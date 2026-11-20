The SBS, which supervises Peru’s banks, says it was surprised by a raid on its headquarters.

Corruption: Peru

Peruvian prosecutors raided the headquarters of the country’s banking and pensions regulator, the SBS, at about 5:30 a.m. on Friday 20 November 2026. Officers also searched the offices of Sucamec, the agency that licenses private security firms and weapons, as part of a case called Los Herméticos del Caudal.

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In all, prosecutors searched 15 properties, according to the Public Prosecutor’s Office, the state body that brings criminal cases. The inquiry asks whether state officials favoured two cash-transport companies, Hermes and Prosegur.

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Key Facts Who. Peru’s SBS financial regulator, the Sucamec security agency and cash-transport firms Hermes and Prosegur.

What. Raids on 15 properties under a court order, in a suspected conflict-of-interest case.

Claim. Prosecutors allege a group kept the armoured cash-transport market closed to rivals since 2017.

Power Index. Peru ranks 5th of 14 in Peru ranks 5th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 53.9 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 20 November 2026, 14:30 GMT

The SBS, which supervises Peru’s banks, says it was surprised by a raid on its headquarters.

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The SBS, short for Superintendencia de Banca, Seguros y AFP, supervises banks, insurers and private pension funds in Peru. Sucamec, the Superintendencia Nacional de Control de Servicios de Seguridad, Armas, Municiones y Explosivos de Uso Civil, licenses private security companies and controls civilian weapons.

The raids were carried out under a judicial order for searches with a view to seizure and, where needed, detention. The order covers the tax addresses of the SBS, Sucamec, Hermes Transportes Blindados, the security company Prosegur, the private-security association ASEPRI-Perú and a political analysis group called Cincuentamasuno.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Peru ranks 5th of 14 with 53.9 points. Strongest pillar: military means (71); weakest: future resources (37). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Of these, two are buildings linked to the SBS and one is a Sucamec site. Four are premises of cash-transport companies, and eight are private homes, while eight people are under investigation.

The Palace of Justice in Lima. The raids were authorised by a judicial order. (File photo)

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The offence under investigation is “negociación incompatible”, a crime against public administration in which an official uses a post to benefit a private interest. Prosecutors’ working theory is that an organisation, active since 2017, coordinated acts to keep the market for transporting valuables exclusive and to stop new competitors from entering.

In that theory, officials at the SBS and Sucamec favoured Hermes and Prosegur, two companies that move cash in armoured vehicles. The case sits with the First Corporate Provincial Prosecutor’s Office for Corruption of Officials in Lima, working with the police anti-corruption directorate.

The case is known as Los Herméticos del Caudal, a phrase built on “caudales”, the Spanish word for cash and valuables in transit. It grew out of the account of a protected witness, meaning one whose identity is kept secret, which was reported earlier.

The SBS rejects the premise. Its lawyer, Joseph Campos, said the agency was notified of an alleged incompatible negotiation over facts that, in his words, do not justify an intervention of this kind.

Campos also noted that two days earlier the Attorney General’s office (Fiscalía de la Nación) had formally archived a complaint against the SBS and its Financial Intelligence Unit, the body that tracks suspicious money flows. He called the timing a coincidence “we hope”, and said the agency was surprised.

The Palace of Justice in Lima, seat of Peru’s judiciary. (File photo)

The SBS supervises Peru’s banks and pension funds, so a raid on its offices draws attention from investors in the country’s financial sector. The inquiry so far concerns cash-transport licensing, not any bank.

The claims remain allegations. Authorities were still searching the premises, and no final tally of seized material had been released.

What is not yet known is who the eight investigated people are, whether any are current SBS or Sucamec staff, and what the protected witness gave prosecutors. The SBS and the companies have the right to reply as the case moves on.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is “negociación incompatible”?

It is a crime against public administration under Peruvian law. It covers officials who use their position to favour a private interest.

Is anyone under arrest?

No arrests had been reported when this article was published. Eight people are under investigation and are presumed innocent.

Why do the raids matter to investors?

The SBS regulates banks, insurers and pension funds, so any inquiry touching it draws attention. The case, so far, concerns cash-transport licensing rather than any bank.

Sources: Public Prosecutor’s Office of Peru (gob.pe/mpfn), statements of 20 November 2026; SBS (sbs.gob.pe); Sucamec (gob.pe/sucamec).

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error