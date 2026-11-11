Panama Plans 14 Bridge Repairs After Quake

Las Tablas, capital of Los Santos, one of the provinces hit hardest by the 9 October earthquake. File photo, 2022. Photo: Joy Nuñez, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

Panama’s public works minister says 14 more bridges damaged by the 9 October earthquake are heading for repair, and 16 or 17 others are still being inspected. José Luis Andrade, Panama’s minister of public works, said on Tuesday 10 November 2026 in La Villa de Los Santos that 14 additional bridges will go to the next Cabinet Council, the president’s top decision-making meeting with ministers.

The news matters to anyone driving or travelling through the quake-hit Azuero region, the peninsula that includes Herrera and Los Santos provinces. It also shows that the damage to Panama’s road network is still being counted a month after the quake.

Repairs planned: 14 more bridges, to go to the next Cabinet Council.

Still inspected: 16 or 17 other bridges, says Minister Andrade.

Landslides: “practically 100%” cleared and roads open, he says.

Timing: contractors to be hired about 15 days after studies end.

Power Index: Panama ranks 11th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 33.3 points (November 2026 edition).

In plain English: The Ministry of Public Works, known as MOP, builds and repairs Panama’s roads and bridges. The Cabinet Council is the president’s meeting with his ministers, where major government decisions are taken.

What the Minister Said

“We still have 16 or 17 more bridges that we are evaluating, to take soon to the Cabinet Council,” Andrade said. A separate group of 14 bridges, he said, will be presented at the next Cabinet Council meeting.

Geological and geotechnical studies are under way at four sites, among them Mariato and Tonosí. Once the studies end, the ministry expects to hire the repair companies in about 15 days, preferably firms from the areas where the work will happen.

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Projects Already Moving

Three bridges, in Agua Buena, Oria and Tonosí, have already been sent for processing and contracting. Other emergency work includes six critical points in the Ngäbe-Buglé indigenous territory and two points in Macaracas, in Los Santos province.

Andrade said the ministry has cleared “practically 100%” of the landslides and that the roads are open. That is his own assessment, and we found no independent count of remaining blockages.

Herrera and the Hillsides

In Herrera, the ministry has identified additional work, mainly stabilising hillsides and treating critical points, and is still assessing the damage. In Los Santos and Veraguas, it is already working on some of the worst-hit roads.

The ministry has given no cost figures for the repairs. Budget money is decided by the Ministry of Economy and Finance, to which the public works ministry submits its funding needs.

Where This Fits

In mid-October the same ministry said it had inspected 20 bridges in the Soná and Mariato districts of Veraguas province, in south-west Panama, and that 13 needed repairs. We reported that in Panama Clears 20 Quake Bridges in Veraguas.

The wider recovery, including homes and shelters, is in our one-month report on survivors and homes. Our piece on the US$310 million credit line for quake-hit firms covers the business side.

What It Means for You

Drivers and tour operators heading to the Azuero peninsula should check road conditions with local authorities before travelling, since repair work is under way on several roads. The minister says roads are open, but Herrera’s hillsides are still being assessed.

What Is Not Known

The ministry has not named the 14 bridges or the 16 or 17 under inspection, and it has given no costs or date for the Cabinet Council meeting. We found no count of how many bridges have been repaired so far.

More: Panama news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many more bridges is Panama repairing after the quake?

Minister José Luis Andrade says 14 more bridges will go to the next Cabinet Council for repair. Another 16 or 17 are still being inspected.

Are Panama’s roads open after the 9 October earthquake?

Andrade says the ministry has cleared practically 100% of landslides and the roads are open. Hillside stabilisation is still planned, notably in Herrera province.

Sources: Statements by Public Works Minister José Luis Andrade, 10 November 2026, in La Villa de Los Santos; Panama Ministry of Public Works (MOP) bridge inspection of mid-October 2026.