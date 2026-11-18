Key Facts Gold fund: The GLD fund fell 0.13% to US$352.48, the lowest close in 12 months.

The GLD fund fell 0.13% to US$352.48, the lowest close in 12 months. Silver fund: The SLV fund rose 0.59% to US$42.64, after falling 8.26% in five sessions.

The SLV fund rose 0.59% to US$42.64, after falling 8.26% in five sessions. Cause: The 10-year US yield is near 5.1% and the dollar index is up 1.34% in five sessions.

The 10-year US yield is near 5.1% and the dollar index is up 1.34% in five sessions. US data: Retail sales rose 0.2% in October, in line with forecasts; industrial production fell 0.4%.

Retail sales rose 0.2% in October, in line with forecasts; industrial production fell 0.4%. Latin America: Mexico, the top silver producer, and Peru see mining shares and export income squeezed.

Mexico, the top silver producer, and Peru see mining shares and export income squeezed. Prediction markets: Polymarket, a real-money prediction market, prices gold touching US$3,800 in November at 82.5% and US$3,900 at 70.5% (US$188,548 traded, 7:40 p.m. ET, 17 November).

Today’s Focus Gold has hit a one-year low, and the reason is not panic but arithmetic. With US government bonds paying about 5.1% a year, an ounce of metal that pays nothing looks poor value. The GLD fund, which tracks gold, closed on Tuesday, November 17, 2026 at its lowest level in 12 months, even as shares fell and the market’s fear gauge jumped. Normally that mix lifts gold; this time it did not. Silver, the more volatile cousin, has fallen harder, down 18.19% over 20 sessions. Its fund is only 0.6% above the 12-month low set on Monday, November 16. Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Latin America story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. For Latin America, the stakes are high: Mexico and Peru earn billions from these metals, and their mining shares and tax receipts follow the price. What matters today. Gold is falling because rising bond yields and a stronger dollar are pulling money out, not because investors have lost their nerve.

01 The session in one read

Gold barely moved on Tuesday, but where it stopped matters. The GLD fund, which holds physical gold and is our stand-in for the metal, closed at its lowest in a year.

Silver did the opposite and rose slightly. That looks like a pause after heavy selling rather than a change of mind.

Assessment — Rate pressure, not panic, is winning MEDIUM The best-supported reading is that the metals are being sold for the rate and dollar reasons set out below, with forced selling by funds adding to the damage on days when shares fall. We are fairly sure of the first cause and less sure of the second, because we cannot see fund positions directly. The variable to watch is the 10-year Treasury yield: while it stays near 5.1% or higher, gold has a headwind.

Gold & Silver — the daily wrap.

Follow this story Get an email when there’s news on Latin America markets Email address Follow

02 The board

Gold finished down 0.13% at US$352.48 on the GLD fund, its second down session in a row. Silver, through the SLV fund, closed at US$42.64 after one gain.

Over five sessions gold lost 4.57% and silver lost 8.26%. That gap shows silver is the nervier of the two, because it is also used in solar panels and electronics and so reacts to growth worries as well.

Asset Level Change Gold (GLD tracker) US$352.48 -0.13% Silver (SLV tracker) US$42.64 +0.59%

Source: RT close, 2026-11-17. Where a commodity has no spot feed, an exchange-traded tracker or leading producer is shown as a labelled proxy.

