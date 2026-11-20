Peru is courting Tokyo for minerals, energy and disaster preparedness at a moment when it is also seeking cash from Beijing and Seoul.

Diplomacy: Peru

Peru’s President Keiko Fujimori was received by Japan’s Emperor Naruhito at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on Friday 20 November 2026. The same day she met Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi to push for more Japanese investment in Peru, especially in mining and critical minerals.

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The visit closes an Asian tour that began at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen, China. Peru’s presidency said the audience with the emperor was one of the central moments of the trip.

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Key Facts Who. President Keiko Fujimori of Peru, Emperor Naruhito and Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi of Japan.

What. An imperial audience and a summit marking ten years of the Peru-Japan strategic partnership.

Ask. Fujimori proposed wider Japanese investment and a critical minerals partnership with Peru.

Power Index. Peru ranks 5th of 14 in Peru ranks 5th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 53.9 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 20 November 2026, 14:30 GMT

Peru is courting Tokyo for minerals, energy and disaster preparedness at a moment when it is also seeking cash from Beijing and Seoul.

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At the Imperial Palace, Fujimori thanked the emperor for Japan’s help in preparing Peru for El Niño, the recurring warming of Pacific waters that brings floods and landslides to Peru’s coast. She also thanked Japanese researchers for their work on the Nasca Lines, the ancient desert figures in southern Peru.

She wrote afterwards on social media that it was an honour to speak with the emperor and a very special meeting. The presidency also said she praised the contribution of the Nikkei community, people of Japanese descent, to Peru’s development.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Peru ranks 5th of 14 with 53.9 points. Strongest pillar: military means (71); weakest: future resources (37). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Fujimori recalled that Peru became the first Latin American country to establish diplomatic relations with Japan, in 1873. She also recalled the arrival at Callao, Lima’s port, in 1899 of the ship Sakura Maru, which carried the first Japanese immigrants to Peru.

Tokyo’s skyline seen from the Ueno district. (File photo)

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Her meeting with Takaichi took place at the prime minister’s office and marked the tenth anniversary of the Peru-Japan Strategic Partnership. Takaichi is the first woman to head Japan’s government, Peru’s presidency noted.

Both governments reaffirmed what Peru’s presidency described as shared values: democracy, the rule of law and respect for international law. Peru’s account says the two leaders agreed to strengthen the partnership, but it lists no new agreements or sums.

Fujimori told Takaichi that Japanese investment has helped Peru in mining, manufacturing and water infrastructure. She proposed widening it to infrastructure, transport and logistics, and promised equal treatment and legal security for investors.

She also proposed a partnership on critical minerals, the metals used in batteries, electronics and clean energy. That would cover exploration, processing and adding value inside Peru rather than only exporting raw ore.

Other proposals were closer cooperation on green hydrogen and natural gas, and the use of satellite data to manage disasters. The disaster item links directly to El Niño.

Peru’s search for support is not limited to Tokyo. Before the APEC summit, on Tuesday 17 November, Fujimori announced that China would give US$22.5 million for El Niño.

Keiko Fujimori during her inauguration in Congress in Lima on 28 July 2026. (File photo) Photo: Government of the United States, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

For US readers, the main interest is the minerals track. Peru is a major copper producer, and a Japanese partnership would add another investor and buyer for those metals.

The record so far is a set of proposals, not signed deals. Peru’s account does not say whether Japan agreed to any of Fujimori’s requests, and no follow-up meeting or signing date has been published.

The trip also began under domestic scrutiny, because Peru’s Senate had to approve the travel and it overlapped with the visit of Pope Leo XIV to Peru. Luis Galarreta, the head of Peru’s cabinet, defended the journey as essential because of El Niño.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why does the Peru-Japan relationship matter?

Japan has long been an investor in Peruvian mining and infrastructure, and Peru is seeking more. The emperor’s audience signals how much weight both sides give the tie.

What is the Nikkei community?

Nikkei are people of Japanese descent who settled in Peru from the late nineteenth century. Fujimori credited them with helping the country’s development.

Were any agreements signed?

Peru’s account of the visit lists proposals and shared goals, not signed deals. Any follow-up would be announced by the two governments.

Sources: Presidency of Peru (gob.pe/presidencia), statements of 20 November 2026; Peru’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (gob.pe/rree); Andina, Peru’s state news agency (andina.pe).

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error