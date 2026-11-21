In only its second World Cup, Morocco has gone from fifth place to playing for the title.

Sport: Morocco

Morocco’s national amputee football team came from behind to beat Brazil 2-1 on Friday 20 November 2026 and reach the Amputee World Cup final for the first time. The semi-final was played in San Juan de los Lagos, a town in Mexico’s Jalisco state, where the tournament is being held.

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Brazil scored first, and Morocco answered with two goals to win the match. The final is on Sunday 22 November against Ghana, which beat Türkiye on penalties in the other semi-final.

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Key Facts Who. Morocco’s national amputee football team, which beat Brazil after trailing.

What. Morocco won the Amputee World Cup semi-final 2-1 and reached its first final.

Where. San Juan de los Lagos, in Mexico’s Jalisco state.

When. Semi-final on Friday 20 November; final against Ghana on Sunday 22 November.

As of. 21 November 2026, 12:00 GMT.

In only its second World Cup, Morocco has gone from fifth place to playing for the title.

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Morocco made its World Cup debut in Türkiye in 2022 and finished fifth, its best result until this week. Türkiye, the host that year, went on to win the title and arrives in Mexico as the defending champion.

That debut included a quarter-final defeat by the hosts in Istanbul and ended in fifth place. Türkiye then beat Angola in the final.

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Neither Morocco nor Ghana has ever won the world title, so Sunday will crown a first-time champion. Türkiye won its first title in 2022, on home soil.

Morocco’s run has been consistent, with nine points from three group games and a win in every knockout round. Across its six matches it has scored 18 goals and conceded five.

Morocco won all three group matches, including one against the United States, and finished top of Group E. It then beat Italy 4-1 on Wednesday 18 November in the round of 16, the last-16 stage. On Thursday 19 November Morocco met Angola in the quarter-final and won 4-1, after the sides were level at 1-1 at the end of normal time.

Three goals in extra time settled it. For readers in the United States, the American team was in Morocco’s group and lost to it.

Ghana, another African side, then beat the United States 3-1 in the round of 16. Amputee football is played seven a side, with six outfield players and a goalkeeper.

Outfield players have a leg amputation and play on crutches, while goalkeepers have lost an arm.

Casablanca, Morocco. (File photo, not from the tournament) photo. Casablanca at sunrise, with the minaret of the Hassan II Mosque on the coast. Most of the 500 Global companies have their head offices in this region.

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The sport is run by the World Amputee Football Federation (WAFF), which organises the World Cup. Its rules allow only leg amputees to play outfield and require goalkeepers to be single-arm amputees.

Ghana had reached its first semi-final with a 2-0 win over Egypt on Thursday 19 November, with Mohammed Mubarik scoring both goals. It then beat Türkiye, the defending champion, 4-3 on penalties after a 1-1 draw, and so reaches its first final.

Both the semi-final and the final are scheduled for the San Martín Stadium in San Juan de los Lagos. Morocco plays for the title at the same ground, two days after beating Brazil.

Morocco and Ghana meet in the final on Sunday 22 November, and the kick-off time has not been confirmed. It is a first final for both nations.

Whatever happens in the final, Morocco will finish no lower than second, the best place it has ever reached in two World Cups. A win would make it world champion at only its second attempt.

Morocco’s men’s team and Brazil also met this year, in a

1-1 draw at the men’s World Cup in New Jersey on 13 June 2026. That was a different sport and a different tournament, so the two results are not comparable.

Football’s biggest stage is also coming to Morocco, which will

co-host the men’s 2030 World Cup with Spain and Portugal after FIFA, football’s world governing body, confirmed the hosts in December 2024. For background on the country, see Morocco Explained.

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Frequently Asked Questions

How did Morocco reach the final?

It won every match it played, ending with the semi-final against Brazil after falling behind. It had topped its group and won two knockout rounds before that.

Has Morocco reached a World Cup final before?

No, this is its first final in the sport. Until this week its best result was fifth place at its debut.

When is the final?

It is on Sunday against Ghana, at the same venue as the semi-final. The kick-off time has not been confirmed.

Sources: World Amputee Football Federation (rules and tournament); WAFF Amputee World Cup match results, 18–21 November 2026; FIFA (2030 hosts confirmed, December 2024).

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This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error