the 2026 UIT at S/5,500 under Supreme Decree 301-2025-EF that is S/5,500 to S/11,000 (about US$1,592 to US$3,185 at S/3.454 per dollar).

Freddy Gamarra Elías, general manager of Ahora Perú, a hotel-and-restaurant association, said on 28 October 2024 that the rule “será ineficiente” (would be inefficient). His reason was that foreigners are already registered in formal establishments, and “los delincuentes no se hospedan en un establecimiento formal” (criminals do not stay in formal establishments).

Luis Francisco, a real-estate lawyer at the firm Miranda & Amado, said in October 2024 that the rule would be a dead letter with landlords. He asked how Migraciones would enforce it on private landlords, and Migraciones has not said how it will check them.

Migraciones has not said when the 60 cases will be decided. The Trujillo check on 11 November, reported on 13 November, found 125 Venezuelans and 3 Colombians among the 128, and of the 9 irregular, 7 are reported to have entered without passing a border control and 2 overstayed.

A foreigner holding residence who needs a new document with an updated address applies through the Migraciones digital agency, which accepts a copy of the property title or rental contract as proof of address. Our guides to Peru Residency Visas for Expats and retiring in Peru cover the residence side, and the Trujillo check follows an earlier raid in the city in early October 2026.

Our separate report covers the penalties for returning after an expulsion. This report is journalism, not legal advice.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Does a guest face a penalty if the host skips registration?

Migraciones’ notes describe fines on the establishment and name no penalty for the guest. The duty to ask for the document falls on the host.

Does the rule cover Airbnb and private rentals?

Yes, Migraciones’ page names rented houses, flats and rooms and platforms such as Airbnb. How it will check private landlords has not been said.

Has any hotel actually been fined?

Migraciones says the hotels found in breach face fines, not that fines were imposed. It has not said when the cases will be decided.

Sources: Migraciones, registry of foreign guests; press note on the 60 hotels (31 October 2026); Trujillo training (4 November 2026); La Hermelinda check (13 November 2026); decree announcement (23 October 2024); address update procedure; Ministry of Economy and Finance, Supreme Decree 301-2025-EF.