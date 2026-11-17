Peru’s Congress said on Friday 13 November 2026 that it will cut its own 2027 budget by almost S/450 million (about US$132 million). Congress president and Senate head Miguel Ángel Torres Morales announced the decision after the Comisión Directiva approved it unanimously.

The move comes as Peru’s new two-chamber Congress, a Senate and a Chamber of Deputies, debates the national 2027 budget this week. For foreign investors, it signals spending restraint in a country where public finances are watched closely.

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Key Facts Cut. Peru’s Congress will trim its own 2027 budget by almost S/450 million (about US$132 million).

Who. The Comisión Directiva, the joint leadership board of both chambers, approved it unanimously.

Next. The full 2027 national budget goes to a floor vote on Friday 20 November.

Power Index Peru ranks 5th of 14 in Peru ranks 5th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 53.9 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. Monday 16 November 2026, 9:30 p.m. ET.

Peru’s legislature says it will spend less next year than planned. The national budget vote is due this week.

Big Picture

Peru’s new Congress has two chambers. Its new leadership boards, the Senate led by Torres Morales and the Chamber of Deputies led by Oscar Reto, now run the institution together through the Comisión Directiva.

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On 13 November 2026 Torres Morales said the two boards had agreed to keep the saving for next year’s budget. He thanked Reto for his willingness to reach consensus, according to Congress’s own press office.

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What We Know

Congress’s press office reported on Friday 13 November 2026 that the Comisión Directiva approved the cut by unanimous vote. The figure is “almost” S/450 million, converted at S/3.413 per US dollar, the close of Peru’s central bank (BCRP) on 10 November.

Torres Morales said the board has also returned more than 300 million soles (about US$88 million; the release does not name the currency) to the national treasury during its current term. He said such money could go to priorities such as fighting crime and responding to El Niño, a Pacific weather pattern that brings floods to Peru.

Separately, the Comisión Bicameral de Presupuesto, the joint committee of both chambers that reviews the budget, approved the national 2027 budget on Thursday 5 November 2026 by 29 votes to 1, with 4 abstentions. The total is S/266.5 billion (about US$78 billion) for national, regional and local governments.

Why it matters: Congress says the cut will stay in next year’s budget. The saving is small against the national total, about 0.2%, and does not by itself change Peru’s fiscal path.

What to Watch

The Pleno, the full session of Congress, begins debating the 2027 budget on Tuesday 17 November 2026. The Congress press office schedules the floor debate for Thursday 19 November and the votes on the budget, borrowing and financial balance bills for Friday 20 November.

The second checkpoint is whether each chamber confirms the cut. The Congress release does not say whether further votes are needed, so that date is not confirmed.

What Is Not Known

Congress has not published, in the material we could read, the size of its full 2027 budget or the baseline the S/450 million is measured against. It is also unclear whether the money will actually be sent to the Executive for El Niño or security spending.

We could not verify the BCRP exchange rate for Monday 16 November, so the US$ figures use the 10 November close.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much is Peru’s Congress cutting from its budget?

Congress says almost S/450 million (about US$132 million) for 2027, approved unanimously by its Comisión Directiva on Friday 13 November 2026. The baseline has not been published.

When does Peru vote on the 2027 national budget?

Congress’s schedule has the floor debate on Thursday 19 November 2026 and the votes on Friday 20 November. The total proposed is S/266.5 billion (about US$78 billion).

Who runs Peru’s new two-chamber Congress?

Miguel Ángel Torres Morales is Congress president and head of the Senate. Oscar Reto leads the Chamber of Deputies. Their boards form the Comisión Directiva.

More from this country: Peru news on The Rio Times. Browse our Latin America Power Map for country context.

Sources: Congreso de la República, press office, 13 November 2026, https://comunicaciones.congreso.gob.pe/noticias/miguel-torres-anuncia-ahorro-de-450-millones-en-el-presupuesto-del-congreso-para-el-2027/; Congreso de la República, budget committee release, 5 November 2026, https://comunicaciones.congreso.gob.pe/noticias/comision-bicameral-aprueba-dictamen-de-presupuesto-publico-2027-por-mas-de-s-266-mil-millones/; Congreso de la República, Pleno schedule, 12 November 2026, https://comunicaciones.congreso.gob.pe/noticias/desde-el-martes-17-pleno-del-congreso-debatira-los-dictamenes-referidos-al-presupuesto-2027; Banco Central de Reserva del Perú, exchange rates, https://estadisticas.bcrp.gob.pe.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error