Live Market Intelligence The live market board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Latin America — Cross-Market Board Ibovespa · benchmark 169,816.64 +0.31% +8.17% over 12 months Market breadth · 3 names 33% advancing 1 ▲ advancing 2 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.77 -0.24% USD / MXN 18.44 +0.14% USD / CLP 992.33 -0.72% USD / COP 3,304 -0.42% USD / ARS 1,552 +0.14% Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil 169,816.64 +0.31% S&P/BMV IPC Mexico 71,365.93 +0.23% S&P IPSA Chile 10,477.22 -0.46% S&P MERVAL Argentina 2,848,945 — MSCI COLCAP Colombia 2,452.46 -0.02% Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 169,816.64 +0.31% +8.17% 169,295.41 — — — IPSA 10,477.22 -0.46% — 10,525.26 10,576 10,414 — IPC MEX 71,365.93 +0.23% +13.56% 71,204.98 — — — MERVAL 2,848,945 — — 2,848,945 — — — COLCAP 2,452.46 -0.02% — — — — — USD/BRL 5.77 -0.24% +8.18% 5.78 5.78 5.77 — EUR/BRL 6.34 -0.19% +2.73% 6.35 6.35 6.34 — USD/MXN 18.44 +0.14% +0.08% 18.42 18.46 18.40 — USD/CLP 992.33 -0.72% +7.47% 999.55 999.28 990.53 — USD/COP 3,304 -0.42% -11.99% 3,318 3,304 3,304 — USD/PEN 3.41 +0.05% +1.52% 3.41 3.45 3.41 — USD/ARS 1,552 +0.14% +11.90% 1,550 1,552 1,552 — USD/UYU 40.61 +3.40% +3.45% 39.27 40.61 40.26 — USD/PYG 6,212 +3.22% -10.33% 6,018 6,212 6,031 — USD/BOB 11.64 +3.07% +72.14% 11.29 12.00 11.64 — USD/DOP 60.27 -0.05% -5.09% 60.30 60.42 60.14 — USD/CRC 441.73 +2.50% -9.63% 430.94 450.45 441.73 — USD/GTQ 7.64 +3.17% +1.99% 7.41 7.64 7.64 — Largest moves today USD/UYU 40.61 +3.40% USD/PYG 6,212 +3.22% USD/GTQ 7.64 +3.17% USD/BOB 11.64 +3.07% USD/CRC 441.73 +2.50% USD/CLP 992.33 -0.72% IPSA 10,477.22 -0.46% USD/COP 3,304 -0.42% The session read The Ibovespa rose 0.31%, with breadth negative — 1 of 3 names higher. IPC MEX led, while IPSA lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 18 Nov 2026 Latin American Pulse for Wednesday, November 18, 2026 Read →

03 Why it moved

Cause one, and the heaviest, is the cost of holding metal. The US 10-year Treasury yield, the interest on ten-year government loans, sits at about 5.1% after rising from about 4.8% in early November. When safe bonds pay that much, investors drop gold, which earns nothing. Traders on Polymarket price a Federal Reserve rate rise in December at 93.5%, which would push yields higher still. Confidence: high.

Cause two is the dollar. The dollar index, a gauge of the US currency against major rivals, rose 1.34% in five sessions to 103.60. Gold is priced in dollars, so a stronger dollar makes it dearer for buyers in euros, pesos or reais. Confidence: medium-high.

Cause three is forced selling, and here the usual drivers disagree with the move. The S&P 500 fell 1.03% on the day and the VIX fear gauge jumped 11.13% to 25.46, which would normally send money into gold as a refuge. Our best explanation is that investors are selling their winners, gold included, to cover losses elsewhere. Confidence: medium.

Oil barely moved, up 0.15% on the USO fund, so it was not the driver.

US retail sales for October rose 0.2% against 0.2% expected and 6.82% on the year, the control group rose 0.6% against 0.4%, and sales excluding autos rose 0.6% against 0.4% (RT economic calendar). Industrial production fell 0.4% on the month (up 2.15% on the year) against a 0.1% rise expected, which leaves the picture mixed rather than clearly supportive of higher rates.

04 The trend behind it

This is a continuation, not a new phase. Gold has lost 6.66% over 20 sessions and sits at the 12-month low it set on the day itself.

Silver’s slide is steeper: its fund is 59.6% below the January peak, a loss of more than half in under ten months. The January surge has been almost fully unwound.

Our own price history since 2007 offers a sober note. After earlier falls as large as gold’s 6.7% in 20 sessions, gold was higher 20 sessions later in 20 of 33 cases, a median gain of 1.4%, but the worst case was a further drop of 8.3%. For silver, after falls as large as its 18.2%, it was higher in 10 of 14 cases, with a median gain of 5.6% and a worst outcome of minus 20.7%. History is not a forecast.

05 What it means for Latin America

Mexico is the world’s biggest silver producer. Those mines feel a falling price first in profit and share prices, not in tonnage.

Peru is a major miner of both metals.

Cheaper metal is mixed news. Mining exporters lose revenue and tax income, while jewellers and Latin American savers who buy gold as a hedge against local currency swings can buy at the lowest level in a year, with the dollar’s strength already raising the local cost.

06 The names to watch

Watch Buenaventura and Nexa Resources in Peru, and Mexican silver producers. Their shares tend to move more than the metal itself.

For ordinary investors, the two funds named here, GLD and SLV, are the simplest way to follow each metal, but both can swing sharply in a week.

