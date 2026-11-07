Peru Bars Lima Ex-Mayor From Retaking Office

Peru · Lima Election

Key Facts What happened Peru’s electoral board ruled on 6 November that ex-mayors listed as first councillor cannot be proclaimed mayor.

How close Lima’s count stands at 99.99 percent, with López Aliaga’s party on 27.7 percent and its rival on 26.8.

The real story López Aliaga, barred from immediate re-election, ran as first councillor after his party’s mayoral candidate withdrew.

The catch The count is not at 100 percent, and no one has yet been proclaimed Lima’s mayor.

Who it hits Second councillor Jeanette Alonzo, not López Aliaga, would take the credentials if his list is confirmed the winner.

What comes next The board aims to finish reviewing about 1,900 local results during November.

Power Index Peru ranks 5th of 14 in Peru ranks 5th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 53.9 points (November 2026 edition).

Peru’s national electoral board ruled on Friday 6 November that former mayors who ran as “first councillor” cannot be proclaimed mayor. The rule reaches Lima, where Rafael López Aliaga, a conservative former mayor of the capital, heads the list that leads the count.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Latin America story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

Under the board’s reading, the job passes to the next eligible councillor on the winning list, which in Lima would be Jeanette Alonzo. The Lima count is not final, so nobody has been proclaimed yet.

Free download · Expat checklist Get the free checklist as PDF Moving to Peru 2026: the step-by-step checklist. This guide condensed into 2 printable pages with tick boxes and the key official links. Email address Get the PDF Free. We send a confirmation link first, and the same address then receives The Rio Times Brief, our daily briefing. Unsubscribe with one click at any time; see our privacy policy. Your checklist is ready. Download the PDF checklist

What the Electoral Board Decided

The Jurado Nacional de Elecciones (JNE), Peru’s top electoral court, set out its position through secretary general Yessica Clavijo at a news conference. She said a first councillor who served as mayor in the immediately preceding term “will not be proclaimed nor receive the credentials for this new term”.

Follow this story Get an email when there’s news on Peru Email address Follow Free. One email a day at most, and only when there is news. This also signs you up to our weekday newsletter, The LatAm Brief. Nothing arrives until you click the confirmation link, and you can stop either with one click. Privacy policy

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Peru ranks 5th of 14 with 53.9 points. Strongest pillar: military means (71); weakest: future resources (37). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Clavijo added that such officials also cannot take over the mayoralty later if the person who holds it is suspended or removed from 2027 onward. The board said it will apply the same criterion to the remaining local results it reviews.

So far the board has reviewed 427 of roughly 1,900 local proclamations and found six places where the result must be corrected. They are Marca in Áncash, San Jerónimo de Tunán in Junín, La Esperanza and Víctor Larco Herrera in La Libertad, Zapatero in San Martín, and Condorcanqui province in Amazonas.

In each of those six places the mayoralty goes to the next eligible councillor on the list. A second resolution covering more than 600 further cases is already being prepared.

Visitors walk past the fountains of the Magic Water Circuit in Lima’s Parque de la Reserva. Undated tourism-board photo. Credit: PROMPERÚ.

RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesCost of living, safety, visas across Latin America › RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. × Best for expats Cost of living Safest places Easy visas Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →

Why Lima Is the Test Case

Peru’s constitution says mayors cannot be re-elected immediately, and may run again only after at least one more term. López Aliaga governed Lima in the 2023 to 2026 term, so he registered as first councillor on the list of his party, Renovación Popular.

The party’s mayoral candidate, Luis Rubio, then withdrew, which left López Aliaga at the head of the list. Critics call that route a “hidden re-election”, because it lets a barred mayor return through the back door.

In September the same board rejected, as filed too late, a request to exclude López Aliaga from the ballot. The ruling of 6 November now limits what a win for his list can mean.

Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1

Where the Lima Count Stands

With 99.99 percent of tally sheets counted, the official count of ONPE, Peru’s national electoral office, gives Renovación Popular about 27.7 percent. Avanza País, a rival party whose mayoral candidate is Francis Allison, has about 26.8 percent, roughly 49,000 votes behind.

A quick count by the polling firm Datum had called the race a technical tie, at 27.6 to 26.7 percent. The gap is under one percentage point either way.

What It Means for US Readers

Lima is Peru’s capital and political centre, so the identity of its next mayor matters to US companies, investors and travellers who deal with city hall. The mayor’s office sets local rules on permits, municipal taxes and contracts.

The ruling does not change travel conditions or national policy, because it concerns only who runs the city from 2027. It does show that Peru’s electoral authorities will enforce term limits even after voters have cast their ballots.

What Is Not Known

It is not known whether López Aliaga will challenge the decision, or in which forum. His party and the JNE, whose written resolution is still to be published and notified to the local electoral panels, can answer that.

It is also not known when Lima’s final result will be proclaimed. ONPE and the local electoral panel for central Lima can answer once the count reaches 100 percent, and the JNE has set itself November for its review.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Rafael López Aliaga?

He is a conservative politician and former mayor of Lima who leads Renovación Popular and was a presidential candidate. He governed the capital in the 2023 to 2026 term.

What is a first councillor?

A councillor, called a regidor in Peru, sits on the city council beneath the mayor. The first councillor is the top name on the council list below the mayoral candidate.

Can López Aliaga still serve in Lima’s government?

The board’s statement concerns the mayoralty, not the council seat. He is expected to keep the councillor post he registered for, but that has not been formally proclaimed.

Who would become mayor of Lima instead?

The board said the job goes to the next eligible councillor on the winning list. For Renovación Popular that is Jeanette Alonzo, the second councillor, if the list is confirmed as the winner.

Does the ruling affect other cities?

Yes, the board said the same rule applies nationwide, and it has already named six places where results must be corrected. More cases are under review.

Sources: Peru National Jury of Elections (JNE) press release of 29 October 2026 on review of proclamations, https://www.gob.pe/institucion/jne/noticias/1470384-jne-brinda-lineamientos-para-oportuna-proclamacion-y-entrega-de-credenciales-a-autoridades-elegidas ; JNE press conference of 6 November 2026 (secretary general Yessica Clavijo); JNE Resolution 3707-2026-JNE; ONPE official count of the Lima mayoral race, https://resultadoelectoral.onpe.gob.pe/ ; Constitution of Peru, Article 194; Datum Internacional quick count. Retrieved 7 November 2026.