07 What would end it

The levels are plain. Gold’s support is its own 12-month low of 352.48, and a close below it enters a year with no price history to lean on. Silver’s support is the Monday low of 42.39, and the far resistance for both is the January peaks.

The catalyst is the Federal Reserve’s December meeting. A hike would extend the pressure, while any hint of cuts or a fall in the 10-year yield would give both metals room.

Does it stop? Not until yields stop rising or the dollar tires. Until then, bounces are likely to be brief.

08 What to watch

US 10-year yield: The key driver: a fall from about 5.1% would relieve pressure on gold.

The key driver: a fall from about 5.1% would relieve pressure on gold. Federal Reserve in December: Rate-hike expectations are weighing on both metals.

Rate-hike expectations are weighing on both metals. Gold’s 12-month low: A close below 352.48 would open a new leg down.

A close below 352.48 would open a new leg down. Silver’s 42.39 low: The Monday low is the line silver must hold.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, where users bet real money, lists a market on where gold will trade in November, with US$188,548 traded as of 7:40 p.m. ET, 17 November 2026. It prices a touch of US$3,800 at 82.5%, US$3,900 at 70.5%, US$4,000 at 30.0% and US$3,700 at 45.0%.

A second market, on the US Federal Reserve’s December decision (US$37.3 million traded), prices a 0.25-point rate rise at 93.5%. These prices are bets, not polls. They show traders see a December Fed rate rise as very likely, which weighs on gold because the metal pays no interest.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

More: Latin America news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is gold falling when shares are also falling?

Investors appear to be selling gold to cover losses elsewhere, while high bond yields and a stronger dollar remove the usual support. Our confidence in that reading is medium.

Is the price quoted the price of the metal itself?

No. The figures are for exchange-traded funds that track gold and silver, which follow the metals closely but are not the spot price.

Who is hurt in Latin America?

Mining companies and exporters in Mexico and Peru see lower revenue and share prices, while the funds’ fall is the clearest on the board.

Is this a good time to buy?

We do not give advice. Our records show that after earlier falls this large, both metals were more often higher than lower 20 sessions later, but the worst cases were sharply negative.

Market data: The Rio Times

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

LatAm Markets: Live Signals → — real-time movers, turnover leaders and FX across Latin America.

Free · Any country in the world · Prediction markets Want prediction market reports on your country? Pick any country in the world. Your report arrives right away, then every Sunday: what the markets say about elections, currencies and policy there, with volumes and plain-English explanations. Choose your country or region Choose your country or region Latin America overall Argentina Bahamas Barbados Belize Bolivia Brazil Chile Colombia Costa Rica Cuba Dominican Republic Ecuador El Salvador Guatemala Guyana Haiti Honduras Jamaica Mexico Nicaragua Panama Paraguay Peru Puerto Rico Suriname Trinidad and Tobago Uruguay Venezuela Africa overall Algeria Angola Benin Botswana Burkina Faso Burundi Cameroon Cape Verde Central African Republic Chad Comoros DR Congo Djibouti Egypt Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Eswatini Ethiopia Gabon Gambia Ghana Guinea Guinea-Bissau Ivory Coast Kenya Lesotho Liberia Libya Madagascar Malawi Mali Mauritania Mauritius Morocco Mozambique Namibia Niger Nigeria Republic of the Congo Rwanda Senegal Seychelles Sierra Leone Somalia South Africa South Sudan Sudan Tanzania Togo Tunisia Uganda Zambia Zimbabwe The world: biggest markets Afghanistan Albania Andorra Antigua and Barbuda Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahrain Bangladesh Belarus Belgium Bhutan Bosnia and Herzegovina Brunei Bulgaria Cambodia Canada China Croatia Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Dominica Estonia Fiji Finland France Georgia Germany Greece Greenland Grenada Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Israel Italy Japan Jordan Kazakhstan Kiribati Kosovo Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Laos Latvia Lebanon Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Malaysia Maldives Malta Marshall Islands Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Myanmar Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Zealand North Korea North Macedonia Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine Papua New Guinea Philippines Poland Portugal Qatar Romania Russia Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Serbia Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands South Korea Spain Sri Lanka Sweden Switzerland Syria Taiwan Tajikistan Thailand Timor-Leste Tonga Turkey Turkmenistan Tuvalu Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States Uzbekistan Vanuatu Vatican City Vietnam Yemen Email address Send me my country report Sign up another address or choice